16 Jobs You Might Not Think Twice About That Actually Pay Surprisingly Well

9.

"I’m a nursing instructor at a community college, and I make over $90,000 per year. I teach two 12-hour days a week, go into the office for a few hours for student meetings each week, and pick up a shift as a regular hospital nurse once every three weeks. I grade papers from home for about an hour each week. It’s a good work-life balance, and I tend to fly under the radar of administration because I do most of my teaching off campus, so when I do run into bigwigs they often mistake me for a student, and I rarely see my boss. I like it that way, and the data the school collects shows that students who have me as an instructor have above-average test scores and give me good ratings."