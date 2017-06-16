These People Are Still Missing After The Grenfell Tower Blaze

Scores of people are still unaccounted for after a fire tore through Grenfell Tower in west London in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Families are desperately searching for missing relatives who have been unaccounted for since an "unprecedented" fire ripped through Grenfell Tower in west London, killing at least 30 people. Officials say they expect the death toll to rise as fire and rescue crews access more of the charred building. At time of writing 12 people remained in critical care in hospital.



Although several victims have been confirmed as dead by relatives, none have been officially named. These are the people who are still reported to be missing. We have blurred out some mobile phone numbers from posters, but if you have information about any of these missing people please contact BuzzFeed News and we will pass it on. Alternatively call the Metropolitan police's Casualty Bureau on 0800 0961 233 to report missing people.

Mariem, 27, and her mother lived on the 19th floor of the building and she was last heard from by loved ones in the middle of the night, according to reports.



She is a senior marketing manager, The Independent reports and her mother is also thought to be missing.



Friends said they were searching the area for her and that she was last heard from at 2.30am on Wednesday morning, when she was with her mother. According to records, the Guardian says, a man called Ahmed Elgwahry may also have been living in the property.





Jessica Urbano Ramiez, age 12. Friends niece Jessica Urbano Ramiez is missing. help search hospitals or say if seen her: Contact 07919410974 or… https://t.co/FT7ihoFLzH

Jessica Urbano was alone in her family flat on the 20th floor when the fire broke out.



Her mother, Adriana, was at work as a cleaner when her daughter phoned her to ask for help. Her father, who was visiting friends on the third floor, was prevented from returning to her, The Telegraph has reported.



She told the newspaper: "I told her to get out of there as quickly as she could. I said 'run as fast as you can', but then the line cut out."

Rania Ibrahim and her two children, named in reports as Fathia and Hania. Rania Ibrahim, originally from Egypt, posted a six-minute Facebook Live video (warning: distressing content) that documented the fire on Tuesday night at 01.38am.



The 30-year-old was on the 23rd floor of the block with her children when the fire broke out.



Someone in the video, which shows thick black smoke and the sound of alarms and sirens, is heard shouting: "come here" and saying "oh God."



Another voice, of a man, warns "the smoke is coming." Her husband was understood to have been out of the country on a trip, and is returning to London.



Italian nationals Marco Gottardi and Gloria Trevisan, both 27, have not been heard from since calling family from their flat on the 23rd floor.



The couple, who only recently moved to London from Venice, called parents during the blaze at 3am, according to Italian news reports, and said they could not leave the flat because the flames and smoke was too intense.



According to Italian newspaper Il Mattino di Padova, Trevisan told her mother: "Thank you mom for everything you have done for me" before the line disconnected.

Nadia Choucair, a nursery officer at Avondale Park Primary school, was in the flat at the time of the blaze along with her husband, their three children, and her mother.



The school wrote a notice on the website confirming she was missing, along with her daughters - Mierna, Fatima, and Zieanab.



"Such devastating news is hard for adults to comprehend and so extremely hard for children. We are taking advice from a number of professionals," the notice said.





The Avondale Park Primary School has confirmed that a year one pupil, Yaqub Hashim is missing along with his sister Firdaws, his brother, who is reportedly called Yayha, and their parents.



A person claiming to be close to the family tweeted the names of the parents as Nura Jamal and Hashim Kedir.



In a statement, the Ethopian Embassy confirmed that Hasim Kedir remained missing with his wife and three children.





Members of the El-Wahadi family. Nurhuda El-Wahabi has gone missing during the Grenfell Tower fire. Please retweet. Contact me if you know of anythi… https://t.co/nbsKvZG1F7

Abdul Aziz El-Wahabi, 52, and his wife Fouzia El-Wahabi, 42, have not been heard from since the fire.



Their three children Yasin, 21, Nurhada, 16, and Mehdi, 8 are also missing.



A poster near the tower showed pictures of Yasin and Nurhada, and asked people to "please spread this around and keep a lookout for their family".



Abdul Aziz's sister, Hana was reported in The Guardian as saying she spoke to her brother on the night of the fire but there was too much smoke for him to leave. "He said he had been told to stay inside, stay in one room together and put towels under the door. I told him to leave,” she said.



