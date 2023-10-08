BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    46 Products Under $10 From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving In 2023 So Far

    Everything you didn't know you needed until now.

    Susan Yoo-Lee
    by Susan Yoo-Lee

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Popular products from this list

    1. A tube of Essence's Lash Princess mascara because its results are so impressive that it's gained cult-favorite status. This stuff lets your eyes do all the talking.

    Reviewer’s photo of their eyelashes with mascara
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I won't be buying those 20 dollar and up mascaras anymore. I tried this on a whim, and at just a few dollars I was impressed. It makes my lashes longer and more voluminous. It separates and doesn't clump, which is always a problem. It removes easily with my makeup remover cloth and some wash. The wand is just the right size. I will be buying this many times in the future." —jodi hess

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in three sizes).

    2. A self-grooming cat brush so you can sit back and enjoy the show — what can be better than watching your kitty try to brush themself?

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Both of my cats are about 9-years-old and don’t really like to play too much so finding enrichment toys/activities can be hard but they both love this! The one pictured was rubbing up on it before I even got to attach it to the wall lol. The price is also right, I plan on ordering a few more for different places in the house." —Rachel

    Get it from Amazon for $7.19.

    3. A pack of mosquito repellent bracelets because what’s with all those pesky mosquitoes this year? With your new secret weapon around your wrist, they’ll be flying far away from you — mission accomplished!

    Reviewer’s photo of a package of mosquito repellent bracelet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Don't want to use deet? Don't want to spray yourself with something? Use these. They smell strongly of citrus but man, do they work! I put one on each arm and pin one to my front to keep them away from my head and can work all day outside in the summer and not get bitten. And I'm a mosquito magnet, so that's saying something. I've shared them with other people who it also worked for. They asked me where I got them, so that's a good sign. Give them a try, they could work for you too." —Sea Queen

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).

    4. A tube of Elizavecca collagen hair treatment that takes your hair from drab to fab. If dry and damaged hair sounds way too familiar, then slather this on your hair and wait for the magic to happen — yes, in just one treatment!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I rave about this product to absolutely everyone. I have VERY long hair (below my waist) and a LOT of it. My hair is naturally very curly, but years of heat damage and treatments made it wavy-ish, 99% frizz, and just lifeless. This product absolutely brought my hair back to life. Every stylist I've seen since using this has complimented how healthy my hair is. It used to take me at least 20 minutes to brush my hair after showering, with this I'm done in two. It never dries frizzy, it has its shine back, and my hair is GENUINELY very healthy and full now. My curls are fully back too. I would buy a gallon of this if I could. I dont know how I lived without this before I tried it. I've been using it for over a year now and will never ever go back. The best hair product on the face of the planet. Smells amazing too!" —Shelby

    Get it from Amazon for $7.02+ (available in two sizes).

    5. An extra soft flossing toothbrush so your sensitive teeth can also stay nice and healthy without the added pain. The soft bristles will reach all the nooks and crannies of your mouth — definitely, a game changer.

    a reviewer photo showing the flossing bristles
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Having been a dental assistant for over 30 years, I found this to be the best brush ever. I am 69-years-old and have never had a cavity (genetic and maintenance). For the past 30 years I have used electric toothbrushes. They worked great, but I like Dr. P's brush because of the flossing-like bristles. It's also the perfect size for a quick brush for each quadrant. Also, since taste buds are replaced every four days, brushing your tongue is important to keep your breath fresh and food will taste better. Everybody brush now! Great idea from a real dentist!" —BenK

    Get it from Amazon for $8.91.

    6. A pack of spiral Goody hair pins so you can lock in your bun and keep it there all day long. Just twist, screw the pins, and watch it work in an instant — like magic.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these pins. They are easy to twist in, and also easy to feel where they are when you need to take them out. Not too many things work for my fine hair which a lot of pins slip out of, but these hold my hair styles in place really well. They don't bend out of shape and are very sturdy. Love them!" —Connie F

    Get it from Amazon for $6.89+ (available in two colors).

