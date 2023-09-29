19 "Unspoken" Sex Tips That'll Actually Make You Soooooo Good In Bed

I promise that these tips will genuinely change your sex life, whether you're a beginner or a self-proclaimed "sex god," so you're welcum.

Throughout the years, we've asked the BuzzFeed Community for their favorite tips, tricks, and hacks when it comes to sex. Here are the best responses.

Everyone's bodies, interests, and experiences are different, so not all of these tips will apply to you. Feel free to take what you want and leave the rest. Just make sure you communicate with your partner(s), and always have consent.

1. First of all, no, pineapple won't actually make your cum taste sweeter. However, I'd definitely suggest drinking any type of juice before going down on someone if you're hoping to give sloppier and wetter blowjobs — the low pH levels will help you produce a lotttttt more saliva. Hey, there's a reason why people say "the wetter, the better."

Tiffany Haddish pretending to give a blowjob with a banana and grape fruit in &quot;Girls Trip&quot;
Universal Pictures

"The best trick I ever learned was to drink grapefruit juice, orange juice, or basically anything acidic. The low pH level causes most people to salivate like wild, which is always good when you're going down on someone." —gwendyt


2. If you have trouble with deep-throating, practice opening up your throat or changing your position entirely. One way to help open up the throat is to pretend you have a piece of hot food in the back of your mouth, like how you'd normally wait for it to cool down before swallowing. Another tip is to stick out your tongue while attempting to deep-throat — that usually making things easier than if your tongue was still in your mouth.

Jay Ellis&#x27; character from &quot;Insecure&quot; hooking up with someone at a strip club
HBO

"I used to play clarinet in high school. The band instructor would tell us to open up the back of our throats to play. Imagine there's a piece of hot potato in the back of your mouth, and you want to wait for it to cool off before you swallow it. Do that, and it makes deep-throating easier. It takes some practice, so just take it slow. I've also found that deep-throating is a lot easier on me if the person is sitting upright versus lying down. The act of bending over to give head will undoubtedly set off my gag reflex, but if I'm kneeling in front of them then it's not so much an issue." —jaymeeeee

3. Even if you try to prepare for anal sex, sometimes your body doesn't cooperate, and that's totally fine. Shit happens (literally!), and you shouldn't let it discourage you from getting intimate with someone. Also, if your partner ever makes an issue out of a little accidental poop, then please don't sleep with them anymore.

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine during a sex scene in &quot;Red, White, and Royal Blue&quot;
Amazon Prime Video

"Even if you love anal, know how to prepare, and do everything you can to be ready for it, your butt will always play a game of 'do I have to poop or not?' And sometimes even if you do prepare, shit still happens. That's okay too! Everyone poops, so there's nothing to be embarrassed about." —Rachel Glenn, Facebook

Here are some tips specifically for anal sex.

4. Long nails can cut or poke sensitive skin while fingering someone, so it's typically best to keep them trimmed. If you're unsure about your current length, lightly scrape the inside of your cheek — if it scratches you, then I'd definitely suggest going shorter. Also, practicing general hygiene is good no matter what, but washing your butthole is extra important, especially when it comes to sex — no one wants their tongue coming into contact with leftover pieces of used toilet paper.

Adèle Haenel and Noémie Merlant in &quot;Portrait of a Lady on Fire&quot;
Pyramide Films

"If you clip your nails before fingering someone, please make sure you file down the sharp edges. Getting your labia sliced by a fingernail is NOT FUN." —razerramona

"Oh gosh, wash yourself. I could have saved myself from countless UTIs had we washed up before/after down there." —kaitlynnicolew


5. Say it with me: Lube is your best friend. You can never have too much of it! But just because something is slippery, that doesn't mean you should use it as lubrication. For example, soap belongs ~on~ your body, not in it.

Matt Rogers and Zane Phillips having sex in &quot;Fire Island&quot;
Hulu

"We tried using soap as lube once in the shower, and I passed out. The year was 1981. I will never forget it." —Alan Brady, Facebook

"Don't use soap, and never use baby oil as lube. It may feel good at first, but holy moly it will burn after!!!!" —bmulgad


6. Keep in mind that sex doesn't have to involve penetration. Physical penetration (and sex in general!) isn't for everyone, and that's totally okay. The ultimate goal is to make your experiences as fun and enjoyable as possible, so if you try something that you're not interested in, then don't try to force it.

Hannah Einbinder making out with two people on a cruise in &quot;Hacks&quot;
HBO

"If you do not enjoy penetration for whatever reason, don't feel like you can't still have enjoyable sex and/or satisfy your partner(s)! There are sooooo many other things you can do that don't involve any penetration and will still make everyone happy." —nny909

"If sex is only fun when you do oral or hand stuff or just kissing or whatever, then don't make yourself do anything else! Just do the fun stuff. Sex shouldn't be work." —priyah2

7. Try. New. Positions. Different sex positions can achieve different stimulations, and you'll never know what you like or don't like until you experiment. Here are a bunch of positions to get you started, but keep in mind that if you're trying something that's a little more ~advanced~ or requires a bit of extra flexibility, then it couldn't hurt to stretch beforehand.

Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith hooking up in a car in &quot;Queen &amp;amp; Slim&quot;
Universal Pictures

"I like to ride him while he's sitting up and leaning against something. That way he's inside of me, has one hand to play with my clit, one hand to grab/smack my butt, and he can suck on my tits, all at the same time. The more stimulation I can get, the better the orgasm!" —bootygoddess

8. When it comes to giving handjobs, there is such a thing as "too hard." (Hey, we're not trying to start a lawnmower here.) Avoid tugging or yanking on the penis, and try to keep a steady speed with a slight pressure from your hand. Keep in mind that penis tips are especially sensitive, so experiment with rubbing a finger or two over the top of the tip to really get your partner going during a handjob.

Pierre Deladonchamps and Christophe Paou in &quot;Stranger by the Lake&quot;
Les films du losange

"The best thing you can do is ask your partner to guide your hand. Ask them how they masturbate (i.e. grip, firmness, etc.), and then you will end up giving the perfect handjob in their eyes." —Anonymous

9. That same rule goes for blowjobs too. Sex shouldn't hurt, so remember that you don't have to overdo it. Instead, use your lips and tongue to provide a softer, smoother pressure, and don't ignore the tip. Just make sure you keep your teeth away the entire time.

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey hooking up in &quot;Fellow Travelers&quot;
Showtime

"I'm gay, and I consider myself a pro when it comes to blowjobs lol. For some reason, a lot of people just think that doing things violently makes things 'hotter.' That's an awful misunderstanding, as it just freaking HURTS! I can't count how many times people just sucked my dick and my balls so violently that I almost screamed. And TEETH. Don't even get me started on that. I don't know about you, but I like my sex when it actually feels good and without any physical injuries." —pauloyanagi

"Totally agree! A lot of gay guys seem to think sex has to be rough or all about pain or that you need to employ gimmicks. Whilst I understand the idea of 'to each their own,' you absolutely need to make sure that you're responding to each other's cues." —mattdiablo103


10. Having an orgasm and/or coming should not be your ultimate goal, and they certainly don't equate to how "good" or "bad" someone is in bed. Everyone's bodies are different, so what turns some people on may not work for others. Also, some people have different intentions entirely and may care more about pleasing their partner instead of "finishing" themselves. Basically, fooling around in general can be a fun, funny, and even awkward experience, but adding the pressure of "needing" to orgasm can turn sex into more of a chore, which is the opposite of what you want.

Beau Mirchoff and Rozane Mesquida during a sex scene in &quot;Now Apocalypse&quot;
Starz

"Just because the other person didn't orgasm, that doesn't mean they didn't have fun." —missfadingobsession

11. Stimulation overload can totally occur during your hookups, and it's especially common during group sex and orgies because there are so many extra moving parts. If you ever find yourself feeling overwhelmed, don't be hesitant to take a break. Again, the goal is to feel as comfortable and relaxed as possible, and if you're suddenly not having a good time, then you shouldn't do anything you're not enjoying.

Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O&#x27;Connor kissing on the bed in &quot;Challengers&quot;
MGM

"I went to a swinger’s party as a single lady earlier this year and learned this." —aymbrel

12. Be selfless during sex. The best thing you can do is ask your partner what turns them on and brings them pleasure. For example, foreplay is important for most people, and it's a huge turn-on when someone is spending the time addressing your personal desires. Also, if you're someone who has trouble performing (maybe a low libido, perhaps you're stressed or anxious, etc.), putting extra focus on your partner during foreplay can help you get out of your own head. This way, you can focus on their wants without worrying about things you can't control, like whether or not you can get or remain hard.

The characters in &quot;Sense8&quot; hooking up with each other outside
Netflix

"I developed some sexual anxiety after getting on a medication that killed my libido. I read a comment somewhere that said to be more selfless during the act. For some reason it really resonated with me, and it made me have a better time and also allowed me to become a better partner during sex too. I still struggle with performing sometimes, but it doesn't keep me up at night." —cubiclefish2

13. If you're hooking up with someone and they suddenly say a version of "right there/just like that/don't stop" then do ~not~ change what you're doing. Keep that same speed and rhythm and intensity because it's WORKING, and it means your partner is probably close to finishing.

Barbie Ferreira on a cam show in &quot;Euphoria&quot;
HBO

"I can't stress enough how important this is." —mabel

14. Be. Vocal. If you're enjoying something, then you shouldn't be afraid to moan or physically say that you like what's happening. More importantly, if you're ~not~ enjoying something — maybe you prefer having a finger up your butt or having your balls played with while getting a blowjob, but your new partner isn't aware — then you should absolutely offer that feedback. They'll never know if you don't speak up.

Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack in bed together in &quot;Good Luck to You, Leo Grande&quot;
Lionsgate

"If they give you advice during sex, do not take it personally. It isn't an attack on your abilities. It's a way to make it more enjoyable for both of you." —theshrexpert

"Talk to your partner! I can almost guarantee they'll be down to try new things after you've expressed what you want." —justin3018

15. Recognize that butt stuff can be for everyone, no matter your gender or sexuality, so you shouldn't be close-minded and count it (or anything else!) out completely. Just remember to take it slow and start small (like, with one finger, then two, and ultimately something larger when you feel comfortable enough).

Jackson from &quot;Sex Education&quot; hooking up with someone on his bed
Netflix

"The butt is such a taboo part of the body, but why should it be? I'm glad I got over my insecurities and explored this area of my sex life. It brings my partner and me both extreme pleasure, and that's a beautiful thing." —lauraf36

"Some things may sound weird or unpleasant or even awful, but sometimes stepping out of your comfort zone can be so worth it, and you may find something that pushes all the right buttons." —jennig41


16. If you're going down on someone, then you'll probably get stray hairs in your mouth at some point. Instead of awkwardly spitting them out or pausing what you're doing to remove the hairs, you can sensually kiss or lick the person's upper-inner thigh to get them off your tongue.

Emmett hooking up with an older man in the original &quot;Queer as Folk&quot;
Showtime

"Tip from my dad: If you're going down on someone for the first time and you inevitably get hair in your mouth, don't spit it out, as it kills the mood. Instead, lick their thigh to get it out of your mouth." —bloodandspit

"Also, consider licking the upper inner thigh even if you don’t have a hair in your mouth. You don’t have to go ham on the clit or anywhere else straight away. Some people like a bit of teasing first." —sapphonics


17. To give your partner an extra sensation while going down on them, try putting an ice cube in your mouth during the process. Also, if you start humming or moaning while blowing someone, then your vocal cords will vibrate around their dick. It's sort of like having a vibrator built into your throat, so take advantage. The same effect can be made by having a carbonated drink in your mouth (like champagne) because of the bubbles.

Matt Dillon, Denise Richards, and Neve Campbell having a threesome and pouring champagne on each other in &quot;Wild Things&quot;
Columbia Pictures

"There's a reason why porn stars make moaning noises when they give head. Making your vocal cords vibrate will give your partner an extra sensation." —caitdew

"One night I had a glass of ice put off to the side. My boyfriend at the time didn't think anything of it. As I was about to give him head, I popped a small ice cube into my mouth. He didn't expect it whatsoever, which was my favorite part. He loved it, and throughout our relationship I did that every now and then to spice up the foreplay." —michelled449

"You can also do this with basically any cold, fizzy drink (I prefer Dr. Pepper, but champagne is great too). Take a little sip, and then carefully put the penis in your mouth. Press your tongue up against that sensitive spot right below the head, and let the bubbles tickle it for a moment before you swallow your drink with the penis still in your mouth." —lauriewilsonm

18. Try experimenting with the right sex toys (yes, there are sometimes "wrong" toys depending on the occasion), whether you're alone or with other people. Also, if you're ever putting anything in your vagina or butt, then make sure the object has a base to it — that way, it won't accidentally get stuck inside of you.

Desmond Chiam and Kelli Berglund during a sex scene in &quot;Now Apocalypse&quot;
Starz

"Be careful which toys you use. My fiancé put a vibrator in my butt while we were doing vaginal doggy, and the vibrator FELL INTO MY BUTT. Like, my butt swallowed the vibrator whole. We spent 10 minutes trying to pull it out before finally doing it successfully." —Sydney LeDonne, Facebook

"Don’t be too proud to use a vibrator on your partner. Some people can’t orgasm from vaginal sex alone. Some people don’t like being eaten out. Whatever the situation, don’t be too prideful or take it as an insult if you have to resort to other methods. They'll appreciate that you put in the effort to make it happen at all." —midvalleyfreak

19. And finally, when it comes to sex — and especially group sex — understand that it's never like what you see in porn. Your experience will absolutely be different from what you watch on the screen, but don't let that stress you out. Real-life sex is way less polished, it'll probably be much quieter, the penises might be a little smaller, and everyone's bodies will produce random noises. The good news is that most people are just as confused or unsure as you are, so try to find comfort in that.

Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum hooking up in &quot;Magic Mike&#x27;s Last Dance&quot;
Warner Bros. Pictures

"I've been part of a few orgies before. Most of the time, 75% of the group is confused, so that's actually kind of nice to know. This just shows how important communication is though." —chelseah463

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and clarity.