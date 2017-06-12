The internet is loaded with opinions on the best diets, lifestyle changes, and fitness regimens that are supposed to ~guarantee~ you weight loss results, and sometimes it can be hard to sort through the info.
1. For when you're looking for a few small changes to get you started on your journey.
2. For an honest account of what goes into losing 85 pounds.
3. For understanding what fitness and diet habits could be holding you back from seeing progress.
4. For important info on the safe and healthy way to cut calories for weight loss.
5. For the key tips that people who lost 40+ pounds swear by.
6. For expert tips on how to actually lose body fat.
7. For surprisingly simple habit changes that you can start creating today.
8. For figuring out exactly what is holding you back from seeing the progress you're looking for.
9. For all the wisdom you'll want to have before you start trying to lose weight.
10. For how to eat less sugar without hating your life.
11. For refreshingly doable advice from people who have been there.
12. For amazing tips that actually helped people lose 50 pounds or more.
13. For advice from registered dietitians, nutritionists, and personal trainers on what to do (and not do) when trying to lose weight.
14. For learning what macronutrients are and what foods you should be eating after specific workouts.
15. For when you're looking for realistic goals you can set to hold yourself accountable.
16. For better understanding what carbohydrates are and how to adjust your diet to help you lose weight.
17. For all the things that people never tell you about achieving extreme weight loss.
18. For small ways you can change your eating habits that are totally doable.
19. For awesome little ways you can adjust your eating habits without doing a drastic diet.
20. For better understanding how important protein is for weight loss and how you can fit more of it into your diet.
21. For nutritionist-given advice on how to keep post-workout hunger from wreaking havoc on your results.
