BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Products So Good Customers Actually Took The Time To Write A 5-Star Review

    And many of them had never even written a review before, so you know they meant what they said.

    Taylor Steele
    by Taylor Steele

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!

    GIF of reviewer shaking their long, shiny hair
    image of reviewer with healthy and shiny curly hair
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you suffer from dry and damaged hair, this is a must! I usually don't write reviews. Honestly, I don't write them at all but I just wanted to let you know this product is worth it. I've had dry and damaged hair for years due to coloring, weather, and bad care. I saw a post about this product and decided to give it a try. This is my second day using it, and I see a huge difference! My hair is so soft, and the ends feel healthy; it doesn't feel like I'm touching hay anymore. This is a must! I washed my hair with shampoo and conditioner, dried it with a towel, and waited about 5–10 minutes before putting the product. Let the product do its magic for about 25 minutes, then wash it and let it air dry. I strongly recommend buying this!" —Diego Jimenez

    Get it from Amazon for $8.45.

    Read our Elizavecca CER-100 collagen coating treatment review for more deets!

    2. A bottle of natural nail and cuticle repair oil that'll soften cuticles and strengthen your nails when used daily.

    A before image of a reviewer's brittle nails and an after image of them much heaithier
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My nails have always been cracked, thin, and brittle. I read about this product and decided to give it a try. It’s the first time I have been able to grow out my nails. I’m so amazed by this product that I had to come back to write my first review. It really works!!" —Stace

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).

    3. A water-based instant carpet spot remover because all messes should be quick and easy to clean. Say goodbye to those stubborn wine, pet, coffee, food, and dirt stains!

    before reviewer image of green marker marks on a beige carpet
    after reviewer image with the beige carpet completely clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I seldom write product reviews, but I will in this case. The only reason I'm giving the Folex 5 stars is because there's no place to give it 10. My dog, Sweetie, while playing on the tan carpeting in the family room, got hold of a blue Pilot G-2 pen and chewed through the outer casing and through the ink cartridge, leaving an approximately 6x12-inch area of carpeting splotched with blue ink. It took four or five applications, but following the label instructions to the letter, the spot was totally removed. Way to go, Folex. Outstanding!" —Bob

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65.

    4. A box of maximum-strength one-step wart-removing pads with extra cushioning so there's no discomfort while they work their magic.

    Reviewer's progression photos showing the pads removed a wart on their finger
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Let me tell you, I visited the dermatologist to get rid of a wart for almost one year! They were doing injections and freeze-offs. It did not go away, so I desperately went online to look for another option! When I found these, I used them for one month. It worked! I would highly recommend this item. I'm actually going to order some to have it on hand. I don't normally like to write reviews, but if you are suffering with a wart, I'M HERE TO TELL YOU, WORRY NO MORE!!!! This is your last stop!" —Tonya

    Get 14 pads from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two styles).

    5. A cute lil' octopus-shaped blackhead remover to gently scrub away excess sebum and exfoliate your pores. It'll help remove blackheads, whiteheads, and whatever else is trapped in your clogged pores. 

    the cap off to show the salt on the top of the remover
    hand holding an octopus shaped blackhead remover
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I never write reviews, but this thing is amazing." —Amazon Customer

    "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me. Smells great, too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt was visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, and then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust

    Get it from Amazon for $12.50

    6. A CeraVe body wash with salicylic acid and ceramides that'll help you deal with any "chicken skin" flare-ups. This will exfoliate your skin and leave it feeling moisturized!

    before and after showing the body wash totally cleared up the reviewer's arm bumps and breakouts
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING! I have had bumps on the back of my arms and the top of my thighs for as long as I can remember. I've used this with an exfoliating sponge TWICE, and they are noticeably smaller, and my arms actually feel smooth!! I'm sure as I continue to use it, they will be gone completely. I rarely write reviews, but I had to come tell you all how awesome this stuff is if you are dealing with the same problems. NO MORE CHICKEN SKIN!! YAYY" —Taymcg

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    7. An eco-friendly oven scrub cleaner for tackling all the caked-on messes you've learned to ignore. Made with natural ingredients (including pumice stone and baking soda), you'll get your oven back without all the toxic fumes.

