35 Cheap Home Upgrades That’ll Make You Feel Like You’re Living Your Best Life

Promising review: "Amazing! Amazing! Amazing. Did take more than one coat, though. My cabinets were bare wood, and I still needed a couple of coats. (Five to be exact, but that was just me being extra.) My kitchen is medium-sized, not too big, and it only took up one can. But I still went over a couple more times just to get a nice coating. I also let it sit for some days and saw the wood was sucking up the paint in some areas, so I went over it again. The project ideally takes one day, as the promotion video says, but "one day" is 24 hours. This took my kitchen from looking like a cheap rental apartment kitchen to a high-quality kitchen with just this paint and new knobs. The paint is perfect for cabinets — it's not too thick, so you still see the wood grains. It comes with EVERYTHING you need. I didn't have to buy a thing. The project is super easy, the paint dries fast, and I did it at first by removing the cabinets, but it wasn't necessary at all. Just make sure you don't leave any dripping because it would make your cabinets look cheap. I would recommend that everyone purchase this and give their cabinets a chance before making a big investment in new cabinets. Wood is wood, and it can be refinished." —Brandon Moronta

Get it from Amazon for $65.80+ (available in 10 colors).