“The last time I saw him they were waving out the window. The last time I spoke to his wife, he was on the phone to the fire brigade," she said.



Zainab Dean and her two-year-old son, Jeremiah, are reported to have been missing in the fire on the 14th floor.



The Evening Standard quoted her brother, Francis, as saying that he spoke with her but then her phone disconnected and they lost contact around 4am.



According to the paper, a firefighter spoke to his sister on the phone and "told her to keep calm and that they were coming to get her. He kept saying that to her again and again."

“But then he handed me the phone and said, ‘Tell her you love her’. I knew then to fear the worst. The phone went dead and I could not talk to her.” Fathaya Alsanousi and family. Fathaya, in her 70s, is missing along with her son Abu Feras, 38, and her daughter Esra Ibrahim, who is 36. The trio were trapped in their 23rd floor flat, The Daily Mail reported, and haven't been traced.





Rabia Begum and family. This is the same poster in colour. I promise I'd share.

Kamru Miah and his partner Rabia Begum, in the same family, are named as missing.



Their daughter, Tania Begum, and two sons, Abdul Hamid and Abdul Hanif, are also missing according to a poster shared with BuzzFeed News.



Abdul Hamid's wife, Husna, who is 22 and works at Carphone Warehouse according to The Times, is also reportedly unaccounted for.

Nothing has been heard of sisters Sakineh and Fatima Afraseiabi, both 65 and residents of Grenfell Tower, since the fire.



Friends have appealed on Facebook asking for information regarding their whereabouts.



Ligaya Moore, 79, was trapped in the tower block when the fire broke out. The Philippine Embassy posted a message on Facebook calling for information regarding her whereabouts. According to The Guardian, Ligaya's grandson, Nico Purificación, told the paper: “Our family loves her so much. She’s very fun to be with. So innocent yet very straightforward.



"She’s been in London for a very long time. She visits us here in the Philippines once in a while.”

Murphy's nephew, Stevan Racz posted on Facebook and said that his uncle had phoned when he had been trapped on the 14th floor of the building.



"We haven't heard anything since. Can anyone with any information contact me please," Racz said on Facebook, sharing a photograph.

Raymond Bernard, also known as Moses, has been pictured on a missing poster seen by BuzzFeed News in the area of the tower blaze.



Aged 65, Bernard has lived in Grenfell for over a decade, a family friend confirmed to the Press Association.



Karen Bernard, aged 53, is also registered to the flat, The Huffington Post reported, though it's not clear whether was in the flat at the time or is missing.



Tony Disson, 65, called friends from the bathroom of his 22nd-floor flat, according to The Guardian.



The paper said that friends last spoke with him at 4am and that he said: "Tell my sons that I love them."

Mo Tuccu, Samia Amal Ahmedin, and child Amaya. We are still looking for Mo Tucco, his wife Amal Ahmedin and their 3 year old Amaya Tuccu. Please RT #grenfelltower

Samia, known as Amal, was on the 19th floor when she went missing, according to reports with her husband Mo Tuccu (also seen spelled as Mo Tucco), and child Amaya.



The PR firm Red Consultancy, tweeted to say that Mo, who is an employee, was missing.



Our colleague Mo Tuccu is missing after visiting relatives at Grenfell Tower last night.Pls retweet. @skynews… https://t.co/nRL8qUDem6





Hamid Kani, 61. #GrenfellTowerFire have you seen Mr Hamid Kani? Please inbox me

Hamid Kani, a 61-year-old, was reportedly on the 15th floor of the flat when the fire broke out. His cousin, Masoud Shahabeddin said in a Facebook post he was in his home at the time when the fire occurred.



He wrote: "We have no news of him. We are desperate to find out if he was injured. He was at his flat at the time of fire if anyone in the hospital's seen him please please let the police know."

Sheila Smith, age 84. #GrenfellTower My Mum is missing - Sheila, 84 years old,16th floor Grenfell Tower (number 132). If anyone has seen… https://t.co/CEsAyWYjE7

Sheila Smith, an 84-year-old mother was at flat 132 on the 16th tower of the floor but is missing, according to a tweet by her son. Adam Smith tweeted a photo of Sheila and said: "My Mum is missing... If anyone has seen her please let me know."