    Everneat / Etsy

    Everneat is a family-owned small business based in Connecticut creating 100% natural cleaning products because you don't need harsh and toxic chemicals to get a great clean.

    Promising review: "Came back to edit this review to say this stuff is AWESOME. I tackled the rings on our stove top with this scrub and a reusable paper towel (as I was worried about using a scourer on an easily scratched surface), and the rings came right off! These are those 'oh, crap, the pot boiled over' rings that I ignored that lead to my stovetop looking a bit crusty. The oven scrub ate them right up and left my oven and stove top looking great." —Jessie Bono

    Get it from Amazon or Etsy for $19.99 (available in three scents).

    8. A pet hair remover so good you probably won't recognize your couch after just one use. While we're talking about it, your carpet isn't "shag" — that's also your pet's hair.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OK, I literally stopped lint-rolling my sofa to come to write this review. I have three indoor cats; two of them are seniors and have really started shedding terribly. I own no less than a dozen different pet hair/lint removal gadgets, and not ONE of them even approaches the effectiveness of this product. I just removed every trace of pet hair from my sofa in less than five minutes, and I didn't even break a sweat. As I stood back and examined my sofa, I did not believe it had actually removed the hair but had probably pushed it around somewhere less visible. I popped the button that opened the hair collection compartment on the roller, and THE HAIR WAS IN THERE. WHAT?!!?! It actually took the hair off of my sofa and put it in the compartment!! Literally, I almost cried. I am considering having guests over into my home again...going out to make some friends right now!" —A.W.

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).

    9. A microwave pasta cooker you just fill with pasta and water then chuck in the microwave for fast and easy meals that reduce the amount of water (and time) you'd waste otherwise.

    Amazon, youtube.com

    Promising review: "This is the first time I've taken the time to write a review for anything I've purchased from Amazon. I live alone and my schedule gets me out of the door about 1:00 p.m. and back home between 10-10:30 p.m. After suffering a heart attack a few years back, I've been doing my best to eat healthier (no processed foods, everything cooked from scratch). I have a great 15-minute pasta sauce recipe from Cook's Illustrated that's fast and tasty, but pulling out the big pot, filling it up, waiting for the water to boil, dropping the pasta, and waiting for it to finish really meant that this was something I had to prepare in advance and reheat when I got home. Not anymore. I've owned this Fasta Pasta maker for over four months now, and I highly recommend it. I measure out the pasta, put it in the water, drop in the pasta, put it in the microwave, and set it for 15 minutes. While it's cooking away, I make my sauce, and both are done at the same time. A healthy meal in a short amount of time with minimal clean-up. It absolutely works as advertised. If it disappeared, I would immediately purchase another. Buy it, you won't be disappointed." —Dokrok5150

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    10. An exfoliating glove that'll easily lift away dead skin because — and I hate to break it to you — you're really not as clean as you think you are. 

    image of dead skin on an exfoliating glove
    Reviewer's arm with dead skin
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don't write reviews often (indeed, I believe this is the first one ever), but I cannot let another day go by without expressing how amazing this mitt is! I wasn't expecting much of anything. I have been exfoliating with a different but similar product for a long time and had been assuming it worked, so I didn't anticipate the amount of dead skin this mitt removed. I made sure my skin was nice and wet for 10 minutes before I attempted to use it. After the first scrub of my arm, I stood there in the shower, stunned, staring at the mitt in shock. I scrubbed every inch of myself I could before my arms got tired! My skin is so soft it feels absolutely dreamy! I put lotion on, and I can't stop touching my amazingly soft skin! You will not regret buying this mitt; just make sure your skin is soaked and softened for at least 10 minutes before you try to use it!" —Jillian Amanda

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a pack of two).

