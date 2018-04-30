Despite Everything, The BBC Will Be Showing Trump Episodes Of "The Celebrity Apprentice" Later This Year

The BBC intends to go ahead with a series of The Celebrity Apprentice hosted by Donald Trump, even though they have delayed the broadcast since he became US President, BuzzFeed News understands.



The BBC has been showing the US series of The Apprentice annually on BBC One since at least 2009, and usually broadcasts episodes a few years after they were first shown by US network, NBC. Celebrity Apprentice 7, which was originally broadcast in 2015, was due to air in January or February this year.

But the delay in broadcasting season 7 has now resulted in a weird situation where the BBC will be broadcasting a reality show hosted by a hugely controversial world leader more than three years after he left the show. And some of the dialogue is particularly odd in this new context.

A few months after this season was originally broadcast, NBC publicly announced that they were cutting ties with Trump after his campaign speech launch where he said Mexican immigrants are "bringing drugs, they're bringing crime, they're rapists and some...I assume are good people." He was replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who then quit after one series.

A representative for the BBC confirmed to BuzzFeed News that episodes from Celebrity Apprentice 7 will be shown later this year, but have not yet been scheduled. When asked why The Apprentice USA will be broadcast, a BBC publicist responded: "We’ve always shown it, so it’s a case of carrying on with that tradition."