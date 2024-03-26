Skip To Content
    I Used AI Technology To Turn 29 Celebrities Into Muppets, And It's So Scary But Soooo Accurate

    Okay, but why does Keanu Reeves still look so hot, even as a Muppet character?!

    Spencer Althouse
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Sarah Aspler
    BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

    If you've ever wondered what your favorite celebrities would look like as Muppet characters then, well, you're in luck. We used AI technology to turn 29 A-listers into Muppets, and the results are so wild. Enjoy.

    1. This is what Snoop Dogg would look like as a Muppet:

    Animated character resembling a stylish dog with glasses, in a yellow outfit with ornate patterns and a purple scarf

    And here's a side-by-side:

    ABC

    2. Taylor Swift

    Taylor in a sparkling outfit holding a microphone, appearing to sing

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Graham Denholm / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    3. Travis Kelce

    Character resembling a puppet wearing a Kansas City Chiefs football jersey

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Erick W. Rasco / Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

    4. This is what Emma Stone would look like as a Muppet:

    Emma Stone as a puppet, with green fabric and red hair

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    5. This is what Michael Jackson would look like as a Muppet:

    Close-up of a puppet with expressive eyes, wearing a ruffled collar and ornate costume

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    6. This is what Billie Eilish would look like as a Muppet:

    Image of Janice from The Muppets with long blonde hair, wearing a yellow jacket and jewelry

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Max Mumby / Getty Images

    7. This is what Ryan Gosling would look like as a Muppet:

    Muppet character Gosling in a grey jacket holding a doll

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    8. This is what Whoopi Goldberg would look like as a Muppet:

    Whoopi as a Muppet, wearing glasses, a flower in hair, and a stylish scarf

    And here's a side-by-side:

    ABC

    9. This is what Tom Holland would look like as a Muppet:

    Muppet character in plaid shirt, image focused on smiling face and upper torso

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    10. This is what Margot Robbie would look like as a Muppet:

    Janice from The Muppets, wearing ruffled shirt and jacket, with small Kermit toy

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    11. This is what Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would look like as a Muppet:

    Muppet character Beaker with exaggerated muscular arms and torso in a workshop setting

    And here's a side-by-side:

    The Rock / youtube.com

    12. This is what Jennifer Aniston would look like as a Muppet:

    Janice from The Muppets in a floral top and necklace, looking to the side with a thoughtful expression

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    13. This is what Samuel L. Jackson would look like as a Muppet:

    Close-up of a puppet with glasses, a cap, and striped scarf looking pensive

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    14. This is what Jennifer Coolidge would look like as a Muppet:

    Miss Piggy in elegant attire with necklace, sitting indoors

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

    15. This is what Steve Buscemi would look like as a Muppet:

    Puppet character resembling a businessman in a patterned suit and tie

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Arturo Holmes / WireImage

    16. This is what Beyoncé would look like as a Muppet:

    Janice from The Muppets wearing an embroidered jacket adorned with gold patterns

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    17. This is what Jim Parsons would look like as a Muppet:

    Close-up of a Muppet with red hair and eyebrows, smiling, wearing a checked shirt

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    18. This is what Goldie Hawn would look like as a Muppet:

    Janice from The Muppets wearing a ruffled shirt and blazer

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

    19. This is what Benedict Cumberbatch would look like as a Muppet:

    Puppet character looking like a businessman with a suit and tie

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Ben Pruchnie / GC Images

    20. This is what Zendaya would look like as a Muppet:

    Portrait of a puppet with curly hair and a floral adornment, wearing a patterned dress with a lace collar

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Rob Kim / WireImage

    21. This is what Rami Malek would look like as a Muppet:

    Character Bert from Sesame Street wearing a striped sweater, looking forward with a slight smile

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

    22. This is what Rihanna would look like as a Muppet:

    Puppet with textured black hair, heavy-lidded eyes, chain necklace, and textured jacket

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    23. This is what Peter Dinklage would look like as a Muppet:

    Puppet character with shaggy hair, striped tie, and green sweater

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    24. This is what JoJo Siwa would look like as a Muppet:

    An animated character with blond hair, pink highlights, wearing a patterned dress

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

    25. This is what Keanu Reeves would look like as a Muppet:

    Portrait of the Muppet character Animal in a patterned shirt

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Netflix

    26. This is what Maggie Smith would look like as a Muppet:

    Miss Piggy puppet dressed in a period costume with ruffled collar and ornate details

    And here's a side-by-side:

    ITV

    27. This is what Chris Hemsworth would look like as a Muppet:

    Muppet characters Kermit and a warrior-clad character resembling a Viking in front of a blurred backdrop

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Marvel

    28. This is what Tilda Swinton would look like as a Muppet:

    Puppet character with curly hair, ruffled collar, and patterned dress

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    29. And finally, this is what Robin Williams would look like as a Muppet:

    Muppet character Fozzie Bear wearing a plaid jacket and a paisley tie, smiling

    And here's a side-by-side:

    Jim Britt / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Do you have a favorite from this list? Are there any other celebrities you want to see turned into Muppets? Let us know in the comments below!