The "House Of Usher" Children Ranked: Worst To ~Least~ Worst

They were all terrible, but I'm here to tell you who was the LEAST terrible!

Sondheimgeek
by Sondheimgeek

Community Contributor

BuzzFeed Community Team
Approved and edited by BuzzFeed Community Team

Editor's note: This post contains depictions of gore, violence, drug use, and sexually explicit content. Please continue at your own discretion!

If you're anything like me, you probably devoured the recent Netflix miniseries The Fall of the House of Usher. Focused on a crumbling pharmaceuticals dynasty — headed by ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher — the series was based not only on the Edgar Allen Poe short story of the same name, but also on his entire breadth of works. Each episode showed one of Roderick's children dying in a manner only the Gothic master could dream up.

While all of the Usher children were terrible (at the very least they were all comfortable to enjoy the financial success of their family's business despite it being built on the backs of patients who became addicted), I think it's clear some were far worse than others. Here is my ranking from Worst to Least Worst:

Note that this list will only be focusing on Roderick's children and not include grandchildren (as we all know Lenore was the angel of the family).

6. Frederick Usher

Fredrick in a sports jacket in a hospital.
Eike Schroter / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Oh, Frederick! You started out seeming like just a run-of-the-mill rich douche, and then you turned into something far worse. Faced with the idea that his wife may have cheated on him (and with his illegitimate younger brother no less), Frederick turns from a typical asshole into a sinister husband hellbent on torturing his poor, bed-ridden wife as means of "healing." Paralyzing her with nightshade was bad enough...and then came the pliers. Maybe it was the drugs that fueled him on, but there's no doubt that by the end of his life Frederick had become the most horrible of his siblings (which is clearly why Verna gave him the worst death of them all).

5. Camille L'Espanaye

Camille L&#x27;Espanaye in a blue dress with two employees behind her.
Eike Schroter / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Camille is definitely the kind of person we all know (and hate). She cares about image and information (especially misinformation when she's the one spreading it). While she doesn't torture anyone the way her eldest half-brother does, she happily wields her power over her assistants, forcing them into non-consensual activities while holding NDAs over their heads. Ultimately it's her hatred for Victorine and unyielding need to destroy her that brought about Camille's downfall.

4. Prospero (Perry) Usher

Prespero in a dark room looking at a tv security set up.
Eike Schroter / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

As the youngest of the group — and the one most recently thrust into the world of riches — one could almost forgive Perry for his actions. Most of them are due to immaturity. So you want to host an orgy for the super rich? Not my bag, but you do you. The issue comes when we see the secret footage he's taking of his guests with the explicit intention of blackmail. Worse, he drags his sister-in-law into it with the sole purpose of humiliating his older brother. Yes, Frederick's a dick, but don't use others as your pawns! He's also the only Usher sibling whose death resulted in the deaths of multiple other people. Were they just as deserving? Maybe; Verna certainly took the time to give the staff and Morella a chance to escape. Either way, not exactly the host with the most.

3. Victorine LaFourcade

Victorine in a fancy chair holding a pen.
Eike Schroter / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Full disclosure: In the first episode I sincerely thought Victorine was going to be the nicest of the bunch. She seemed to be focused on something that would help people (rather than parties and luxury), clearly had a solid relationship with Alessandra (who also seemed grounded), and wasn't as outwardly snotty about her wealth as others. But as the show continued, it became clear that what seemed like a want to improve the lives of others was a want to make a name for herself. It's hard to blame her; she's an illegitimate child who has likely had to hear from her older siblings that she's not a "real Usher" most of her life. But risking the life of someone else for her own gain definitely bumped her up on this list.

2. Tamerlane Usher

Tamerlane standing on a bed in a green room holding a fire poker.
Eike Schroter / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

As a younger sister of an older brother (one named after our father no less) I can understand Tamerlane's frustration and desperation for approval. She certainly starts off like most of her siblings: snotty, entitled, and certain that her life of luxury will never end. While I won't say she completely redeem herself, we do see her beginning to soften both in her (possibly imagined?) conversation with Bill — during which she breaks down and admits her fears — and more importantly in her almost-apology to Juno. Yes, she's still a brat, but overall her goals aren't inherently hurtful to anyone except the rich people who decide to buy her overpriced beauty products.

1. Napoleon (Leo) Usher

Leo screaming with blood on his face.
Eike Schroter / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Poor Leo. All he wanted to do was hang out and play video games. While our first introduction to Leo shows him cheating on his boyfriend (which does make him an asshat), his horrible actions mostly stop there. Sure, he thinks he killed Julius' cat in a drug-fueled rage, but as we later see it was a hallucination. After that we see him going to great lengths to remedy the situation in any way he can, even bribing the shelter to give him the look-alike named Pluto. For me, though, what pushes Leo into the top spot is that he's the only Usher sibling we see who shows sorrow for one of his siblings dying. Sure, it's for Camille who is hardly worth it, but at least he has a heart! Frederick doesn't even show that kind of sadness for his own sister who he's known since her birth!

So what do you think? Do you agree? Disagree? Let me know in the comments!

