Faith now has a number of videos in her TikTok series, and I encourage you to watch them all! Here are a few more Gen Alpha trends and opinions I gleaned from Faith's videos , for anthropological purposes:

-It's fine to wear a T-shirt on its own, but it's much more acceptable to wear a long sleeved shirt under your T-shirt.



-It's actually cooler to have a dupe of something than the actual product, especially when it comes to beauty.

-Sorry millennials, but almond nails are no longer in, according to Gen A. For them, it's all about ballet nails, duck nails, and stiletto nails.

-Having a low ponytail is trendier than having a high ponytail. If you're going to have your hair up high, it needs to be in a claw clip with framing pieces around your face.

-Empire waisted clothing is stylish, and so is smudged, black eyeliner.