    7. An Iceland hydrating eye stick because you want to look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed when you leave for work. Say goodbye to dark circles and puffy eyes with a quick stroke of this stick.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is not only adorable but so hydrating and refreshing. It is my favorite to swipe under my eyes as a pick-me-up in the morning and is also great to apply before bed. Will definitely buy more when I run out." —Chloe

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).

    8. A Burt's Bees after-sun lotion because you look like a tomato and you need to get back to your normal self. Slather this on to soothe and moisturize your pain away!

    Reviewer’s before and after photo of their sunburn
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I cannot rave about this enough. Got sunburned at the lake on Saturday (somehow missed big areas when applying sunscreen). Ordered this for next-day delivery and it was there when I got home. Started applying Sunday night and it’s now Tuesday and the fairly severe sunburn has gone down so well! I’ve been applying 2x daily to try to fix my skin before a beach trip and I am so pleasantly surprised at the results. Def will be keeping this in the medicine closet all summer! First picture is before applying, second is after first application on Tuesday morning." —Sarah

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    9. A pack of claw hair clips that can keep your beautiful locks up and out of the way (and of course, look good while doing it).

    a reviewer photo of a person wearing the tan claw
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These hair clips are made with thick, sturdy plastic. I have thick hair, the clips do a great job at holding up all my hair. They do not break easily. I keep one in my purse at all times." —ITA

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in fifteen colors).

    10. A hair detangler and leave-in conditioner (for kids *and* adults) that keeps hair bouncy and smooth — buh-bye knots and tangles.

    Reviewer’s photo of the back of their daughter’s curly hair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "EVERYONE asks me if I curl my daughter's hair. I barely have time to brush my teeth running around with two toddlers and a full time job, how in the world would I curl her hair? No, I use this magic product that legit gives her the softest most beautiful California beachy waves ever! I just love this stuff so much! I even use it on myself, it’s literally amazing!" —Lucky0609

    Get it from Amazon for $7.98.

    11. An Affresh dishwasher cleaner that keeps your dishwasher sparkling clean. If you want clean dishes, then the machine that cleans them needs to be, well, also clean — you know what I mean, right?

    Reviewer’s before and after photo of their dish
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I hate washing dishes so much. The dishwasher is one of the greatest inventions ever! Despite what some commercials tell you, I have always rinsed my dishes before putting them in the dishwasher. I live in an older house with older plumbing and rinsing bits of food down the drain seems like asking for trouble. Even with rinsing though, the inside of the dishwasher just gets nasty sometimes. These tablets work great! I toss one in at least once month to keep my dishwasher clean. One less thing to worry about." —Beth Wood

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three sizes).

    12. A Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza game because there’s nothing better than a family game night to keep your spirits alive.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE THIS GAME. We usually end up laughing so hard we almost pee ourselves. I've gifted this game to three people and they have all loved it. We've combined decks to play with more people. It's the rowdiest fun party game I've ever played! It never disappoints! We can usually only play it twice in a row as our slaps can get a little overzealous!!" —Rebecca Holmes

    Get it from Amazon for $8.37.

    13. A Scrubbing Bubbles gel stamp to keep your toilet smelling fresh and looking brand new — because who enjoys scrubbing the gross rims of their toilet? (Hint: no one.)

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This product works great and is so easy to use. As soon as I put it on it made the whole room smell. Great too. It has been great at removing water stains and I don’t have to clean the toilet as much." —Erin

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    14. A cleaning putty gel that can pick up all the crumbs, dust and hair strands inside your car and home. Stop wasting your time with a vacuum that does nothing when you can push the putty into all the hard-to-reach places and remove all the gunk.

    the orange cleaning gel being used to clean a car vent
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This product was very easy to use and satisfying being able to pick up all the crumbs and dirt in my car. It does the job getting into the small nooks and crannies that a vacuum is unable to reach. I haven't tried cleaning the product yet, but as of right now it is a product I would recommend to others and buy again myself." —Makayla

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    15. A Folex carpet spot remover so your spills and accidents are no longer a big problem. Just spray it on pet urine, grease, wine, coffee — really anything — and watch it disappear.

