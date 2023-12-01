The "House Of Usher" Children Ranked: Worst To ~Least~ Worst

If you're anything like me, you probably devoured the recent Netflix miniseries The Fall of the House of Usher. Focused on a crumbling pharmaceuticals dynasty — headed by ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher — the series was based not only on the Edgar Allen Poe short story of the same name, but also on his entire breadth of works. Each episode showed one of Roderick's children dying in a manner only the Gothic master could dream up.

While all of the Usher children were terrible (at the very least they were all comfortable to enjoy the financial success of their family's business despite it being built on the backs of patients who became addicted), I think it's clear some were far worse than others. Here is my ranking from Worst to Least Worst: