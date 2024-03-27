You Won't Believe The Madness Unleashed In These 15 "Sims" Scenes Until You See Them

We recently launched a Sims Scene Generator, the new AI-powered engine you can use to make your own unhinged scenario for a chance to win $100! And the responses have been FLOODING in.
Here are some of our favorite submissions so far — and scroll to the bottom of this post to try making your own! The contest ends TOMORROW so get your submissions in ASAP!
1.
"Lord Voldemort teaching a ballerina class."
2.
"Dumpster fire full moon ritual."
3.
"Taylor Swift leading an army of angry cats to victory."
4.
"Power Ranger getting a mani-pedi."
5.
"Baby had to start pulling his weight around the house since the cost of living rise."
6.
"Phil Collins making the fire soundtrack that they used for Tarzan."
7.
"Shania Twain gathering a group of girls to go."
8.
"Abby Lee Miller and Darth Vader on a date."
9.
"Lana Del Rey hugging George Washington underneath a cherry blossom tree at night."
11.
"Steve Harvey dressed as a fairy."
12.
"The cast of Love Is Blind having a food fight with angry jelly."
13.
"Beetlejuice riding a sand worm and eating cotton candy."
14.
"Daniel Caesar eating Caesar Salad in Caesar's Palace."
15.
"Species reveal party."