Show Us Your Best Halloween Costume Ever

Community·Posted on Oct 2, 2023Show Us Your Best Halloween Costume EverIt's time to show off!by Spencer AlthouseBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink It's officially October, so that means Halloween is right around the corner, and it's time to show off your absolute best costumes ever! buzzfeed.com You know, the kind of costume that'll make someone reallllly jealous and ask "why didn't I think of that?!" Maybe it was a two-person costume that won you first place in a contest. buzzfeed.com This Publishers Clearing House winner + spokesperson duo take the cake, tbh. Perhaps you DIY'd something that was based on your favorite movie character, and evvvvvveryone complimented you. buzzfeed.com This pre-tornado/post-tornado Dorothy is sooooo freaking impressive. Or maybe you had a group costume with your friends that you know you'll never be able to top again. buzzfeed.com Hello to Bob Ross and these happy trees! Whatever your absolute BEST Halloween costume was, we want to see it! Use the comment box below to upload a pic + tell us what you were! NBC / buzzfeed.com Drunk Meredith from The Office is an instant win in my book. The best responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post! buzzfeed.com