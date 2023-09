4.

"My stepdad’s high school sweetheart was Kelly Ripa . She was not famous when they met, he actually drove her to the city for the audition that got her her big break. When she got the job and they had to move to the city together, he thought it was really cool at first. The connections were sweet and going to celebrity parties was amazing. It all seemed really cool but as her fame grew, he started to resent it. He was a college graduate and had previously been the provider, but now it was his girlfriend paying all the bills and upgrading their apartments and everything. He felt uncomfortable spending her money but also didn’t have enough of his own to exist comfortably in the circles she ran in...with the places they’d eat out and the events they’d attend. And he always felt like just a background character, sitting there holding her bag alone while she was off talking to Hollywood big shots at parties..."