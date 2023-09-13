"I Sold My Urine": People Are Revealing The "Dumbest Ways" They've Made Money, And It's Fascinating

2.

"I worked at a recording studio, and one of the engineers was working on a radio commercial. The commercial consisted of some talking and bird whistling sounds. The engineer figured we could just use sound effects for the bird whistles, but nothing was working. The engineer left the session for a bit to get some air, and he told me what was going on. Not to brag, but I’m a pretty good whistler. I started mimicking what the bird 'should' sound like, and his eyes went wide. He dragged me into the session to present what I did. I ended up being hired on the spot. I whistled for one commercial, which happened to be a union gig. So, I signed a contract that basically let me join for the day. I got about $800 for the day, but also received residual checks for a couple more years after that. A couple seconds of whistling earned me about $3,000 in the end."