"It's A Simple Simmer, And Then Crack The Eggs On Top": Women Are Sharing The "Lazy Girl" Recipes They Turn To When They Want Something Easy And Delicious

"The TikTok feta pasta is TO DIE FOR. I thought it was all hype, but it's actually amazing. All you need is pasta, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, garlic, and simple seasonings like salt, pepper, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, and red pepper flakes. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees, throw the seasonings, feta cheese, and cherry tomatoes into one pan along with some oil, and throw it in the oven for 35 minutes. While that’s cooking, all you need to do is boil some pasta, and once the 35 minutes is up, mix the pasta with your little oven concoction, and BAM! A simple, delicious meal that only dirtied two dishes. (Bonus: While the food cooks in the oven, you can just forget about it and watch a TV show or do what else you need to do.)"