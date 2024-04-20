34 Celebrities Who Are Way, Way, WAY Older Than You Thought They Were

Martha Stewart and Patrick Stewart both being in their 80s is actually so wild to me.

Some people on the internet are freaking out because they just learned that the incredible Nicola Coughlan – who's been playing a teenager on shows like Derry Girls and Bridgerton – is 37 years old. Well, here are a bunch of other celebrities who are probably older than you thought they were.

1. Gabrielle Union is 51 years old. She's the queen of never aging. She'll probably be 100 years old and barely look like she's 40. Icon behavior.

She was born on October 29, 1972.

2. Joy Behar is 81 years old. This was her just a couple months ago when she celebrated her most recent birthday on The View.

She was born on October 7, 1942.

3. Jason Earles is 46 years old. He was a month shy of his 29th birthday when Hannah Montana premiered, in which he somehow played Miley Cyrus's 16-year-old brother.

He was born on April 26, 1977.

4. Thomas Brodie-Sangster is 33 years old. You probably know him best as the little boy from Love Actually, even though he's done a lot more recent things like the Maze Runner series and The Queen's Gambit.

He was born on May 16, 1990.

5. Trina McGee is 54 years old. She was 28 when she started playing 17-year-old Angela on Boy Meets World, so it's no surprise she still has great genes.

She was born on September 6, 1969.

6. Patrick Stewart is 83 years old. I would have guessed that he was in his mid-70s, but I definitely would have been wrong.

He was born on July 13, 1940.

7. Natalie Dormer is 42 years old. I was shocked to learn this Game of Thrones actor is in her 40s. Incredible!

She was born on February 11, 1982.

8. Jesse Metcalfe is 45 years old. This grown man was almost 29 years old when he played a high school student in John Tucker Must Die.

He was born on December 9, 1978.

9. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 63 years old. I personally would have guessed that she was just in her mid-to-late-50s.

She was born on January 13, 1961.

10. Monique Coleman is 43 years old. The High School Musical star was the oldest member of the core cast and played a junior in high school when she was 25.

She was born on November 13, 1980.

11. Tobey Maguire is 48 years old. He was 27 years old while filming his first Spider-Man movie and 32 years old by the time the third one came out. In those films, Peter Parker was 17 and then 21, respectively.

He was born on June 27, 1975.

12. Ernie Hudson is 78 years old. I know this Ghostbusters star is nearly 80 years old, but, like, he could absolutely take me in a fight. And I'd thank him for it!

He was born on December 17, 1945.

13. Theo James is 39 years old. He may have played a 24-year-old in the first Divergent movie, but in real life he was just a few months shy of his 30th birthday when the film was released.

He was born on December 16, 1984.

14. Sandra Bullock is 59 years old. She'll be turning 60 this summer, but I definitely thought she was still in her early 50s.

She was born on July 26, 1964.

15. Dakota Fanning is 30 years old. I know that this is how time works, but, yeah, it's still wild to think about the little girl from I Am Sam and Uptown Girls being in her 30s now.

She was born on February 23, 1994.

16. Keanu Reeves is 59 years old. The man simply does not age, and I'm always so impressed when I hear about him doing almost all of his own stunts in the John Wick movies.

He was born on September 2, 1964.

17. Linda Cardellini is 48 years old. Maybe I'm just convinced she's much younger because I'm constantly rewatching Freaks and Geeks, but she's also fantastic in Dead to Me too!

She was born on June 25, 1975.

18. Robert Ri'chard is 41 years old. Cousin Skeeter?! Alley Cats Strike?! One on One?! Robert Ri'chard simply does not age.

He was born on January 7, 1983.

19. Lisa Kudrow is 60 years old. Again, I know this is how time works, but it's just hard to believe that the cast of Friends are all hitting their 60s now.

She was born on July 30, 1963.

20. Alison Brie is 41 years old. She and husband Dave Franco (38) are both a little older than I thought they'd be, but I'd still kill for them to [redacted] with me.

She was born on December 29, 1982.

21. Salma Hayek is 57 years old. She's so timeless and ageless, so, yeah, I was shocked to learn she's almost 60. Queen.

She was born on September 2, 1966.

22. Pharrell Williams is 51 years old. He gives new meaning to the term "baby face." Babies are actually jealous of ~his~ skin.

He was born on April 5, 1973.

23. Melissa Joan Hart is 47 years old. If you wanna feel old, just know that she's over a decade older than both Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick (Aunt Hilda and Aunt Zelda) were when Sabrina the Teenage Witch first premiered.

She was born on April 18, 1976.

24. Gwen Stefani is 54 years old. If I had to guess, I would have assumed she was merely in her late 40s. Turns out I would have been very wrong!

She was born on October 3, 1969.

25. Tom Welling is 46 years old. I guess this makes sense when you realize he was 24 years old but playing a 14-year-old on Smallville, but it's still kinda trippy!

He was born on April 26, 1977.

26. Alexandra Daddario is 38 years old. This one is wild to me because she starred opposite Logan Lerman (32) in the Percy Jackson movies, and I'm a year older than him, so Alexandra being 38 means ~I~ am getting closer to 40, which I don't like.

She was born on March 16, 1986.

27. Maureen McCormick is 67 years old. She grew to fame while playing Marcia on The Brady Bunch, but now she's nearly twice as old as her onscreen mom, Florence Henderson, was when the show premiered. Wild.

She was born on August 5, 1956.

28. Mark Ruffalo is 56 years old. Maybe it's my fault for continuously rewatching 13 Going on 30 and forever cementing him as a man who could never be in his 50s, but alas.

He was born on November 22, 1967.

29. Lucy Liu is 55 years old. I would have put money on her being 50, not 55.

She was born on December 2, 1968.

30. Angela Bassett is 65 years old. If you told me she was in her late 50s then I would have believed you. Heck, even if you said early 50s. Icon.

She was born on August 16, 1958.

31. Andrew Garfield is 40 years old. If you asked me, I would have guessed he was, like, 37, but he'll actually be 41 in a couple of months.

He was born on August 20, 1983.

32. Martha Stewart is 82 years old. Again, way older than I originally thought! Good for her!

She was born on August 3, 1941.

33. Michael Ealy is 50 years old. Like????????????????????????????????????? How???????????????

He was born on August 3, 1973.

34. And William Shatner is 93 years old. About a decade ago he blocked me and almost every other writer at BuzzFeed on Twitter. We never found out why, but it's kind of iconic, tbh. So here's to you, William Shatner. Live long and prosper.

He was born on March 22, 1931.

Are there any other celebrities who are much older (or younger!) than you thought? Let us know in the comments below!