    Reviewer’s before and after photo of dirty carpet and clean carpet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I tell you this is the best spot and dirt remover! It works miracles on any spot I have tried to remove from carpets. I love this stuff. It has no odor. It leaves your carpet looking new. I let my sons use it and they were very impressed." —May May

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65.

    16. A Neutrogena makeup eraser stick so you can do quick touch-ups on the go without making a mess of your makeup.

    a model using the stick on their eye
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was looking for something non-liquid to take when I travel and this is PERFECT! It's very small and slim and works great. Easily removes makeup and works well on my sensitive skin." —sandy

    Get it from Amazon for $7.97.

    17. A 12-pack of clear corner protectors so that you can childproof your tables and furniture, because we’ve all bumped into something and screeched.

    Reviewer’s photo of clear corner protector attached to a dining table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We have these corner protectors on every sharp corner in our house. I was afraid my baby would pick at them or be able to pull them off but they are very adhesive and don’t leave a residue whenever you take them off. I think they look very subtle as well because they’re clear and you can still see the surface underneath." —Ashley Watts

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in three sizes).

    18. A three-pack of travel pill organizers so you can keep your medicine and vitamins all in one place. Toss it in your purse, backpack, and even your coat pocket for an easy on-the-go experience.

    Reviewer’s photo of assorted pills inside a travel pill organizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am so excited for this thing. I am turning it into a mini over-the-counter pharmacy. The closure is solid and doesn’t pop open. The material is so solid I know it isn’t going to be crushed in my backpack. The seal also closes really well and I love the waterproof ring!!! No more sticky pills from moisture getting in!!!!! It is such a convenient size, it fits into almost anything!" —Diane Behrens

    Get it from Amazon for $5.

    19. A foot file to soften dry, cracked, and calloused heels because they feel rough (and you dare not rub them against your partner in bed) and look even rougher!

    Reviewer’s photo of foot file and skin flakes on a towel
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product does an amazing job of removing dead skin. The first time I used it my feet were so soft I felt like I had a pedicure at the salon in the comfort of my own home. Would definitely recommend again!" —Kindle Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    20. An Essence glimmer glow lipstick that gives you a personalized color based on your pH level, resulting in a subtle and sheer pink color — now that’s science!

    Reviewer’s photo of before and after of lip without lipstick and lip with lipstick
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ordered this from Amazon yesterday and got it today. Excited for the super fast shipping and the price is perfect. Did a little swatch on my hand and as I let it sit there, it did get darker leaving it on. This balm is supposed to go by your pH/temperature of your own body so your shade is unique. I put it on my lips and a subtle pink tint started to show. As I left it on, the pink did get a little darker, but not too dark where it looked ridiculous. It was a very natural look. My lips felt hydrated and soft. I will be definitely buying this again." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $3.99.

    21. A leather-cleaning brush so your boots and shoes stay as good as new. Before you head to the store to trade in your old pair of UGGs for new ones, try cleaning them first and you may be pleasantly surprised.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Removed significant water stains on suede boots. Took a few rounds of scrubbing and drying so I could see where the remaining stains were. In the end it worked SO well." —Danielle Kyle

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    22. A pack of makeup blender sponges because you want flawless looking skin wherever you go — no more Photoshop!

    Reviewer’s photo of turquoise sponge
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Can’t tell you how many times I’ve ordered these. Me and my daughters use them for our makeup. They’re comparable to much more expensive Beauty Blenders." —Melanie C Harrison

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in eleven colors).

    23. A Glisten garbage disposer cleaner because let’s be real, it can get really stinky down there if you just leave it alone. As a reminder, you should be cleaning it regularly or beware of what you’ll inhale.

    Reviewer’s photo of foaming garbage disposer cleaner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I regularly clean my disposal with citrus and ice. I wanted to do more of a deep clean. I was surprised at the stuff it brought up because it was empty before beginning. It foamed up for quite awhile. It didn’t come up the other side of the double sink but still cleaned up well. The inside of the drain looked very clean and it smelled nice after." —Catherine K.

    Get it from Amazon for $3.78.

    24. A travel pack of portable perfume atomizers so you can smell as good as you always do, even when you’re across the sea — oui, oui.

