Throughout the years, we've asked the BuzzFeed Community for their favorite tips, tricks, and hacks when it comes to sex. Here are the best responses.
Everyone's bodies, interests, and experiences are different, so not all of these tips will apply to you. Feel free to take what you want and leave the rest. Just make sure you communicate with your partner(s), and always have consent.
1. First of all, no, pineapple won't actually make your cum taste sweeter. However, I'd definitely suggest drinking any type of juice before going down on someone if you're hoping to give sloppier and wetter blowjobs — the low pH levels will help you produce a lotttttt more saliva. Hey, there's a reason why people say "the wetter, the better."
2. If you have trouble with deep-throating, practice opening up your throat or changing your position entirely. One way to help open up the throat is to pretend you have a piece of hot food in the back of your mouth, like how you'd normally wait for it to cool down before swallowing. Another tip is to stick out your tongue while attempting to deep-throat — that usually making things easier than if your tongue was still in your mouth.
3. Even if you try to prepare for anal sex, sometimes your body doesn't cooperate, and that's totally fine. Shit happens (literally!), and you shouldn't let it discourage you from getting intimate with someone. Also, if your partner ever makes an issue out of a little accidental poop, then please don't sleep with them anymore.
4. Long nails can cut or poke sensitive skin while fingering someone, so it's typically best to keep them trimmed. If you're unsure about your current length, lightly scrape the inside of your cheek — if it scratches you, then I'd definitely suggest going shorter. Also, practicing general hygiene is good no matter what, but washing your butthole is extra important, especially when it comes to sex — no one wants their tongue coming into contact with leftover pieces of used toilet paper.
5. Say it with me: Lube is your best friend. You can never have too much of it! But just because something is slippery, that doesn't mean you should use it as lubrication. For example, soap belongs ~on~ your body, not in it.
6. Keep in mind that sex doesn't have to involve penetration. Physical penetration (and sex in general!) isn't for everyone, and that's totally okay. The ultimate goal is to make your experiences as fun and enjoyable as possible, so if you try something that you're not interested in, then don't try to force it.
7. Try. New. Positions. Different sex positions can achieve different stimulations, and you'll never know what you like or don't like until you experiment. Here are a bunch of positions to get you started, but keep in mind that if you're trying something that's a little more ~advanced~ or requires a bit of extra flexibility, then it couldn't hurt to stretch beforehand.
8. When it comes to giving handjobs, there is such a thing as "too hard." (Hey, we're not trying to start a lawnmower here.) Avoid tugging or yanking on the penis, and try to keep a steady speed with a slight pressure from your hand. Keep in mind that penis tips are especially sensitive, so experiment with rubbing a finger or two over the top of the tip to really get your partner going during a handjob.
9. That same rule goes for blowjobs too. Sex shouldn't hurt, so remember that you don't have to overdo it. Instead, use your lips and tongue to provide a softer, smoother pressure, and don't ignore the tip. Just make sure you keep your teeth away the entire time.
10. Having an orgasm and/or coming should not be your ultimate goal, and they certainly don't equate to how "good" or "bad" someone is in bed. Everyone's bodies are different, so what turns some people on may not work for others. Also, some people have different intentions entirely and may care more about pleasing their partner instead of "finishing" themselves. Basically, fooling around in general can be a fun, funny, and even awkward experience, but adding the pressure of "needing" to orgasm can turn sex into more of a chore, which is the opposite of what you want.
11. Stimulation overload can totally occur during your hookups, and it's especially common during group sex and orgies because there are so many extra moving parts. If you ever find yourself feeling overwhelmed, don't be hesitant to take a break. Again, the goal is to feel as comfortable and relaxed as possible, and if you're suddenly not having a good time, then you shouldn't do anything you're not enjoying.
12. Be selfless during sex. The best thing you can do is ask your partner what turns them on and brings them pleasure. For example, foreplay is important for most people, and it's a huge turn-on when someone is spending the time addressing your personal desires. Also, if you're someone who has trouble performing (maybe a low libido, perhaps you're stressed or anxious, etc.), putting extra focus on your partner during foreplay can help you get out of your own head. This way, you can focus on their wants without worrying about things you can't control, like whether or not you can get or remain hard.
13. If you're hooking up with someone and they suddenly say a version of "right there/just like that/don't stop" then do ~not~ change what you're doing. Keep that same speed and rhythm and intensity because it's WORKING, and it means your partner is probably close to finishing.
14. Be. Vocal. If you're enjoying something, then you shouldn't be afraid to moan or physically say that you like what's happening. More importantly, if you're ~not~ enjoying something — maybe you prefer having a finger up your butt or having your balls played with while getting a blowjob, but your new partner isn't aware — then you should absolutely offer that feedback. They'll never know if you don't speak up.
15. Recognize that butt stuff can be for everyone, no matter your gender or sexuality, so you shouldn't be close-minded and count it (or anything else!) out completely. Just remember to take it slow and start small (like, with one finger, then two, and ultimately something larger when you feel comfortable enough).
16. If you're going down on someone, then you'll probably get stray hairs in your mouth at some point. Instead of awkwardly spitting them out or pausing what you're doing to remove the hairs, you can sensually kiss or lick the person's upper-inner thigh to get them off your tongue.
17. To give your partner an extra sensation while going down on them, try putting an ice cube in your mouth during the process. Also, if you start humming or moaning while blowing someone, then your vocal cords will vibrate around their dick. It's sort of like having a vibrator built into your throat, so take advantage. The same effect can be made by having a carbonated drink in your mouth (like champagne) because of the bubbles.
18. Try experimenting with the right sex toys (yes, there are sometimes "wrong" toys depending on the occasion), whether you're alone or with other people. Also, if you're ever putting anything in your vagina or butt, then make sure the object has a base to it — that way, it won't accidentally get stuck inside of you.
19. And finally, when it comes to sex — and especially group sex — understand that it's never like what you see in porn. Your experience will absolutely be different from what you watch on the screen, but don't let that stress you out. Real-life sex is way less polished, it'll probably be much quieter, the penises might be a little smaller, and everyone's bodies will produce random noises. The good news is that most people are just as confused or unsure as you are, so try to find comfort in that.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and clarity.