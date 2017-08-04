 go to content

TVAndMovies

Wait, Is This Weird Thing On "Friends" A Mistake?

How did I never notice this before???

Posted on
Stephen LaConte
Stephen LaConte
BuzzFeed Staff

ATTENTION ALL FRIENDS FANS: I just noticed a really weird thing while rewatching the show, and it kinda seems like the writers might have made a big mistake. LET'S INVESTIGATE.

NBC

I'll start by posing a question to you: When does Chandler FIRST say "I love you" to Monica on Friends?

NBC

Do you have your answer? Because by all accounts, it looks like they reach this major milestone TWICE on the show. AND I AM VERY CONFUSED.

E!

Now, many Friends fans think it first happens in "The One Where Everybody Finds Out." Phoebe is fake-seducing Chandler, trying to get him to admit that he and Monica are having sex. But Chandler admits to a whole lot more than that, when he blurts out:

NBC

Monica then walks out of the bathroom where she was hiding, seemingly shocked by his big proclamation.

NBC

She slowly walks over to him, looking like she's never heard him say this before.

NBC

And then, the ~big moment~ happens. The whole thing is clearly set up to be a major milestone for the couple, and the studio audience goes WILD.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

But here's where things get a little weird: Earlier in that same season, Chandler and Monica already reached this milestone.

Remember in "The One With All the Thanksgivings," when Monica does a little turkey dance for Chandler, to make up for that time she accidentally cut off his toe?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Chandler gets all caught up in the moment, blurting out:

NBC

And Monica slowly turns around, shocked.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

AND THE STUDIO AUDIENCE WENT WILD HERE, TOO.

NBC

After noticing this weirdness myself, I took to the internet to see if I could find some answers. Apparently, this matter has been bugging people for quite some time now:

you're not a true Friends fan if u don't know that Chandler says "I Love You" for the first time to monica twice.
christine @cshirvs

you're not a true Friends fan if u don't know that Chandler says "I Love You" for the first time to monica twice.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BrittnayyBee How the writers of friends made Chandler say I love you for the first time twice to Monica, amateurs
tictac @crybabygi

@BrittnayyBee How the writers of friends made Chandler say I love you for the first time twice to Monica, amateurs

Reply Retweet Favorite
Did anyone else ever catch that Chandler said I love you for the "first time" twice to Monica?
Anna @xoxannaox

Did anyone else ever catch that Chandler said I love you for the "first time" twice to Monica?

Reply Retweet Favorite
It always bugs me how chandler says I love you to monica for the first time, twice.
Dannielle @DannielleMellor

It always bugs me how chandler says I love you to monica for the first time, twice.

Reply Retweet Favorite

So what, exactly, is going on here? Did the writers just forget that earlier Thanksgiving scene when they wrote this big "reveal"?

NBC

Or, is there some sort of an explanation? Like, did that first time not "count," because Chandler tried to take it back after he said it?

NBC

OR — and I'm just coming up with this theory now but I'm 100% positive it is correct — is there some sort of a serious gas leak in their apartment building, and Monica and Chandler are suffering from short-term memory loss as a result of severe carbon monoxide poisoning???

I don't see any carbon monoxide detectors on those walls. Just saying.
NBC

I don't see any carbon monoxide detectors on those walls. Just saying.

  1. Okay, you be the judge. When does Chandler ACTUALLY tell Monica he loves her for the first time?

    The first time, during the turkey dance.
    The second time, when Phoebe is fake-seducing him.
    It's definitely the carbon monoxide thing.