    Reviewer’s photo of four portable perfume atomizers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Instead of spending a lot more to get a 'free' travel size of my cologne, I found these. They’re super easy to use and allow me to swap scents during my trips. I can easily go from Chanel to John Varvatos to Dior without needing to check a bag or carry extra bottles. These are great and perfect for the fickle traveler who always wants to smell A+." —Blais223

    Get it from Amazon for $7.78.

    25. A dishwasher magnet that prevents you from mixing clean dishes with dirty ones because that’s so annoying!

    Reviewer’s photo of double dishwasher with red dirty magnet and green clean magnet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wasn't sure we needed this nor wanted it. But now I love it. We had other ways of showing whether the dishwasher was clean or not but this one is clearly visible and harder to forget to set when starting the machine. We've grown to love it. Good quality; good magnet; easy to use. If you want something more 'subtle,' this might not be the one for you. On the other hand it is definitely not as gaudy in everyday usage as I thought it would be when I first saw it in the box it came in. Would definitely recommend it and purchase it again." —SSTampa01

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four colors).

    26. A hair finishing stick because who wants flyaways and baby hairs sticking out everywhere when you're trying to look sleek? Just smear it on and your days of worrying about what your hair looks like in photos are over.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG this is a MUST to get professional finished hairdos. I used it for my little girl’s dance recital, and her bun looked PERFECT, so clean and lasted the whole day!" —Marianna

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three sizes).

    27. A waterproof phone pouch to keep your phone from getting wet on your tropical vacation because you can’t miss out on all those Kodak moments.

    a reviewer wearing the phone around their neck in the ocean while snorkeling
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My phone washed into the ocean and spent 40 hours under water in this case before someone found it and returned it to me! It was completely unharmed and worked perfectly!!! This gets all the stars!!" —Michael Kaedyn Reynolds

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in fourteen colors).

    28. A Gillette Venus on-the-go razor so you can stay smooth while you're on vacation or even at the gym. Just toss it in your bag and you’ll always be ready to tackle those pesky hairs.

    Reviewer’s photo of pink venus on the go razor in an opened container
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect for traveling or to throw in your gym bag! Its smaller than my hand. Its five blades and comes in a compact case that has holes on the back so the water will dry out and no rusting happens!" —Jessica Mize

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    29. A popular wood polish and conditioner because why spend money on expensive new pieces when you can give new life to your old wooden furniture (or doors, floors, and walls).

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The pictures speak for themselves. I never do reviews but this product is absolutely amazing. My door was in rough shape and now it’s beautiful again!" —Tracy Thompson-Reilly

    Get it from Amazon for $9.38.

    30. An anti-blister balm because getting a blister while on vacation or a hike will kill your feet and your mood. Don’t cut your travels short because you can’t walk anymore.

    Reviewer’s photo of purple container of foot glide
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t have the proof that this stick was what saved me, but my feet survived a week of 20k steps a day in Europe! I used this stick and some bandages in problem areas every morning on my feet and I NEVER was in pain because of a blister. I would recommend this to friends and family and will buy this again when I run out before future trips! I have another Europe trip coming up (this time it’s two weeks) and I am definitely bringing this stick with me!" —Aksana

    Get it from Amazon for $9.

    31. A watermark remover because there’s nothing more annoying than seeing streaks and rings that make your expensive table look dull and ugly.

    a reviewer photo of a table with a water ring and then an after photo without the ring
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Welp, I'm a believer. I thought a remnant of the water ring would be left behind, but there's none to be found! The after picture was taken a few hours after it'd definitely dried; I'll come back to update if this turns out to be a temporary fix." —Aublajud

    Get it from Amazon for $5.89+ (available in three colors).

    32. A scalp massager that also acts as a shampoo brush because why not take your showers to the next level? Use this to not only increase blood flow and relaxation to your head but to help keep a clean scalp!

    Reviewer’s photo of green scalp massager
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've heard for years that healthy hair starts at the scalp and that washing your hair is pointless. So I decided to invest in a scalp scrubber/massager. It's totally worth it. It's made a huge difference in my hair!" —Kira Mills

    Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).

