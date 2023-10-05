11.

"The touring entertainment industry. Think about every concert you've been to. Lots of local labor helps set it up, but they're run by people who work for the tour itself and travel to every city to set up, tear down, and maintain the gear. You work long hours and are away from home a lot, but without even having a bachelor's degree, I can pull at least $75k–$80k a year from six months of touring, which means I can have literally six months at home to do whatever I want and still earn twice the median income for a single earner. If I want to work more, I can clear six figures annually. You won't start off earning those numbers, but good people are appreciated in this business, and you can rise up the ranks quickly if you're a solid worker and a person who people want to work with."