Like these words that make so much sense:

Stop weighing yourself so much.

"In the first few months, I would constantly check my weight every few days to see if there were any significant changes. My mood would depend on these numbers on the scale. When my mom voiced her concerns about this obsessive checking ... she told me that I can tell changes in my body without having to see the numbers. Mom was right. I saw that I have more endurance and my body was getting more toned."

—Chris R.

Learn the difference between hunger and cravings.

"Hunger means it's time to fuel the body. Cravings are what you want to fuel the body. When starting a new regimen, people will often cut down on portion size. The problem is they forget to snack and drink water between meals. This leaves them with stomach grumbles that will often sound like 'Five Guys burgers' or 'Chipotle burrito.' Learning the difference between hunger and craving was a lightbulb moment. It really set me on the right path."

—Anonymous

Check out 16 Weight Loss Tips That Will Actually Get You Results for more.