    33. A Peripera lip tint so you don’t have to keep reapplying color to your lips throughout the day. It stays on all day long and keeps your lips looking silky and smooth.

    a reviewer holding the bottle next to their tinted red lips
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ok, after wearing this lipstick for a day I had to leave a review. I put this lipstick on at 8 a.m. before going to work and the pictures are of my lips at 4:30 p.m. at the end of my workday. I work in special ed, so I’m constantly being touched in my face. Plus eating and drinking, and I still have lipstick on my lips at the ends of the day with no reapplication! I got so many compliments. My lips don’t feel dry at all either, they feel very velvety just as described here. Such a worth-it price too, I will be buying more!!" —Mikayla

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in forty-five colors).

    34. An OGX curl air dry cream because your curls will look bouncy, smooth, fuller, and smell so so coconut-y good.

    Reviewer’s photo of the back of their hair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love how light and fresh this makes my hair feel. I use it after showering on damp hair and then I use a little bit every morning mixed with a little water to freshen it up." —Faith Foster

    Get it from Amazon for $7.97.

    35. A shoe stretch spray that can transform tight and uncomfortable shoes into a pair that is actually wearable. Spray it, wear it, and watch it work, one step at a time.

    Reviewer’s photo of a pair of sandals with shoe stretcher in one of them
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this spray with a shoe stretcher and it did exactly what it says! These sandals were a bit snug at the toe area, but after a few rounds of spraying and stretching, they are a perfect fit. I highly recommend this product!" —Jacob V.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    36. A tongue cleaner because you don’t want heads turning — in a bad way — because your breath smells like death. Scrape your tongue in just ten seconds, and your mouth and friends will thank you for it.

    Reviewer’s photo of tongue cleaner laying on a bag
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you don’t own a tongue scraper you need to buy this RIGHT NOW. It’s so life changing lol. I used to just simply brush my tongue, but a tongue scraper does a much better job. It feels funny at first and you have to press down hard and scrape to get things off but you get used to it quickly! I typically rinse mine as I scrape with hot water as I go and then clean it off again when I am finished. I was hoping I would not receive one with pink handles (not that it’s a huge deal), but was pleasantly surprised to get blue with a matching bag." —Nicolette

    Get it from Amazon for $6.63+ (available in one, two, and 12-packs).

    37. A Hard as Hoof nail cream because strong nails will make you feel good. Stop suffering from annoying thin, brittle nails that keep splitting every time you open a can of LaCroix!

    Reviewer’s photo of nails with cream on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My nails have always grown thin, easily breaking and chipping. This stuff has made my natural nails grow strong and long, rarely breaking! I have used it almost everyday since purchasing a couple of months ago." —Jennifer Johns

    Get it from Amazon for $7.94+ (available in one pack, two pack, and three pack).

    38. A metal eyelash comb because there’s nothing more distracting than clumpy mascara that makes it hard to look into your soul.

    Reviewer’s photo of black eyelash comb
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you're looking at this tool, you know what's up. No matter what mascara, how good or expensive or cheap they all clump and it's hard to clean up. I bought this tool for a better look. It helps fanning them out to help them look longer along with getting all those dumb clumps. I wipe it off with a alcohol pad and easy peezy ready for the next time." —J Wilcox

    Get it from Amazon for $4.49.

    39. A color-changing mushroom night-light that can make bathroom visits, or just nighttime in general, a little bit more fun and adventurous.

    a reviewer photo of the colorful night-light
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Adorable little night-light, provides a modest amount of cozy light and slowly changes and is responsive to ambient light and movement. Best purchase ever!" —Tyler

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    40. A box of Debrox earwax removal drops so you can hear better and feel less stuffed-up inside your ears. If your family is screaming at you to turn the volume down or you feel like you’ve just been on an airplane, then your ears are probably due for a cleanse.

    Reviewer’s photo of earwax
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "On our third day we were able to pick the blockage out of his ear! Although he heard some bubbling throughout the day, which means the solution was working, it loosened up the buildup and I was able to carefully pick it out with an ear spoon picker I had and a flashlight. The satisfaction I had from pulling that stuff out and the satisfaction of him being able to hear again was great! Lol." —Lynn

    Get it from Amazon for $5.98.

