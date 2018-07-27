 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

A British Radio Station Cancelled An Interview With Logan Paul Saying It "Didn't Meet Standards"

BBC Radio 1 was due to air an interview featuring Paul and fellow YouTuber KSI last night during The 8th with Charlie Sloth.

Posted on
Scott Bryan
Scott Bryan
BuzzFeed TV Editor

There's going to be an amateur boxing match next month at Manchester Arena, England, featuring two well-known YouTubers: KSI and Logan Paul.

Twitter: @ManchesterArena

Paul, as you might remember, received near-universal condemnation in December last year for uploading a video showing footage of a person who had killed himself in Aokigahara forest, Japan.

The reaction was swift. The video was taken down. YouTube cut business ties with Paul. YouTube temporarily stopped all ads appearing on his channels.Later that month, Paul returned to YouTube with a suicide awareness video, which included a pledge to donate $1 million to suicide prevention charities.
Logan Paul / Via youtube.com

The reaction was swift. The video was taken down. YouTube cut business ties with Paul. YouTube temporarily stopped all ads appearing on his channels.

Later that month, Paul returned to YouTube with a suicide awareness video, which included a pledge to donate $1 million to suicide prevention charities.

Last week, KSI and Paul were in the UK on a publicity tour for the match. Paul, whose brother is fellow YouTube star Jake Paul, walked out of a press conference trailing the event after KSI exchanged personal insults and got the audience to chant "Fuck the Pauls."

KSI / Logan Paul / Via youtube.com
Advertisement

Then BBC Radio 1's The 8th with Charlie Sloth announced that it was doing an interview with Paul and KSI and shared a promotional trailer for the pre-recorded interview on its Twitter account.

(The Twitter video has been subsequently deleted.)A spokesperson for KSI told BuzzFeed News that KSI was due to be on the show live last night, while the Logan Paul segment was pre-recorded.
BBC Radio 1 / Twitter

(The Twitter video has been subsequently deleted.)

A spokesperson for KSI told BuzzFeed News that KSI was due to be on the show live last night, while the Logan Paul segment was pre-recorded.

And that fuelled a considerable backlash online, with many suggesting that it was inappropriate for Paul to be given a platform on the radio station.

Are we forgetting he filmed a man who had taken his life, in a country where the suicide rate is high and put it up on the internet for his young audience to see? This is not how you attract a young audience, it's irresponsible and fuck everyone involved in making this happen. https://t.co/FviaLBgAEV
Jatinder Singh @3inch @Jatinder5ingh

Are we forgetting he filmed a man who had taken his life, in a country where the suicide rate is high and put it up on the internet for his young audience to see? This is not how you attract a young audience, it's irresponsible and fuck everyone involved in making this happen. https://t.co/FviaLBgAEV

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is the same guy who filmed a video of someone who had taken their own life &amp; posted it on his YouTube channel as a joke. That is not the kind of mistake you just make. Seriously @BBCR1, please don’t give this person a platform. https://t.co/LDA7IwOK99
Ranj Singh @DrRanj

This is the same guy who filmed a video of someone who had taken their own life &amp; posted it on his YouTube channel as a joke. That is not the kind of mistake you just make. Seriously @BBCR1, please don’t give this person a platform. https://t.co/LDA7IwOK99

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BBCR1 @KSIOlajidebt @LoganPaul @CharlieSloth WHY give this man any fucking airtime, swear Charlie went in on him about the whole situation earlier this year?
Paige Stainsby @PaigeStainsby3

@BBCR1 @KSIOlajidebt @LoganPaul @CharlieSloth WHY give this man any fucking airtime, swear Charlie went in on him about the whole situation earlier this year?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

However, some people have defended the interview, saying that Paul has learned lessons in the last year.

@BBCR1 @KSIOlajidebt @LoganPaul @CharlieSloth I think Logan Paul has changed alot! Not everyone deserves second chances but this guy does. He vlogged his life every single day for a long time, fame, money got to his head. He is learning its not everything. I like the guy👍
Marcie @xKARNAGEMARCIEx

@BBCR1 @KSIOlajidebt @LoganPaul @CharlieSloth I think Logan Paul has changed alot! Not everyone deserves second chances but this guy does. He vlogged his life every single day for a long time, fame, money got to his head. He is learning its not everything. I like the guy👍

Reply Retweet Favorite

There were also questions as to why Paul was being given airtime to promote the fight when earlier this year Sloth criticised him following the YouTube incident, saying that uploading the video showed "awful, awful judgment" and calling him "Wally of the Week."

In a BBC News report on the original outrage over the interview, a BBC Radio 1 spokesperson said: &quot;Charlie is used to handling controversial guests.&quot;
BBC Radio 1 / Via youtube.com

In a BBC News report on the original outrage over the interview, a BBC Radio 1 spokesperson said: "Charlie is used to handling controversial guests."

Shortly before the interview was due to air last night, BBC Radio 1 tweeted that it had pulled the interview because "we don't feel it's right."

The statement was read out on Sloth&#x27;s show, with the host adding that the feature was intended to &quot;find out what [the boxing match] was all about&quot; and saying that the interview was &quot;one part of a wider piece.&quot;
Twitter: @BBCR1

The statement was read out on Sloth's show, with the host adding that the feature was intended to "find out what [the boxing match] was all about" and saying that the interview was "one part of a wider piece."

A spokesperson for BBC Radio 1 reiterated the statement when contacted by BuzzFeed News: "We listened to the full interview and we didn’t think it met the standards our audience would expect, so we didn’t use it.”

Advertisement

Many people are expressing relief that the interview was not aired.

@BBCR1 Logan Paul is not the image @BBCR1 should be trying to project. Good call, but you should have never lined up the interview in the first place. Especially after claiming to care about mental health.
Louise @treegonometree

@BBCR1 Logan Paul is not the image @BBCR1 should be trying to project. Good call, but you should have never lined up the interview in the first place. Especially after claiming to care about mental health.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Wow Radio 1 have pulled their Logan Paul interview because they say it’s ‘not good enough’ https://t.co/gqPPKJQAg7
Jim Taylor @jimtaylor1984

Wow Radio 1 have pulled their Logan Paul interview because they say it’s ‘not good enough’ https://t.co/gqPPKJQAg7

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some have criticised the statement, while others have said the interview should have gone ahead anyway.

Not a fan of Logan but y'all are sipping on that coward juice. If you're going to be afraid of the controversy, at least own up to it instead of copping out. https://t.co/5iAyFdzVEK
Zombie 💜 @Zombie_Upriser

Not a fan of Logan but y'all are sipping on that coward juice. If you're going to be afraid of the controversy, at least own up to it instead of copping out. https://t.co/5iAyFdzVEK

Reply Retweet Favorite

Representatives for Logan Paul have been contacted for comment.

Scott Bryan is a TV editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London. Contact this reporter at: scott.bryan@buzzfeed.com

Contact Scott Bryan at scott.bryan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App