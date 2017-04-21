Sections

Health

What Are The Sex Bases Actually?

Let's see if you know the difference between "reaching third base" and "hitting a home run."

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. 1. How many bases do you think there are?

    One
    Two
    Three
    Four
    Five

What Are The Sex Bases Actually?

  1. 2. What do you consider reaching first base?

    Holding hands
    Kissing (no tongue)
    French kissing
    Touching private areas (butt, boobs, etc.) but not genitals
    Sleeping in the same bed together
    Fingering/Handjobs
    Oral sex
    A little bit of penetration

What Are The Sex Bases Actually?

  1. 3. What do you consider reaching second base?

    Kissing (no tongue)
    French kissing
    Sleeping in the same bed together
    Touching private areas (butt, boobs, etc.) but not genitals
    Fingering/Handjobs
    Oral sex
    A little bit of penetration

What Are The Sex Bases Actually?

  1. 4. What do you consider reaching third base?

    French kissing
    Touching private areas (butt, boobs, etc.) but not genitals
    Fingering/Hand jobs
    Oral sex
    Role playing/Carrying out sexual fantasies
    Sex toy play
    A little bit of penetration
    Full-on penetration

What Are The Sex Bases Actually?

  1. 5. What do you consider fourth base, or hitting a home run?

    Full-on penetration
    Oral sex
    Anal sex (if that's not typically your go-to)
    Role playing/Carrying out sexual fantasies
    Sex toy play
    Orgasm

What Are The Sex Bases Actually?

  1. 6. Is there really a fifth base?

    Um, no. There's only four bases, duh.
    Yes, and it's BDSM.
    Yes, and it's role play or carrying out sexual fantasies.
    Yes, and it's incorporating sex toys.
    Yes, and it's anal sex (if that's not typically in your repertoire).
    Yes, it's when both partners are able to orgasm.
    Yes, but it's none of the above options.

What Are The Sex Bases Actually?

  1. 7. How did you learn what the bases were?

    My friends
    My siblings
    My parents
    The internet
    Books/TV shows/Movies
    I made my own up, because my sexual preferences didn't fit into the common "home run narrative"

What Are The Sex Bases Actually?

  1. 8. When did you learn about the bases?

    5 to 10 years old
    11 to 15 years old
    16 to 20 years old
    21 to 25 years old
    26 years old or older
    Um, I still don't know what the bases are

What Are The Sex Bases Actually?

  1. 9. How old are you now? (Because different generations might have different bases!)

    Under 15
    15 to 20 years old
    21 to 25 years old
    26 to 30 years old
    31 to 35 years old
    Over 35

What Are The Sex Bases Actually?

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

