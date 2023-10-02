  • Add Yours badge

Show Us Your Best Halloween Costume Ever

It's time to show off!

Spencer Althouse
BuzzFeed Staff

It's officially October, so that means Halloween is right around the corner, and it's time to show off your absolute best costumes ever!

Someone re-creating the sensual pottery-making scene from &quot;Ghost,&quot; with a blow-up Patrick Swayze attached to them
You know, the kind of costume that'll make someone reallllly jealous and ask "why didn't I think of that?!"

Maybe it was a two-person costume that won you first place in a contest.

A woman dressed as a Publishers Clearing House winner (robe and face mask and all), and a spokesperson with a giant check
This Publishers Clearing House winner + spokesperson duo take the cake, tbh.

Perhaps you DIY'd something that was based on your favorite movie character, and evvvvvveryone complimented you.

A woman dressed as Dorothy from &quot;The Wizard of Oz,&quot; but half of her is in black and white and the other half is in color
This pre-tornado/post-tornado Dorothy is sooooo freaking impressive.

Or maybe you had a group costume with your friends that you know you'll never be able to top again.

A group of people dressed as bushes, while another is dressed as Bob Ross, the painter
Hello to Bob Ross and these happy trees!

Whatever your absolute BEST Halloween costume was, we want to see it! Use the comment box below to upload a pic + tell us what you were!

A side-by-side of a drunk Meredith from &quot;The Office&quot; and a woman dressed just like her
Drunk Meredith from The Office is an instant win in my book.

The best responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

A couple dressed as Tom Hanks&#x27; character and Wilson the volleyball from &quot;Cast Away&quot;
