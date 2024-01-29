These 33 Controversial Celebs Are Super Polarizing — I'm Curious If You Think They're "Good" Or "Bad"

Trending badgeTrendingPoll Quiz·Posted 17 hours agoThese 33 Controversial Celebs Are Super Polarizing — I'm Curious If You Think They're "Good" Or "Bad"I will defend Anne Hathaway until my last breath.by Spencer AlthouseBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMailBuzzFeed Quiz Party! Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out! Below are 33 controversial celebrities who, according to the general public, are super polarizing. I'm curious if you think these contentious celebs are overall "good" or "bad."