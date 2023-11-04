33 Products That’ll Leave Your Hair So Luscious, People Will Be Asking For Your Secret

1. A vegan and cruelty-free anti-frizz Briogeo leave-in conditioner spray formulated with argan, coconut, and rosehip oil to hydrate hair as it smooths and detangles. Not only does this lock out humidity but it also protects hair against breakage and free radicals (thanks vitamin E!).
Promising review: "I live in the very humid, very hot south and my hair is usually a frizzy mess. This stuff is a miracle worker! I’ve now used it for three weeks and no frizz. I’ve been outside in the rain, humidity, pool, you name it, and my hair stays smooth and frizz-free. Only product I’ve found that keeps the frizz away." —Kaye
Get it from Amazon for $25.
2. And an argan oil hair mask because it'll help heal and hydrate damaged hair. This sulfate- and paraben-free treatment will help wash away excess oils and dirt and restore your hair's shine. Get salon-quality hair in as little as five minutes!
Promising review: "This is a lifesaver for my dry, damaged hair! After just one use, it transformed my tresses into silky, smooth locks. It feels like a spa treatment but in the comfort of my own home! If your hair needs a pick-me-up, this is the product to go for. Totally a fan and will keep using it!" —Begum
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
3. A rotating ceramic hair curler — just insert a section of your hair into the curler's chamber and let it work its magic! Getting the perfect ringlet just got easier.
Promising review: "I have really coarse, thick curly hair that never wants to take a curl. This worked so well and the curls last most of the night even without hairspray. It is so easy to use and pretty quick. My arms didn’t get tired and my hands didn't get burned. Absolutely love." —Krystin brooks
Get it from Amazon for $65+ (available in five colors).
4. Or a no-heat hair curler for perfectly loose curls, spirals, twist outs, or waves. This absorbent and smooth curler is made from cotton poplin so your hair stays soft and dries more quickly.
Promising review: "I absolutely loved my Octocurl. It is hands down the best way to get heatless curls. I have tried all of the new trendy heatless curlers I’ve seen on TikTok and none of them worked (flat curls that didn’t hold, not easy to sleep in, hard to put on.) I had lost all hope on achieving heatless curls. The Octocurl gave me good voluminous curls that lasted all day, and it was very easy and comfortable to sleep in. It was easy to put on and wrap my hair in, unlike the other heatless curl methods. I get so many compliments when I use the Octocurl on my hair. It’s an absolute must-have! If you’re thinking about buying one, I HIGHLY recommend! I also recommend the cotton fabric opposed to the satin. The cotton holds the hair in place all night." —james gramlich
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in a variety of sizes and styles).
5. A detangling Denman curly hair brush whose staggered rows of round-ended nylon pins will help you define your curls and smooth your hair. If you're looking for knot-free, ribbon-like curls, this might just be the brush for you.
Promising review: "It truly is a nice, perfectly sized, lightweight hair brush for detangling mini-fro, short, tightly coiled natural hair!!! It glides through my curls with ease, whether my hair is wet or completely dry. Depending on the desired style, it can also be used to create various (short) hair styles and/or perform a variety of techniques!! THANK YOU!!" —DLTolliver
Get it from Amazon for $15.33+ (available in three sizes and seven colors/patterns).
6. A curly hair children's leave-in detangling conditioner made with jojoba oil, vitamin B5, and plum seed oil so you wash day for your little one is waaaay easier.
Promising review: "This has been a lifesaver for thick, somewhat fine, curly hair that tangles and elicits the screams of a banshee when brushed with a wet brush and any other detangling product or oil. We've tried at least six different ones, including making our own with coconut oil/grapeseed oil/conditioner, which just resulted in oily tangles. This spray is now on our subscriptions and all our kids ask for me to use it." —happyshopper
Get it from Amazon for $8.63.
7. A splurgeworthy reparative K18 leave-in hair mask with biotech-powered peptides if you need help with damage caused by bleach, color, or heat.
