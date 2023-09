3.

"Prince came in once. He had bodyguards, and I was shocked at how small he was and how he could walk in his platform shoes. His handlers ordered everything for him, and he didn’t speak. They ordered way too much food, treating mains as samplers. He didn’t even make eye contact, until the end that is, when he cocked his head slightly, looked at me with a looking-into-your-soul look and gave a slight head nod. He said, ‘Wassup, I’m Prince, and you’re alright.’ Then he left a MASSIVE tip."