"I'm so glad we're on this journey together."

"There's no one else I'd rather give my final rose to."

"I never doubted that you were here for the right reasons."

"I just couldn't imagine myself ever saying goodbye to you."

"I took a leap of faith falling in love with you."

Plan Your Dream Wedding And We'll Reveal Which "Bachelorette" Contestant You're Going To Marry

You got: Peter Is Peter the most handsome man to ever grace your television screen? It's quite possible. Congrats on snagging the catch of the century. ABC

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: Blake K. He may have been one of Rachel's night one rejects, but you'd NEVER let a man this good get away. ABC

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: Dean How could you not love this puppy dog of a human? He's sweet, adorable, and ready to commit. What more could you ask for? ABC

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: Lucas He somehow found a way to "Whaboom" himself straight into your heart. Congrats, I guess? ABC

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: Josiah He's deep, sensitive, and not bad on the eyes. Lucky you! ABC

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: Diggy Everyone loves a man with a sense of humor, and Diggy is guaranteed to keep you laughing for hours. Just look at those glasses, he's adorable! ABC

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: Jonathan He may not be the smoothest guy in the bunch, but something about him seems to ~tickle~ your fancy. ABC

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: Bryan Looks like he got your First Impression Rose...and every rose after that, too. ABC

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app