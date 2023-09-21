9.

"Courtney Love flirted with me at a bar in Indianapolis in 1995. It was late night after her concert at a nearby arena. She stared daggers at me when I walked in, like I thought she somehow hated me? It was a little odd, but she was a little drunk...so whatever. She walked up to me at the bar with a couple of very large guys who I assume were security. She loudly ordered me a drink, and made a big deal of standing very close to me and touching my shoulder and chest repeatedly. I kind of fumbled through the conversation as the experience was pretty jarring overall. At some point she told me that I reminded her of the character Linus from Charlie Brown. I dunno what that meant, but eventually I kind of weaseled my way to the bathroom and then just left."