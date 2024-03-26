I Used AI Technology To Turn 29 Celebrities Into Muppets, And It's So Scary But Soooo Accurate

If you've ever wondered what your favorite celebrities would look like as Muppet characters then, well, you're in luck. We used AI technology to turn 29 A-listers into Muppets, and the results are so wild. Enjoy.
1.This is what Snoop Dogg would look like as a Muppet:
2.Taylor Swift
3.Travis Kelce
4.This is what Emma Stone would look like as a Muppet:
5.This is what Michael Jackson would look like as a Muppet:
6.This is what Billie Eilish would look like as a Muppet:
7.This is what Ryan Gosling would look like as a Muppet:
8.This is what Whoopi Goldberg would look like as a Muppet:
9.This is what Tom Holland would look like as a Muppet:
10.This is what Margot Robbie would look like as a Muppet:
11.This is what Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would look like as a Muppet:
12.This is what Jennifer Aniston would look like as a Muppet:
13.This is what Samuel L. Jackson would look like as a Muppet:
14.This is what Jennifer Coolidge would look like as a Muppet:
15.This is what Steve Buscemi would look like as a Muppet:
16.This is what Beyoncé would look like as a Muppet:
17.This is what Jim Parsons would look like as a Muppet:
18.This is what Goldie Hawn would look like as a Muppet:
19.This is what Benedict Cumberbatch would look like as a Muppet:
20.This is what Zendaya would look like as a Muppet:
21.This is what Rami Malek would look like as a Muppet:
22.This is what Rihanna would look like as a Muppet:
23.This is what Peter Dinklage would look like as a Muppet:
24.This is what JoJo Siwa would look like as a Muppet:
25.This is what Keanu Reeves would look like as a Muppet:
26.This is what Maggie Smith would look like as a Muppet:
27.This is what Chris Hemsworth would look like as a Muppet:
28.This is what Tilda Swinton would look like as a Muppet:
29.And finally, this is what Robin Williams would look like as a Muppet:
Do you have a favorite from this list? Are there any other celebrities you want to see turned into Muppets? Let us know in the comments below!