23 Things You Should Know About Pubic Hair

Miest says waxing or plucking your pubic hair is going to cause microscopic damage because you're forcibly removing the hair from its follicle. And shaving can cause the same thing if you're using a blade that isn't sharp enough and isn't sterile (which, let's be honest, most of ones we're using probably aren't) and if you're usually shaving against the grain to get as much of the hair as possible.

So, if you are going to get rid of your pubes, do the best you can to minimize the stuff that causes irritation. Here are some ways to make your next Brazilian wax less terrible, for example. And if you're getting it done professionally, make sure you're going to someone who can meet whatever specific needs you might have around the sensitivity of your skin, the products you like, etc.

Miest recommends that right after you shave, wax, or remove your pubes, you keep the area clean and dry and use a topical steroid cream to reduce inflammation. Don't scrub the area, and consider taking a break from working out because the added friction can cause irritation.