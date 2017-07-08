OMG, "Jersey Shore" Might Be Filming A Secret Reunion Right Now

HEAR YE, HEAR YE, MY MEATHEADS AND MEATBALLS: it really fucking looks like Jersey Shore might actually, finally be coming back!!!???

Nothing official has been released yet, and it seems like the production team is trying to keep things ~secret~ for now. But the evidence for a reunion seems pretty clear — so if you'll kindly join me over at the Customer Service desk, I'd like to show you MY RECEIPTS.

“Oh well, they’ve been reading the paper and they know Asbury Park is the place to be,” Moor joked to the Asbury Park Press . “No, we did not know they were coming as they applied under ‘Roadtrip Reunion.’... They paid their fees and everything worked out fine.”

The mayor of Asbury Park, John Moor, confirmed that the filming took place.

3. And a spokesperson for a club in Jersey, Langosta Lounge, claims that producers asked to film at his establishment, but he said no.

“They called 10 days before they wanted to film and we said no freaking way, it’ll be bad publicity,” he said.

Similarly, it looks like producers submitted an application to film in Seaside Heights — where the original series took place — but a Borough Administrator for the city told the Asbury Park Press that the request was denied.