27 Products So Good Customers Actually Took The Time To Write A 5-Star Review

1. A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "If you suffer from dry and damaged hair, this is a must! I usually don't write reviews. Honestly, I don't write them at all but I just wanted to let you know this product is worth it. I've had dry and damaged hair for years due to coloring, weather, and bad care. I saw a post about this product and decided to give it a try. This is my second day using it, and I see a huge difference! My hair is so soft, and the ends feel healthy; it doesn't feel like I'm touching hay anymore. This is a must! I washed my hair with shampoo and conditioner, dried it with a towel, and waited about 5–10 minutes before putting the product. Let the product do its magic for about 25 minutes, then wash it and let it air dry. I strongly recommend buying this!" —Diego Jimenez
Get it from Amazon for $8.45.
2. A bottle of natural nail and cuticle repair oil that'll soften cuticles and strengthen your nails when used daily.
Promising review: "My nails have always been cracked, thin, and brittle. I read about this product and decided to give it a try. It’s the first time I have been able to grow out my nails. I’m so amazed by this product that I had to come back to write my first review. It really works!!" —Stace
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).
3. A water-based instant carpet spot remover because all messes should be quick and easy to clean. Say goodbye to those stubborn wine, pet, coffee, food, and dirt stains!
Promising review: "I seldom write product reviews, but I will in this case. The only reason I'm giving the Folex 5 stars is because there's no place to give it 10. My dog, Sweetie, while playing on the tan carpeting in the family room, got hold of a blue Pilot G-2 pen and chewed through the outer casing and through the ink cartridge, leaving an approximately 6x12-inch area of carpeting splotched with blue ink. It took four or five applications, but following the label instructions to the letter, the spot was totally removed. Way to go, Folex. Outstanding!" —Bob
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
4. A box of maximum-strength one-step wart-removing pads with extra cushioning so there's no discomfort while they work their magic.
Promising review: "Let me tell you, I visited the dermatologist to get rid of a wart for almost one year! They were doing injections and freeze-offs. It did not go away, so I desperately went online to look for another option! When I found these, I used them for one month. It worked! I would highly recommend this item. I'm actually going to order some to have it on hand. I don't normally like to write reviews, but if you are suffering with a wart, I'M HERE TO TELL YOU, WORRY NO MORE!!!! This is your last stop!" —Tonya
Get 14 pads from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two styles).
5. A cute lil' octopus-shaped blackhead remover to gently scrub away excess sebum and exfoliate your pores. It'll help remove blackheads, whiteheads, and whatever else is trapped in your clogged pores.
Promising reviews: "I never write reviews, but this thing is amazing." —Amazon Customer
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me. Smells great, too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt was visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, and then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
6. A CeraVe body wash with salicylic acid and ceramides that'll help you deal with any "chicken skin" flare-ups. This will exfoliate your skin and leave it feeling moisturized!
Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING! I have had bumps on the back of my arms and the top of my thighs for as long as I can remember. I've used this with an exfoliating sponge TWICE, and they are noticeably smaller, and my arms actually feel smooth!! I'm sure as I continue to use it, they will be gone completely. I rarely write reviews, but I had to come tell you all how awesome this stuff is if you are dealing with the same problems. NO MORE CHICKEN SKIN!! YAYY" —Taymcg
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
7. An eco-friendly oven scrub cleaner for tackling all the caked-on messes you've learned to ignore. Made with natural ingredients (including pumice stone and baking soda), you'll get your oven back without all the toxic fumes.
8. A pet hair remover so good you probably won't recognize your couch after just one use. While we're talking about it, your carpet isn't "shag" — that's also your pet's hair.
9. A microwave pasta cooker you just fill with pasta and water then chuck in the microwave for fast and easy meals that reduce the amount of water (and time) you'd waste otherwise.
10. An exfoliating glove that'll easily lift away dead skin because — and I hate to break it to you — you're really not as clean as you think you are.
Promising review: "I don't write reviews often (indeed, I believe this is the first one ever), but I cannot let another day go by without expressing how amazing this mitt is! I wasn't expecting much of anything. I have been exfoliating with a different but similar product for a long time and had been assuming it worked, so I didn't anticipate the amount of dead skin this mitt removed. I made sure my skin was nice and wet for 10 minutes before I attempted to use it. After the first scrub of my arm, I stood there in the shower, stunned, staring at the mitt in shock. I scrubbed every inch of myself I could before my arms got tired! My skin is so soft it feels absolutely dreamy! I put lotion on, and I can't stop touching my amazingly soft skin! You will not regret buying this mitt; just make sure your skin is soaked and softened for at least 10 minutes before you try to use it!" —Jillian Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a pack of two).
11. A hair-repairing serum formulated with argan oil, vitamin E, and aloe vera to not only help control frizz but also detangle, condition, moisturize, and leave your hair with a shiny glow. This is quite the overachieving serum!
Promising review: "I never write reviews, but I had to for this serum. I have fine, thin hair. I always wrap my hair dry, and I hardly ever use heated tools (if I do, I use a protectant spray). My hair breaks SO EASILY, GUYS. But this, this is my holy grail now. For what it provides, it's worth every penny and then some! After my hair dries a bit, I rub a pump or two from root to tip. It’s lightweight, so it doesn't make my hair gross or oily. And my hair has literally never been this soft. I was lazy and didn't use it the other day. Major regret. My hair was just not the same. I hope they make this forever." —Caitlin Haynes
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.