Farah Hamdan, and her family.

Farah Hamdan, 31, Omar Belkadi, 33, and their six-month-old-baby Leena Belkadi are missing, and were likely to have been in flat 175 on the 20th floor of Grenfell Tower at the time of the fire, according to a poster seen by BuzzFeed News.



Hamdan is a teaching assistant according to the Daily Mail. Their two daughters, Tazmin, 6 and Malek, 8, managed to escape from the blaze and were taken to hospital.



Farah’s father Rkia Hamdan told The Sun: ‘We’ve been to all the hospitals and we’ve been searching all day but we still haven’t found them, we just want to know they are safe. They’ve got two little girls Tazmin and Malek and we’re just so upset and worried about them."

Abdel Salam, age 75. Abdel is a pensioner and 75-year-old. According to The Mirror Abdel rang his sons and told them: “I can’t breathe.” He was reportedly on the 23rd floor at the time of the phone call.



Steve Power, age 63. My best friends dad is STILL MISSING, Steven Power. Please contact me if you hear any news !!!!🙏🏾❤️… https://t.co/yb1tzk2JOS



According to reports in Metro, Daily Mail, and the Telegraph, 63-year-old Steve Power is missing.

The Guardian newspaper reported that he has five children and was thought to be in the flat with his bull terriers.





Ali Yawar Jafari, age 82. Plz I beg if anyone 1 see my dad even they help him in the stairs any floor hospital campus or even last time they… https://t.co/ck83ifhIzF

Hamid Ali Jafari has been appealed on Twitter for information about his 82-year-old father Ali Yawar Jafari, who reportedly was last seen inside Grenfell Tower.



Speaking to The Telegraph, Hamid said: "He was with my mother and sister in the lift and she said the lift stopped on the10th floor and he said there was too much smoke and he couldn’t breathe and he got out of the lift, and then the door shut and it didn’t stop again till the ground floor.”





Marjorie and Ernie Vital. Hey guys can you please share and RT my childhood friend cannot find her uncle and grandmother #GrenfellTower Ernie… https://t.co/QNcrPa03Al

Marjorie and her son Ernie live on the 16th floor, Sky reported. Marjorie is reported to be 67 and Ernie is 43. A poster close to the scene was asking for help finding Marjorie when BuzzFeed News visited.



Isaac Shawo (Paulos), age 5.

@mfaethiopia @diasporadg 8 British nationals of #Ethiopia|n origin still missing after the #GrenfellTower fire. Our… https://t.co/Pm5z2tzjE5 Isaac, bottom right.

Five year old Isaac was separated from his parents while attempting to escape the blaze from the 18th floor, according to reports.



The Evening Standard reported that his mother, Genet Shawo, was attempting to escape the blaze with husband Paulos Petakle, a taxi driver, and their two children Luca, 3 and Isaac, when he got lost.

His mother told the paper: “I will not fear the worse, I am still hoping and praying for him. He is a beautiful boy.



The Ethopian embassy tweeted a photo of Isaac, and confirmed he was missing.

Berikiti Habtom and Biruk Habtom. Berikiti Habtom, is also pictured as missing on a poster seen by BuzzFeed News, as well as a 12-year-old boy called Biruk Habtom.



The Ethiopian embassy tweeted a photo of Berikiti and Biruk and confirmed they was missing. Mohamed Saber Neda. Mohamed Saber Neda, 57, known as Saber, went back in to the burning building to help his son rescue his disabled wife, according to The Telegraph. His son carried his wife down 24 fights of stairs to rescue her, but Saber did not come out with them according to reports. Saber is an Afghan minicab driver, The Times says, and has not been heard from.



Saber Neda, 57, is #MISSING after #GrenfellTower fire. Met Police casualty bureau line: 0800 0961 233

Hesham Reman. Hesham Raman is 57 and spoke to his nephew Karim Musilly on the phone at 1.30am on the night of the fire. “He said there is a fire in the building, he had phoned the police who said stay in your flat and put a wet towel under the door," The Guardian reported Musilly as saying. "He was getting really worried because the smoke was coming in. Then the phone went dead."



