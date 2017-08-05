Twitter Has Lost Its Damn Mind Over This Girl Who Looks Like Regina George

A young woman named April got a whole lot more than she bargained for on Thursday when she decided to post her senior portraits on Twitter.
Another user, @mxargo, thought she looked like Regina George from Mean Girls in the pics, and the resulting tweet has gone insanely viral:
In less than 48 hours, the tweet has amassed nearly half a million likes. Clearly, a lot of people think she's a dead-ringer for the Queen of the Plastics.
Twitter is rightfully shook.
Naturally, there were a decent number of Mean Girls jokes sprinkled throughout the replies, too.
"No one has ever told me that I look like her before," April told BuzzFeed. "This is definitely a first."
"And I don't necessarily agree with the comparison just because my hair is naturally curly, but in the picture maybe I look like her a little bit," she explained, adding: "I find the comparison quite funny!"
Still, April says she's gotten some good laughs out of the whole experience. Plus, she happens to be a huge fan of Mean Girls.