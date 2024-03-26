Skip To Content
    Here's What Disney Princes Would Look Like As Old Hollywood Stars And Someone Needs To Give My Number To Prince Naveen ASAP

    I would pay GOOD MONEY to see this version of The Princess and The Frog.

    by Sarah Aspler

    BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

    I recently did a post where I used AI to reimagine animated Disney movies as Old Hollywood movies. And the comments came FLOODING in and the majority of them were about how hot Flynn Rider was:

    Man dressed as a prince stands next to a white horse in a forest setting, looking into the distance

    So, it's time I give the people what they want. Here are 18 more live-action Disney dudes if they existed in the 1950s:

    Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of human experience.

    1. Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid:

    Actor in pirate costume with a small dog beside him, expressing concern

    2. Li Shang from Mulan:

    Shirtless man with a topknot wielding a wooden staff, intense expression, in a traditional dojo setting
    3. Prince Charming from Cinderella:

    Character in historical costume with a ruffled collar and decorative details

    4. Prince Naveen from The Princess and The Frog:

    A character wearing gold-trimmed royal attire with a crown in a scene from a movie

    5. Prince Phillip from Sleeping Beauty:

    Costumed character with cape and sword, poised for action in a rocky setting

    6. Aladdin from Aladdin:

    Character in lavish costume with cape and turban, from the film &quot;Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves.&quot;

    7. Prince Adam from Beauty and The Beast:

    Character in historical attire looking pensive in a film scene

    8. And him as The Beast from Beauty and The Beast:

    Character Cowardly Lion from The Wizard of Oz in costume with a backdrop of stone walls and roses

    9. Prince Florian from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs:

    Elsa from Frozen in a scene looking thoughtful

    And as a bonus, here are some of my fave non-prince Disney dudes:

    10. Kristoff from Frozen:

    Luke Skywalker portrayed by Mark Hamill in a fur-collared jacket, with an ice background, in a scene from Star Wars

    11. David Kawena from Lilo & Stitch:

    Man holding a surfboard with tribal tattoo on his upper arm, scene from a classic film

    12. Robin Hood from Robin Hood:

    Robin Hood in green attire looks up, with actors and an anthropomorphic fox in the background

    13. Tadashi from Big Hero 6:

    Man in a cap and grey jacket, looking to the side, from an old TV show or movie

    14. Tarzan from Tarzan:

    Shirtless man posing as Tarzan with a vine in a jungle setting

    15. Emperor Kuzco from The Emperor's New Groove:

    Character wearing a feathered headdress and earrings in a scene from a movie

    16. Hercules from Hercules:

    Man in costume with ornate headgear portraying a mythological figure in a film scene

    17. John Smith from Pocahontas:

    Character in period costume with medallion, sitting pensively

    18. And finally, Milo Thatch from Atlantis: The Lost Empire:

    Elsa from Frozen sits on a throne, wearing her ice queen gown with a silver tiara

    Which Disney dude was your favorite? Who is missing? Comment below!

