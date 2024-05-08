35 Cheap Home Upgrades That’ll Make You Feel Like You’re Living Your Best Life

1. An electric fabric shaver to rescue furniture from pills, fuzz, and matted fibers. Get your couch back to just-bought-it condition!
The battery-operated model requires two AA batteries that aren't included, but you can buy some right here!
Promising review: "This thing is excellent. I just 'repaired' two cashmere sweaters and one modal-blend jersey top to like-new condition. The waste compartment fills up quickly and will start clogging the blades if not emptied frequently. I will share one trick I found for emptying the area around the blades. Remove the waste compartment and hold the unit vertically over a garbage can while turning the defuzzer on. Blades will spin, and the rest of the pills will fall out. Enjoy." —Fine Print Reader
Get it from Amazon for $13.30+ (available in six colors and two styles).
2. A set of metal house numbers because they add a little chic-ness to your curb appeal. Each laser-cut piece is coated in an all-weather powder to help them withstand the elements.
RapidArc is a small business whose products help you customize your home.
Promising review: "This house number plaque is everything I wanted it to be: bold, sturdy, modern looking, and well-crafted." —Amazon Customer
Get it from RapidArc on Amazon Handmade for $10+ (available in several sizes and colors).
3. A stone-effect spray paint if your countertops are in need of a glow-up but your budget is DIY. Just spray in an overlapping pattern, wait 30–60 minutes for it to dry, and voilà!
Promising review: "We recently purchased a new home, and we're not gutting our main bathroom until next summer, but I just couldn't live with that 1980s green counter another day. So after reading a lot of tutorials, I decided to go for it and paint the counter. I LOVE how it came out! Once it was dry for 24 hours, I applied several coats of poly and let it sit for 72 hours before I let the counter go back into normal use. It's held up like a dream." —Mistella (This reviewer left a super in-depth review, so check it out for more tips and tricks.)
Get it from Amazon for $16.96+ (available in six colors and four pack sizes).
4. Or an acrylic, faux-granite DIY paint kit for an inexpensive countertop upgrade sure to impress!
Promising review: "I have a very small kitchen counter and was looking for a refresh without having to replace the ugly granite that was there. I wanted a more marbled/blended look instead of speckles, so I did a lot of blending to achieve the look. I absolutely love it! I am thrilled with this product, and I will be buying another kit for my granite upstairs!" —Salami Jones
Get it from Amazon for $99.95+ (available in five colors).
5. A set of three motion sensor closet lights to ~brighten~ up your wardrobe. If your closet is a dark abyss, these will help you see what clothes you actually have in there. No tools required!
These rechargeable lights offer three light mods: day mode, night mode, and always-on mode.
Promising review: "Highly recommend. Easy to install, no tools needed. The magnetic strength is strong enough so the lights don't fall off. The light is bright and works great in the middle of the night as I walk into the kitchen. Light charges quickly, and it's long-lasting, so you're not always recharging them. Great for kitchens, closets, and any other dark areas where you would need bright lighting. Will be ordering more for my closets throughout my house." —Monica
Get three from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors).
6. A cabinet makeover kit because it doesn't require any stripping or priming. Upgrade your kitchen cabinets and enjoy having guests ask you how much you paid for that "renovation."
Promising review: "Amazing! Amazing! Amazing. Did take more than one coat, though. My cabinets were bare wood, and I still needed a couple of coats. (Five to be exact, but that was just me being extra.) My kitchen is medium-sized, not too big, and it only took up one can. But I still went over a couple more times just to get a nice coating. I also let it sit for some days and saw the wood was sucking up the paint in some areas, so I went over it again. The project ideally takes one day, as the promotion video says, but "one day" is 24 hours. This took my kitchen from looking like a cheap rental apartment kitchen to a high-quality kitchen with just this paint and new knobs. The paint is perfect for cabinets — it's not too thick, so you still see the wood grains. It comes with EVERYTHING you need. I didn't have to buy a thing. The project is super easy, the paint dries fast, and I did it at first by removing the cabinets, but it wasn't necessary at all. Just make sure you don't leave any dripping because it would make your cabinets look cheap. I would recommend that everyone purchase this and give their cabinets a chance before making a big investment in new cabinets. Wood is wood, and it can be refinished." —Brandon Moronta
Get it from Amazon for $69.95+ (available in 11 colors).
7. A set of plush velvet curtains — a must-have for anyone looking to add some light-dimming drama to their space. The perfect pop of color and texture!
Promising review: "Ah-maze! They're super soft and luxurious feeling. The color is great and jazzs up any room. Great value for the money. They do a great job at darkening the room, too." —Nayonna2001
Get them from Amazon for $35.95+ (available in 14 sizes and 29 colors).
8. A pair of sheer ruffled curtains for some whimsical charm that still allows natural light to come in and make you feel like the romantic lead in the movie of your life.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these curtains. They are exactly the color I needed. However, potential buyers should note that they are very sheer curtains. Personally, I wanted them to be sheer, and I love them because they allow so much natural light to shine through. If you are looking for a fuller curtain to filter out some light, I would suggest buying two sets for more volume." —Vottie
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes and five colors).
9. A set of peel-and-stick tiles — renovating your kitchen just got a whole lot easier (and cheaper). These eco-friendly tiles are easy to install, clean, and maintain. HGTV is shaking!
Each pack comes with (10) 11.8" x 11.8" self-adhesive sheets.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this backsplash!! It was easy to install and looks like real tile once it's on the wall! I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking to add backsplash to an area of their house while staying on a budget. It will turn out looking great! JUST A NOTE: we used an adhesive spray to to make sure the tile stays in place. Better safe than sorry!" —Anna
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five styles).
10. Or peel-and-stick subway tiles that'll make for the best bathroom sink backsplash. Oh, and these bad boys are waterproof and heat-resistant.
Promising review: "I run a cat rescue, and we just built a new building. I used the bathroom sink to bathe the cats, and the drywall was getting wet. I didn't want to spend $300 for someone to install tile, so I found these, and they were by far the most realistic. I’m going to use them in the kitchen next!" —Showstopper
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in 12 colors).
11. A patio umbrella light to provide some much-needed lighting when the sun sets but your fam is in the middle of an intense Uno game. It has three brightness modes depending on what ~vibe~ you're trying to create.
This requires four AA batteries (not included).
Promising review: "When I bought this, it was totally on a whim. I was convinced that because it was so inexpensive, it would be a cheap piece of junk! Was I wrong! It does a great job of lighting up the table with the three different settings. AND, if you turn it upside-down, you can further vary the brightness. (Sometimes you just want a hint of a glow, rather than a spotlight in your face.) I'm very happy with this, especially since I left it out all summer long with no issues. It was hidden under a closed umbrella, but I'm sure it got a little damp with rainwater and it survived! It is such an easy solution for my patio that has no electricity, and therefore, needs something battery-powered." —LouiseN
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.