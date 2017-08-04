Wait, Is This Weird Thing On "Friends" A Mistake?

ATTENTION ALL FRIENDS FANS: I just noticed a really weird thing while rewatching the show, and it kinda seems like the writers might have made a big mistake. LET'S INVESTIGATE.
I'll start by posing a question to you: When does Chandler FIRST say "I love you" to Monica on Friends?
Do you have your answer? Because by all accounts, it looks like they reach this major milestone TWICE on the show. AND I AM VERY CONFUSED.
Now, many Friends fans think it first happens in "The One Where Everybody Finds Out." Phoebe is fake-seducing Chandler, trying to get him to admit that he and Monica are having sex. But Chandler admits to a whole lot more than that, when he blurts out:
Monica then walks out of the bathroom where she was hiding, seemingly shocked by his big proclamation.
She slowly walks over to him, looking like she's never heard him say this before.
And then, the ~big moment~ happens. The whole thing is clearly set up to be a major milestone for the couple, and the studio audience goes WILD.
But here's where things get a little weird: Earlier in that same season, Chandler and Monica already reached this milestone.
Remember in "The One With All the Thanksgivings," when Monica does a little turkey dance for Chandler, to make up for that time she accidentally cut off his toe?
Chandler gets all caught up in the moment, blurting out:
And Monica slowly turns around, shocked.
AND THE STUDIO AUDIENCE WENT WILD HERE, TOO.
After noticing this weirdness myself, I took to the internet to see if I could find some answers. Apparently, this matter has been bugging people for quite some time now:
So what, exactly, is going on here? Did the writers just forget that earlier Thanksgiving scene when they wrote this big "reveal"?
Or, is there some sort of an explanation? Like, did that first time not "count," because Chandler tried to take it back after he said it?
OR — and I'm just coming up with this theory now but I'm 100% positive it is correct — is there some sort of a serious gas leak in their apartment building, and Monica and Chandler are suffering from short-term memory loss as a result of severe carbon monoxide poisoning???
-
Okay, you be the judge. When does Chandler ACTUALLY tell Monica he loves her for the first time?The first time, during the turkey dance.The second time, when Phoebe is fake-seducing him.It's definitely the carbon monoxide thing.
