34 Celebrities Who Are Way, Way, WAY Older Than You Thought They Were

Some people on the internet are freaking out because they just learned that the incredible Nicola Coughlan – who's been playing a teenager on shows like Derry Girls and Bridgerton – is 37 years old. Well, here are a bunch of other celebrities who are probably older than you thought they were.
1.Gabrielle Union is 51 years old. She's the queen of never aging. She'll probably be 100 years old and barely look like she's 40. Icon behavior.
2.Joy Behar is 81 years old. This was her just a couple months ago when she celebrated her most recent birthday on The View.
3.Jason Earles is 46 years old. He was a month shy of his 29th birthday when Hannah Montana premiered, in which he somehow played Miley Cyrus's 16-year-old brother.
4.Thomas Brodie-Sangster is 33 years old. You probably know him best as the little boy from Love Actually, even though he's done a lot more recent things like the Maze Runner series and The Queen's Gambit.
5.Trina McGee is 54 years old. She was 28 when she started playing 17-year-old Angela on Boy Meets World, so it's no surprise she still has great genes.
6.Patrick Stewart is 83 years old. I would have guessed that he was in his mid-70s, but I definitely would have been wrong.
7.Natalie Dormer is 42 years old. I was shocked to learn this Game of Thrones actor is in her 40s. Incredible!
8.Jesse Metcalfe is 45 years old. This grown man was almost 29 years old when he played a high school student in John Tucker Must Die.
9.Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 63 years old. I personally would have guessed that she was just in her mid-to-late-50s.
10.Monique Coleman is 43 years old. The High School Musical star was the oldest member of the core cast and played a junior in high school when she was 25.
11.Tobey Maguire is 48 years old. He was 27 years old while filming his first Spider-Man movie and 32 years old by the time the third one came out. In those films, Peter Parker was 17 and then 21, respectively.
12.Ernie Hudson is 78 years old. I know this Ghostbusters star is nearly 80 years old, but, like, he could absolutely take me in a fight. And I'd thank him for it!
13.Theo James is 39 years old. He may have played a 24-year-old in the first Divergent movie, but in real life he was just a few months shy of his 30th birthday when the film was released.
14.Sandra Bullock is 59 years old. She'll be turning 60 this summer, but I definitely thought she was still in her early 50s.
15.Dakota Fanning is 30 years old. I know that this is how time works, but, yeah, it's still wild to think about the little girl from I Am Sam and Uptown Girls being in her 30s now.
16.Keanu Reeves is 59 years old. The man simply does not age, and I'm always so impressed when I hear about him doing almost all of his own stunts in the John Wick movies.
17.Linda Cardellini is 48 years old. Maybe I'm just convinced she's much younger because I'm constantly rewatching Freaks and Geeks, but she's also fantastic in Dead to Me too!
18.Robert Ri'chard is 41 years old. Cousin Skeeter?! Alley Cats Strike?! One on One?! Robert Ri'chard simply does not age.
19.Lisa Kudrow is 60 years old. Again, I know this is how time works, but it's just hard to believe that the cast of Friends are all hitting their 60s now.
20.Alison Brie is 41 years old. She and husband Dave Franco (38) are both a little older than I thought they'd be, but I'd still kill for them to [redacted] with me.
21.Salma Hayek is 57 years old. She's so timeless and ageless, so, yeah, I was shocked to learn she's almost 60. Queen.
22.Pharrell Williams is 51 years old. He gives new meaning to the term "baby face." Babies are actually jealous of ~his~ skin.
23.Melissa Joan Hart is 47 years old. If you wanna feel old, just know that she's over a decade older than both Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick (Aunt Hilda and Aunt Zelda) were when Sabrina the Teenage Witch first premiered.
24.Gwen Stefani is 54 years old. If I had to guess, I would have assumed she was merely in her late 40s. Turns out I would have been very wrong!
25.Tom Welling is 46 years old. I guess this makes sense when you realize he was 24 years old but playing a 14-year-old on Smallville, but it's still kinda trippy!
26.Alexandra Daddario is 38 years old. This one is wild to me because she starred opposite Logan Lerman (32) in the Percy Jackson movies, and I'm a year older than him, so Alexandra being 38 means ~I~ am getting closer to 40, which I don't like.
27.Maureen McCormick is 67 years old. She grew to fame while playing Marcia on The Brady Bunch, but now she's nearly twice as old as her onscreen mom, Florence Henderson, was when the show premiered. Wild.
28.Mark Ruffalo is 56 years old. Maybe it's my fault for continuously rewatching 13 Going on 30 and forever cementing him as a man who could never be in his 50s, but alas.
29.Lucy Liu is 55 years old. I would have put money on her being 50, not 55.
30.Angela Bassett is 65 years old. If you told me she was in her late 50s then I would have believed you. Heck, even if you said early 50s. Icon.
31.Andrew Garfield is 40 years old. If you asked me, I would have guessed he was, like, 37, but he'll actually be 41 in a couple of months.
32.Martha Stewart is 82 years old. Again, way older than I originally thought! Good for her!
33.Michael Ealy is 50 years old. Like????????????????????????????????????? How???????????????
34.And William Shatner is 93 years old. About a decade ago he blocked me and almost every other writer at BuzzFeed on Twitter. We never found out why, but it's kind of iconic, tbh. So here's to you, William Shatner. Live long and prosper.
Are there any other celebrities who are much older (or younger!) than you thought? Let us know in the comments below!