"I used the gum to get over the worst of the initial cravings, and I stopped going to bars and hanging out with people who smoked. I'm fairly antisocial anyway, so that was relatively easy for me, but more social people who only have friends who smoke may find that more difficult. But, as I tell everyone who asks this question, the most important factor in success is that you have to really want to stop smoking. If you're doing it because you feel obligated to or because people keep nagging you to or whatever, you'll never succeed. The initial cravings can be brutal, and the psychological addiction will stay with you for years, so you need to think long and hard about your reasons for quitting and really develop the motivation from within yourself rather than taking it solely from external sources, although external sources can certainly play a role. To develop the long-lasting willpower that's required, though, the desire to stop has to come from within."