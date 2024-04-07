31 Products That Basically Worked Miracles For Reviewers

1. A fume-free oven cleaner so powerful you might just convince yourself you replaced your oven altogether. This heavy-duty cleaner can remove grime, stains, and caked-on food!
Promising review: "I am amazed at this stuff. I've lived in my house for three years, and I have never cleaned my oven. I doubt the previous owners ever did, either. It was a blackened, grody mess. I sprayed a heavy coat of this stuff all over the inside and let it sit for a while. Then I got to scraping and wiping. I couldn't believe how much rock-hard soot came off. I gave some stubborn spots a second coat and eventually had the entire thing looking new. It's a miracle spray." —GinHum
2. Or an eco-friendly oven scrub cleaner for tackling all the caked-on messes you've learned to ignore. It's made with plant-based ingredients, pumice powder, and essential oils, so you'll get your oven back without all the harsh fumes.
Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.
Promising reviews: "This oven scrub is LEGIT!!! An absolute miracle worker. Before trying this, nothing seemed to be able to cut through the baked-on grease that had accumulated on the window glass over the years. Plus, I didn't like using harsh chemicals, especially having a dog in the house; I didn't want her breathing fumes. I tried this scrub because of so many good reviews, and they are true!!! I took a picture after scrubbing one-half of the oven door and window and couldn't believe the difference. And that was after only 10 minutes of scrubbing! I had forgotten what a pretty cobalt blue my oven's interior was! I will be telling everyone I know about this amazing scrub. This would be a fabulous gift to a new homeowner!" —katemgs
3. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that'll help remove years' worth of calluses quickly and easily. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let it do its magic, and rinse!
Promising review: "Miracle worker. I had really callused feet from years of dancing, running around barefoot, and just not taking care of them. My heels were cracked and rough, and I had tried just about everything and pretty much accepted that they would never be much better. But this stuff seriously made a HUGE difference the first time I used it!! I've used it twice now, and my heels are so smooth! I'm literally so thankful I tried this stuff. As others have said, be careful with it since it is so intense! Start out with just a few minutes and see how you respond to it ;)" —Meryl Marciniak
4. A non-toxic, odor-neutralizing candle because as much as you love your pet, you can't quite stand the smells they bring into your home. These soy wax candles can burn for up to 60 hours!
Promising review: "This successfully eliminates pet and other odors. It's in a beautiful container. It's easy to maintain. I will always have one in my home. This product is the miracle pet owners have been waiting for." —Daniel
5. A hydrating, intense-therapy lip balm with SPF 25 so you can help heal your lips as you protect them! It's also rich in antioxidants, vitamin E, and green tea!
Promising review: "This is truly a miracle product that provides intense moisture every time that I wear it." —Elizabeth W
6. A pack of four ready-to-use fruit fly traps for luring and killing the fruit flies trying to take over your home. And each trap lasts for up to 45 days!
7. A cute detangling brush that'll glide through wet or dry hair, removing knots as it goes. Whether you need it for you or your little one, it'll get the job done without so much as a single "ouch."
Promising reviews: "OK, real talk. I almost never write reviews, but I just had to when I tried this product this morning. I have the worst tangly hair ever. It's a small disaster. Normally, with a regular brush, it takes me over an hour to detangle my hair so I can wash it, and the amount of breakage is unreal. In comes this miracle worker. It took me less than five minutes to remove two knots and smoothly brush my hair out. With NO PAIN. This brush has changed my life. 10/10 Would recommend." —Shelly Kingsley
"I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl, and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to brush her own hair now." —Eric Phan
8. And a curly hair children's leave-in detangling conditioner made with jojoba oil, vitamin B5, and plum seed oil to make wash day for your little one waaaay easier.
Promising review: "My 4-year-old has long, curly hair. She sleeps like she's in an MMA ring and subsequently wakes up with hair matted and tangled. She cries if you brush it because it's obviously a nightmare. I got this and sprayed it all over her dry hair, and HOLY MOLY, where has this been?! The brush glides through her hair with no issue. I don't know what magical unicorn made this stuff, but I swear by this now! A miracle product." —Meghan Anne
9. A water-based instant carpet spot remover because all messes should be quick and easy to clean. Say goodbye to those stubborn wine, pet, coffee, food, and dirt stains!
Promising reviews: "It's a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping. This cleaner lifted the stain, and now it's like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this." —L. Logan
10. A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been calling it home in a few quick swipes. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "We rescued a little couch dog from the pound. I was weary of her little furrrrrs getting all over our previously pristine couches and knew that I'd need some sort of solution. I was willing to buy the lint rollers with sheets you rip off, but I was hoping for a better and less wasteful option. This thing works GREAT. I was so doubtful of it being the miracle product that so many of the reviews claim it to be. But it really is! A family member came by today, and I swiped this baby over my couch a few times and emptied it into the trash. You can't even tell a dog has been sleeping there. Highly recommend investing in this!" —JT
11. A CeraVe body wash with salicylic acid and ceramides for helping you deal with any "chicken skin" flare-ups. This will exfoliate your skin and leave it feeling moisturized!
Promising reviews: "It has done miracles to my skin. I've had rash-like bumps on my arms and legs my whole life, and this is the first time IN MY LIFE where a product has actually gotten rid of it!!" —Ruth
"My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year, it really flared up during warm weather, so I gave this wash, along with lotion, a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses, and after a couple of weeks, most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can't beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
