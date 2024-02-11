If Your Curls And Coils Aren’t Poppin’, You Probably Need These 31 Haircare Products

1. A revitalizing hair protein treatment to help condition and repair your dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising reviews: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that it wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product. It left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone with natural or curly hair." —Therese-Claire
2. An eight-second L'Oréal lamellar rinse-out treatment for shinier, silkier hair in, well, eight seconds.
Use this two to three times per week after shampooing your hair, and remember not to use it on your scalp. This treatment is just for the length of your hair.
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one, I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot of breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would've thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing, and I will FOREVER use it in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
3. A detangling Denman curly hair brush whose staggered rows of round-ended nylon pins will help define your curls and smooth your hair. If you're looking for knot-free, ribbon-like curls, this might just be the brush for you.
Promising review: "It truly is a nice, perfectly sized, lightweight hair brush for detangling mini-fro, short, tightly coiled natural hair!!! It glides through my curls with ease, whether my hair is wet or completely dry. Depending on the desired style, it can also be used to create various (short) hairstyles and/or perform a variety of techniques!! THANK YOU!!" —DLTolliver
4. Or a cute detangling brush with an ergonomic handle because it'll glide through wet or dry hair, removing knots as it goes. Whether you need it for you or your little one, it'll help get the job done without so much as a single "ouch."
Promising review: "This is my new favorite brush, and I use it all the time. I have mostly 4a hair, with maybe a touch of 3c here and there, but my hair is definitely in the kinky category, and this brush works great. I'm able to use it on my hair wet or dry as long as I have some product in it. When it's wet, I normally use oil and leave-in conditioner, and it glides right through with ease. With my dry hair, I normally just use oil if I'm doing a pre-poo, and it still glides through, but obviously, I'm much more careful working root to tip. I feel like some of the people who are struggling with this brush maybe don't know how to be careful while brushing your hair root to tip and making sure to use product for extra slip." —Marisa
5. A coconut and hibiscus SheaMoisture styling milk that's made with thick, curly hair in mind. Apply to damp hair to control frizz and reduce breakage. Defined and manageable curls, here we come!
Promising review: "My hair needed this!!! This product is really good if you have thick and full hair. I hadn’t realized how dry my hair was until I started using it. I’m new to curly hair, so I’m still trying to train my hair. Not Your Mother's cream wasn’t hydrating enough for my hair so a friend recommended this to me and the difference is amazing. My hair looks so shiny now. It’s really good for forming and holding curls, but doesn’t leave my hair crunchy. My curls feel soo soft and hydrated." —Alexis Z
6. A plant-based whipped leave-in conditioner to hydrate dry, damaged hair with moisturizing coconut oil. This conditioner also offers heat protection and frizz control.
Promising review: "I use this in conjunction with Devacurl styling cream and together they make a magical pair! This alone makes my hair very soft and bouncy, and the styling cream provides hold and definition. I have and will always recommended this to my fellow naturally curly girls for sure!" —Lin
7. A texturizing sea salt hairspray for added volume and hold. It contains nourishing aloe vera, and can help create ~waves~ while leaving behind an enchanting coconut scent.
Promising review: "Love this sea salt spray! It brought my natural wavy hair to life with a little spritz and scrunch." —Anna Ivanov
8. A mattifying dry shampoo powder whose benzene-free formula is designed to absorb excess sweat, oil, and dirt without leaving behind a white cast. Refresh your hair with this voluminizing powder!
Promising review: "I didn't think it would work well...but holy COW. It looks like I just washed and styled my hair. And I DIDN'T. It brought my curls (I curled my hair two days ago as well) back to life. Gave my hair body and a healthy glow. NOT GREASY. No matting. I love the applicator as well...you just dab it on your roots. It leaves a little white powder so you can see where you've applied it. But then you just run your fingers through your hair plumping it up a little and no more white. Just beautiful clean voluminous hair." —Jamie
9. A curly hair children's leave-in detangling conditioner made with jojoba oil, vitamin B5, and plum seed oil so you wash day for your little one is waaaay easier.
Promising review: "This has been a lifesaver for thick, somewhat fine, curly hair that tangles and elicits the screams of a banshee when brushed with a wet brush and any other detangling product or oil. We've tried at least six different ones, including making our own with coconut oil/grapeseed oil/conditioner, which just resulted in oily tangles. This spray is now on our subscriptions and all our kids ask for me to use it." —happyshopper
10. A Color Wow anti-frizz spray that'll help combat humidity by repelling moisture. Just blow-dry to activate!
Promising review: "I really suffer in the humidity of summer. My hair turns frizzy and wavy, but not a cute wavy. If I try to straighten my hair and then go outside, it looks like I have done nothing. If I try to curl my hair, it looks like a rats' nest after 30 minutes. So I decided to do some research and found this product being mentioned over and over. It seemed simple enough to use, so I bought it. I used it all last summer and I have started using it this spring. This product really is the best at fighting humidity. The barrier it creates on the hair really does resist the moisture and keep styled hair looking good for days! And it holds up after a few washes as promised." —krisvan
11. A hydrating leave-in conditioner spray formulated with spinach, chia seeds, and cocoa seed butter to help restore moisture to your hair. Its plant-powered UV-protection will also help make sure your hair continues to look vibrant.
Promising review: "Holy grail! This literally made my hair so so glossy, and my hair looks so healthy! I always get compliments when using this product in my hair. It also helps define my curls, which is awesome!! if you're curious about this product, just give it a shot!" —Candence
12. A pair of bonnet-shaped microfiber hair towels since they're super soft and absorbent, and will help your hair dry faster. These are perfect if you're worried about sustaining any heat damage caused by blow drying.
Promising review: "I was looking for a product that I could 'plop' on my hair without twisting it, which disrupts my curl pattern. This does the job!" —Amazon Customer
13. A lightweight rose water curl refresher perfect for perkin' up your curls or coils post-workout. No matter the occasion, this sulfate- and paraben-free formula will help liven up your hair's natural texture. Just spray and scrunch!
TGIN is a Black woman-owned small business making haircare products specifically for Black women.
Promising review: "This is the PERFECT product for my hair. After I blow-dry, I spray it on and scrunch. It gives my hair back its wave and it lasts until the next shampoo. It's light, and not sticky or gummy. It has a lovely scent that isn't cloying. This is my favorite hair product of all time, and I really mean that." —Lou