Promising review: "I used it today for the first time and I already see and feel a difference! I have very coarse, dry, frizzy hair and my hair was so much smoother after just blow-drying." —Kimberly D.
Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in two sizes).
8. Or a revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "My hair had been feeling dry and damaged from heat styling and coloring, and I was desperate for a solution. This product came highly recommended, and it did not disappoint. After just a few uses, I noticed a remarkable difference in the texture and overall health of my hair. What I love most about this product is that it doesn't weigh down my hair or leave it feeling greasy. Instead, it adds just the right amount of moisture and strength to make my locks look their best. I've also noticed that my hair breakage has significantly reduced since I started using this treatment. It's like a protective shield for my hair! Overall, this has become a holy grail product in my haircare routine. If you're looking to revive and rejuvenate your hair, I highly recommend giving it a try. You won't be disappointed!" —Dana Robertson
Get it from Amazon for $9.80.
9. A bottle of dandruff shampoo made with ketoconazole to relieve and control flaking, scaling, and itching caused by dandruff. Clean and clear scalps for all!
Promising review: "I have had chronic dandruff since I was a child. I've tried lots and lots of over-the-counter products and they'd all seem to work for a few days, but it would never completely clear up and the product would eventually quit working altogether. Sometime over the years, I just gave up. I figured nothing could help and I never felt like making time to see a specialist doctor. After an extremely uncomfortable flare-up prompted me to see if there were any new products, I found Nizoral. After the first use, I was impressed. The dandruff was drastically reduced and my head had completely stopped itching. I've been using this product as directed for about three weeks now and I do NOT have dandruff or any itching at all. The shampoo smells nice too." —Melissa S. Heigl
Get it from Amazon for $15.88.
10. A weightless hair-strengthening Olaplex bonding oil — dull and damaged hair never stood a chance! Get an unimaginable shine, softness, and vibrancy, plus heat protection and frizz control in this styling oil!
Promising review: "I have dyed, fried, bleached, and anything else you can think of to my hair. After using cheap products, I finally decided to splurge. This product has really reconstructed my hair. It is really small and costly but honestly it repaired a lot of the damage, and I feel and see a huge difference in the quality of my hair." —Dario
Get it from Amazon for $30.
11. A volumizing hair powder if your hair's been falling flat as of late. Just spray your roots for hair lifted up to the heavens!
12. A mattifying dry shampoo powder whose benzene-free formula is designed to absorb excess sweat, oil, and dirt without leaving behind a white cast.
Promising review: "I have tried IGK, Living Proof, Not Your Mother's, Amika, and so many others but THIS LASTS THE LONGEST! I am impressed by this product. Don't listen to the haters because I have severely fine and oily hair and this product allows me to last for one week without washing and it gives me volume without the toxicity of spray dry shampoo." —473X
Get it from Amazon for $16.
13. A hair-strengthening Mielle rosemary mint scalp and hair oil you can use every day or as a treatment to help prevent damage and treat split ends. This blend of over 30 essential oils and nutrients is here to soothe sensitive skin and provide a shine passersby will be jealous of.
Promising review: "I recently lost my edges due to low iron and braiding. I wanted to try something to grow my hair back. Within two months I noticed a change in my edges. My hairline is fuller. This is a MUST-buy. My edges were very thin and braiding them made it worse. But using this changed my hairline life." —Missy
Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
14. A Color Wow anti-frizz spray that'll combat humidity by repelling moisture. Just blow-dry to activate!
Promising review: "This stuff is legit amazing. Mississippi heat down here real feel is 111 most days. My hair usually starts to looks frizzy and sorta funky wavy in some spots as soon as I leave the house due to the ridiculous humidity we have here. I am so impressed. Some how it gave my usually flat-to-my-head hair some volume as well. All I did was shampoo, conditioner, towel dry, and then blow-dry with tension like the back of the bottle says." —ChrisandLeslie
Get it from Amazon for $28.