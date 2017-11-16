The Met Police Has Confirmed There Were 71 Victims From The Grenfell Tower Fire

The blaze that ripped through the Grenfell Tower block in June claimed the lives of 70 people and a stillborn child, the Met Police has confirmed this morning.

The final two victims were identified on Tuesday as specially trained policers entered the final stage of their search and recovery operation, examining 15.5 tonnes of debris on each of the 24 floors. It is not yet clear whether they will be named.



Among the casualties was baby Logan Isaac, who was due to be born two months after the disaster. His parents, Marcio and Andreia Gomes, escaped with their two young daughters from the 21st floor. He was delivered hours after the disaster while Andreia was in an induced coma.

The police confirmed the search operation inside Grenfell Tower was "nearing its final stage."

In a statement the Met said: "Every single flat on every single floor and every communal area has now been thoroughly and meticulously searched. This has included a full forensic fingertip search, with officers examining 15.5 tonnes of debris on each floor."



Met police commander Stuart Cundy said that specialist teams had "pushed the boundaries of what was scientifically possible" in their efforts to identify people."

"After the fire was finally put out I entered Grenfell Tower and was genuinely concerned that due to the intensity and duration of the fire, that we may not find, recover and then identify all those who died," he said in a statement.

"I cannot imagine the agony and uncertainty that some families and loved ones have been through whilst we have carried out our meticulous search, recovery and identification process.

"I know that each and every member of the team has done absolutely all they can to make this possible. They have done that for every person who lost their life, their families and loved ones, and all those for whom Grenfell Tower was home.

"It is vital that our search and identification operation was undertaken in a manner that families and loved ones could have complete confidence in. We continue to provide every support we can to those bereaved, keeping them updated on our efforts."

He added: "I have always been clear that I would give information when I know it to be accurate. The complexity of our efforts to recover and identify everyone who died, and also identify everyone who managed to escape that night cannot be underestimated."



The announcement comes after 22 long weeks of waiting for the victims' friends and family, and the survivors of the disaster.

Cundy went on: "The human cost and terrible reality of what took place at Grenfell Tower affects so many people. Our search operation and ongoing investigation is about those people. Tragically, that night, 70 children and adults died and a baby was stillborn. My thoughts, and those of all my colleagues in the Met Police are with all those who lost their loved ones, those who survived, the local community and all those who live with this tragedy every day."