    11. A hair-repairing serum formulated with argan oil, vitamin E, and aloe vera to not only help control frizz but also detangle, condition, moisturize, and leave your hair with a shiny glow. This is quite the overachieving serum!

    image of reviewer with long healthy-looking and shiny hair
    image of reviewer with healthy and shiny curls
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never write reviews, but I had to for this serum. I have fine, thin hair. I always wrap my hair dry, and I hardly ever use heated tools (if I do, I use a protectant spray). My hair breaks SO EASILY, GUYS. But this, this is my holy grail now. For what it provides, it's worth every penny and then some! After my hair dries a bit, I rub a pump or two from root to tip. It’s lightweight, so it doesn't make my hair gross or oily. And my hair has literally never been this soft. I was lazy and didn't use it the other day. Major regret. My hair was just not the same. I hope they make this forever." —Caitlin Haynes

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    12. A silicone freezing tray for saving sauces, soups, smoothies, and more. Because yesterday's leftovers are today's meals. Yep, meal prep just got a whole lot easier.

    reviewer image of the souper cubes filled with pulled chicken chili
    amazon.com

    Souper Cubes is a small biz making freezing and storing freezer-friendly foods ~souper~ easy.

    Promising review: "This is great. It's such an elegant solution to portion sizing and especially freezing leftovers. I recently made a meat sauce, portioned out the leftovers, and put it in the freezer. It's so easy to remove frozen portions, then bag/vacuum pack for longer storage in the freezer. After reading reviews of similar products from other brands (with people saying their off-brand version keeps shedding dust, flimsy design, leaks, doesn't act like food-grade silicone, can't put in the oven, etc.), Souper Cubes is the only brand I will buy. I am so impressed I plan to grow my collection of Souper Cubes. It deserves more than 5 stars (I've never said that about a product before)." —Therese

    Get it from Souper Cubes on Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three colors and in packs of two).

    Check out my colleague's Souper Cubes review!

    13. Nonclumping kitty litter if you're tired of your cat's ~deposits~ becoming moist globs. Its crystals will absorb urine and dry up poops for easy cleanups.

    reviewer image of blue non-clumping litter in a litter box
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This review is so long overdue. This is the best litter in the world. My primary hesitation with keeping the lost kitty my fiancé brought home was the stupid litter box. I hate them. They're awful. We tried several litter types before I stumbled upon this stuff, and I cannot tell you all how wonderful it is. I rave about it to anyone I know who has a cat. The reason I am writing this review is that we recently moved and forgot our next bag of litter, so we had to use clay litter for a week. It has reaffirmed that I will NEVER go back. Get this litter, you will not regret it!!" —Carly Nichole

    Get two bags from Amazon for $21.80+ (available in three scents).

    14. An electric egg cooker that effortlessly prepares perfect eggs, so you don't have to worry about cracking into a hard-boiled egg and finding a runny yolk. Get ready for near-instant hard-boiled eggs, poached eggs, and omelets!

    amazon.com

    It comes with a measuring cup, so you pour the perfect amount of water for the style of eggs you want.

    Promising review: "If you eat hard-boiled eggs often, this is absolutely 100% worth the money just for that. My eggs come out perfect every time. No green rings. No rubbery whites. And they're easy to peel every time. It's easy, faster than boiling water, and every egg turns out the same. It makes other kinds of eggs too, and according to the booklet, you can steam veggies and other things in it, too. But OMG, even if you only ever used it for hard-boiled eggs, it's worth it. I don't think I've ever given a product 5 stars like this before. Also, skeptics: yes, I know boiling eggs isn't hard. It's the consistent results with even less effort that's remarkable." —Crockery

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six colors).

    15. A Luminoodle — an LED strip to backlight your TV so you get HD quality at a fraction of the cost!

    A reviewer&#x27;s TV: hazier and too bright in some places before, and sharper and clearer with the backlighting after
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OK, people. I don't write reviews. But this thing is so amazing that I am compelled to tell you that you need it. Seriously. It made my TV look HD. Even better, my eye strain is gone! Amazing. I will be getting more of these for all my TVs." —linschaos

    Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in 10 styles).

    16. A stainless-steel TubShroom, since standing in a stew of your own dirt while you take a shower because your drain is clogged with hair...is not the vibe.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never write reviews, but I had to for this. There are two girls with long hair in the house, which leads to hair strands everywhere. I couldn't tell you how many drain snakes we've bought to unclog the shower over the years. The TubShroom was super easy to install, and, per the instructions, I popped it out after a week and all the hair wrapped around the shroom stalk was so gross!!! I checked the crossbar in the drain, and it was spotless! No hair whatsoever. The TubShroom got it all! I should have bought this a long time ago!!" —Kari

    Get it from Amazon for $13.97.