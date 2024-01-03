This article mentions child sex abuse and sex trafficking.
In July 2019, millionaire Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors, but was found dead in his jail cell the following month.
Two years later, Epstein’s decades-long associate Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on sex trafficking charges and conspiracy for helping Epstein procure girls as young as 14 for child sex abuse and prostitution.
In 2022, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of assisting Epstein in grooming and sexually abusing young girls for several years.
And towards the end of last year, it was revealed that almost 200 names connected to Epstein and Maxwell’s sex trafficking conspiracy would be released early this month.
The list will confirm the identities of dozens of Epstein’s associates, who were previously only known as John and Jane Does in court paperwork.
It is anticipated that some of the names on this list will be known public figures, and on Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel threatened legal action after NFL star Aaron Rodgers suggested that he may be one of them.
For context, in March of last year, Jimmy mocked Aaron for mentioning Epstein’s client list during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
On the show, Aaron had said: “Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released, too? There’s some files that had some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon.”
Jimmy aired this clip on Jimmy Kimmel Live, referring to Aaron as a “tin foil hatter” and joking that it “might be time” for the football star to “revisit that concussion protocol.”
Jimmy Kimmel claims Aaron Rodgers is a “tin foil hatter” for wanting to know the names on the Jeffrey Epstein client list.
Makes fun of the concussion protocol at the end. Classy. 🥸
Fast-forward to this week, and Aaron took a swipe at Jimmy as the release of the list looms closer. During another appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he acknowledged that Epstein’s list is “supposed to be coming out soon,” before adding: “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that it doesn't come out.”
In response, Pat reminded viewers how Jimmy had previously “mocked” Aaron for his comments about the Epstein list, and said: “Aaron has not forgotten about that.”
“I'll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle,” Aaron concluded.
NEW: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he will pop "some sort of bottle" when the Epstein associates list is released and suggests Jimmy Kimmel will be named.
Everyone is excited 🔥
“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel are really hoping that doesn't come out.”
This clip was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by businessperson Collin Rugg, and Jimmy wasted no time in setting the record straight.
Quote-tweeting Collin’s post, Jimmy said: “Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality.”
Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless… https://t.co/p8eug12uiS
“Your reckless words put my family in danger,” he went on. “Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12.” Aaron has not publicly responded to Jimmy’s message.
Famous names previously linked to Epstein include Britain’s Prince Andrew. In 2021, Virginia Giuffre alleged that she was trafficked to the prince by Epstein and Maxwell when she was 16 and 17 years old.
She accused Prince Andrew of “sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress,” and the civil lawsuit was settled out of court without admission of liability for a reported $12 million. Prince Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.