"It's A Simple Simmer, And Then Crack The Eggs On Top": Women Are Sharing The "Lazy Girl" Recipes They Turn To When They Want Something Easy And Delicious

"Stir Fry noodles! Just steam or sauté any veggie you have, make a quick sauce of soy sauce (some dark soy sauce if you're fancy), a bit of sugar, and any seasoning you want while that happens, and dump in some plain noodles. Stir, and done! Literally a 15-minute meal max with little prep that tastes like you spent so much time on it. And if you want your sauce more syrupy/sticky like takeout noodles, whisk some cornstarch into the sauce before you add it to the pan!"