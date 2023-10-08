46 Products Under $10 From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving In 2023 So Far

Popular products from this list
1. A tube of Essence's Lash Princess mascara because its results are so impressive that it's gained cult-favorite status. This stuff lets your eyes do all the talking.
2. A self-grooming cat brush so you can sit back and enjoy the show — what can be better than watching your kitty try to brush themself?
3. A pack of mosquito repellent bracelets because what’s with all those pesky mosquitoes this year? With your new secret weapon around your wrist, they’ll be flying far away from you — mission accomplished!
4. A tube of Elizavecca collagen hair treatment that takes your hair from drab to fab. If dry and damaged hair sounds way too familiar, then slather this on your hair and wait for the magic to happen — yes, in just one treatment!
5. An extra soft flossing toothbrush so your sensitive teeth can also stay nice and healthy without the added pain. The soft bristles will reach all the nooks and crannies of your mouth — definitely, a game changer.
6. A pack of spiral Goody hair pins so you can lock in your bun and keep it there all day long. Just twist, screw the pins, and watch it work in an instant — like magic.
7. An Iceland hydrating eye stick because you want to look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed when you leave for work. Say goodbye to dark circles and puffy eyes with a quick stroke of this stick.
8. A Burt's Bees after-sun lotion because you look like a tomato and you need to get back to your normal self. Slather this on to soothe and moisturize your pain away!
9. A pack of claw hair clips that can keep your beautiful locks up and out of the way (and of course, look good while doing it).
10. A hair detangler and leave-in conditioner (for kids *and* adults) that keeps hair bouncy and smooth — buh-bye knots and tangles.
11. An Affresh dishwasher cleaner that keeps your dishwasher sparkling clean. If you want clean dishes, then the machine that cleans them needs to be, well, also clean — you know what I mean, right?
12. A Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza game because there’s nothing better than a family game night to keep your spirits alive.
13. A Scrubbing Bubbles gel stamp to keep your toilet smelling fresh and looking brand new — because who enjoys scrubbing the gross rims of their toilet? (Hint: no one.)
14. A cleaning putty gel that can pick up all the crumbs, dust and hair strands inside your car and home. Stop wasting your time with a vacuum that does nothing when you can push the putty into all the hard-to-reach places and remove all the gunk.
15. A Folex carpet spot remover so your spills and accidents are no longer a big problem. Just spray it on pet urine, grease, wine, coffee — really anything — and watch it disappear.
16. A Neutrogena makeup eraser stick so you can do quick touch-ups on the go without making a mess of your makeup.
17. A 12-pack of clear corner protectors so that you can childproof your tables and furniture, because we’ve all bumped into something and screeched.
18. A three-pack of travel pill organizers so you can keep your medicine and vitamins all in one place. Toss it in your purse, backpack, and even your coat pocket for an easy on-the-go experience.
19. A foot file to soften dry, cracked, and calloused heels because they feel rough (and you dare not rub them against your partner in bed) and look even rougher!
20. An Essence glimmer glow lipstick that gives you a personalized color based on your pH level, resulting in a subtle and sheer pink color — now that’s science!
21. A leather-cleaning brush so your boots and shoes stay as good as new. Before you head to the store to trade in your old pair of UGGs for new ones, try cleaning them first and you may be pleasantly surprised.
22. A pack of makeup blender sponges because you want flawless looking skin wherever you go — no more Photoshop!
23. A Glisten garbage disposer cleaner because let’s be real, it can get really stinky down there if you just leave it alone. As a reminder, you should be cleaning it regularly or beware of what you’ll inhale.
24. A travel pack of portable perfume atomizers so you can smell as good as you always do, even when you’re across the sea — oui, oui.
25. A dishwasher magnet that prevents you from mixing clean dishes with dirty ones because that’s so annoying!
26. A hair finishing stick because who wants flyaways and baby hairs sticking out everywhere when you're trying to look sleek? Just smear it on and your days of worrying about what your hair looks like in photos are over.
27. A waterproof phone pouch to keep your phone from getting wet on your tropical vacation because you can’t miss out on all those Kodak moments.
28. A Gillette Venus on-the-go razor so you can stay smooth while you're on vacation or even at the gym. Just toss it in your bag and you’ll always be ready to tackle those pesky hairs.
29. A popular wood polish and conditioner because why spend money on expensive new pieces when you can give new life to your old wooden furniture (or doors, floors, and walls).
30. An anti-blister balm because getting a blister while on vacation or a hike will kill your feet and your mood. Don’t cut your travels short because you can’t walk anymore.
31. A watermark remover because there’s nothing more annoying than seeing streaks and rings that make your expensive table look dull and ugly.
32. A scalp massager that also acts as a shampoo brush because why not take your showers to the next level? Use this to not only increase blood flow and relaxation to your head but to help keep a clean scalp!
33. A Peripera lip tint so you don’t have to keep reapplying color to your lips throughout the day. It stays on all day long and keeps your lips looking silky and smooth.
34. An OGX curl air dry cream because your curls will look bouncy, smooth, fuller, and smell so so coconut-y good.
35. A shoe stretch spray that can transform tight and uncomfortable shoes into a pair that is actually wearable. Spray it, wear it, and watch it work, one step at a time.
36. A tongue cleaner because you don’t want heads turning — in a bad way — because your breath smells like death. Scrape your tongue in just ten seconds, and your mouth and friends will thank you for it.
37. A Hard as Hoof nail cream because strong nails will make you feel good. Stop suffering from annoying thin, brittle nails that keep splitting every time you open a can of LaCroix!
38. A metal eyelash comb because there’s nothing more distracting than clumpy mascara that makes it hard to look into your soul.
39. A color-changing mushroom night-light that can make bathroom visits, or just nighttime in general, a little bit more fun and adventurous.
40. A box of Debrox earwax removal drops so you can hear better and feel less stuffed-up inside your ears. If your family is screaming at you to turn the volume down or you feel like you’ve just been on an airplane, then your ears are probably due for a cleanse.
41. A Diamond Dazzle Stik to bring the sparkle back to your cherished jewelry and gems, making them gleam like the first time you put them on.
42. A grout pen to keep your tiles looking fresh and clean because you know, dirty looking grout lines just make everything look moldy and gross.
44. An Elizavecca carbonated clay mask that bubbles up for added entertainment value but more importantly, it will remove those little black heads that you hate so much.
45. A pack of bra strap clips that hides your straps when you wear tank tops, T-shirts, and racerback tops because tucking and taping just doesn’t work. Oh, and if you have an old stretched-out bra, these clips can bring it back to life again — ooh la la.
46. A luggage scale so you don’t have to pay for extra weight while traveling. If you know you’re going to buy gifts, souvenirs or anything that will increase the weight of your luggage, then you’ll definitely need a scale — don’t risk it because there is a price to be paid!