    41. A Diamond Dazzle Stik to bring the sparkle back to your cherished jewelry and gems, making them gleam like the first time you put them on.

    Reviewer’s photo of a pair of blue stud earrings
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I noticed my earrings had been losing their shine. I tried to clean them with a Q-Tip with little success. I decided to buy this since it's a pretty good price. This stick works great. It's really easy to use and a small enough size to take on the go if needed. My earrings look brand new again!!" —Weena

    Get it from Amazon for $9.38+ (available in one pack, two pack, and three pack).

    42. A grout pen to keep your tiles looking fresh and clean because you know, dirty looking grout lines just make everything look moldy and gross.

    a reviewer photo of a section of the grout cleaned with the pen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have to say I did not expect this to do a good job. My bathroom tile grout turned to a yellow-brown color that had become impossible to clean. Special chemicals and bleach did nothing. So I got a $2,000 estimate to rip up and replace my bathroom tile. That's when I tried these. You're going to need more than you think, but that's okay when you measure this cost against a $2,000 bill. Only other suggestion I have is not to press too hard on the applicator and clean up anything outside the lines as soon as you can." —Tom Y

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in narrow and wide tip).

    43. A dryer vent cleaner so you can eliminate lint buildup and keep your vents in tip-top shape.

    Reviewer’s photo of a clump of lint
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I clean my dryer vent after every load. I even vacuum as deep as I can. And we move every three years so the tube gets cleaned too. This was still deep inside my dryer with all that maintenance. They are cheap, but incredibly sturdy. I would easily pay $9 for one, and you get two for that price!!! (Not that you need two, because it’s not gonna break on you. I gave the other one to my parents.)" —Laura K.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    44. An Elizavecca carbonated clay mask that bubbles up for added entertainment value but more importantly, it will remove those little black heads that you hate so much.

    Reviewer’s photo of their face with foamy mask on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have very sensitive skin but I read the reviews and wanted to give this a try. It’s super fun and silly to put on and watch the cold, grey mask start to bubble. Tickles slightly. After its done, it takes a minute to wash off. This is not moisturizing. It definitely makes my skin dry but it creates smooth skin and my pores become smaller. Moisturize afterwards. I like to use once a week for a bit of self care." —J & B Wortinger

    Get it from Amazon for $8.88.

    45. A pack of bra strap clips that hides your straps when you wear tank tops, T-shirts, and racerback tops because tucking and taping just doesn’t work. Oh, and if you have an old stretched-out bra, these clips can bring it back to life again — ooh la la.

    Reviewer’s photo of a black bra with bra strap clip on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great product that really works well.I have already ordered a second set just in case they become unavailable. I attached them to three of my bras in the three colors of the straps just so they are ready to wear. I can't stand seeing shoulder straps and these really work to keep my straps out of sight! They are comfortable so I forget I'm wearing them. Place your clips just above the metal slide adjustment so they don't slip. I have found these straps allow me to wear all of my sleeveless tops, racerback bra straps are well made and they work." —ToadToedPrincess

    Get it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in two sizes, nine colors, and a three-pack).

    46. A luggage scale so you don’t have to pay for extra weight while traveling. If you know you’re going to buy gifts, souvenirs or anything that will increase the weight of your luggage, then you’ll definitely need a scale — don’t risk it because there is a price to be paid!

    Reviewer’s photo of luggage scale weighing luggage
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We were traveling for two weeks so naturally as a female I had a lot to pack. This was perfect. Very easy to use, easy to read, lightweight, and very accurate! Just make sure you have changed the setting from kilograms to pounds. One of my bags was close to 50 pounds, the scale read 48 pounds. When we got to the airport I was already trying to figure out what I would be taking out to move to another suitcase. I put it on the scale at the airport first knowing that the other suitcases were a little lighter. To my surprise it read 48 pounds on their scale. I don’t know about you but that is the first time that has ever happened to me, usually the suitcase tends to be heavier there then the weight I have gotten from other scales. It’s not super expensive and the reviews convinced me to get it, very happy that I did!" —Debra Schaaff

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors and in a two-pack).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.