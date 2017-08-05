 go to content

TVAndMovies

Twitter Has Lost Its Damn Mind Over This Girl Who Looks Like Regina George

Get in loser, we're going shopping.

Stephen LaConte
Stephen LaConte
BuzzFeed Staff

A young woman named April got a whole lot more than she bargained for on Thursday when she decided to post her senior portraits on Twitter.

It's about time 👩🏼‍🎓👩🏼‍🎓👩🏼‍🎓
april @April_ONELOVE

It's about time 👩🏼‍🎓👩🏼‍🎓👩🏼‍🎓

Another user, @mxargo, thought she looked like Regina George from Mean Girls in the pics, and the resulting tweet has gone insanely viral:

Twitter: @mxargo

In less than 48 hours, the tweet has amassed nearly half a million likes. Clearly, a lot of people think she's a dead-ringer for the Queen of the Plastics.

Paramount Pictures, Twitter: @April_ONELOVE

Here's a side-by-side for comparison. Regina on the left, April on the right.

Twitter is rightfully shook.

@mxargo @GeeOf45 Brooo...
ᎪᏒᎥᎬᏞᏞᎪ ღ @TasteSo_Yummy

@mxargo @GeeOf45 Brooo...

@mxargo so you're telling me this isn't regina george
grace 🦄🌸🌞🍄🌿 @gracemullaly

@mxargo so you're telling me this isn't regina george

@mxargo I seriously thought this was a picture of Regina George and another girl being compared but no its just a r… https://t.co/UDpvGirXXY
alex🍦 @alexandraiomran

@mxargo I seriously thought this was a picture of Regina George and another girl being compared but no its just a r… https://t.co/UDpvGirXXY

Naturally, there were a decent number of Mean Girls jokes sprinkled throughout the replies, too.

@mxargo @MGiles_Jr The second photo must've been taken on a Wednesday
🌙 @dstntfntsy

@mxargo @MGiles_Jr The second photo must've been taken on a Wednesday

"No one has ever told me that I look like her before," April told BuzzFeed. "This is definitely a first."

Twitter: @April_ONELOVE

"And I don't necessarily agree with the comparison just because my hair is naturally curly, but in the picture maybe I look like her a little bit," she explained, adding: "I find the comparison quite funny!"

She does look pretty different with the curly hair, TBH!
instagram.com

She does look pretty different with the curly hair, TBH!

Still, April says she's gotten some good laughs out of the whole experience. Plus, she happens to be a huge fan of Mean Girls.

"It's definitely one of my absolute favorite movies," she noted. "I could probably recite the whole thing!"
Paramount Pictures

"It's definitely one of my absolute favorite movies," she noted. "I could probably recite the whole thing!"

Same, April. Same.

Paramount Pictures

