Here's What Disney Princes Would Look Like As Old Hollywood Stars And Someone Needs To Give My Number To Prince Naveen ASAP

I recently did a post where I used AI to reimagine animated Disney movies as Old Hollywood movies. And the comments came FLOODING in and the majority of them were about how hot Flynn Rider was:
So, it's time I give the people what they want. Here are 18 more live-action Disney dudes if they existed in the 1950s:
Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of human experience.
1. Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid:
2. Li Shang from Mulan:
3. Prince Charming from Cinderella:
4. Prince Naveen from The Princess and The Frog:
5. Prince Phillip from Sleeping Beauty:
6. Aladdin from Aladdin:
7. Prince Adam from Beauty and The Beast:
8. And him as The Beast from Beauty and The Beast:
9. Prince Florian from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs:
And as a bonus, here are some of my fave non-prince Disney dudes:
10. Kristoff from Frozen:
11. David Kawena from Lilo & Stitch:
12. Robin Hood from Robin Hood:
13. Tadashi from Big Hero 6:
14. Tarzan from Tarzan:
15. Emperor Kuzco from The Emperor's New Groove:
16. Hercules from Hercules:
17. John Smith from Pocahontas:
18. And finally, Milo Thatch from Atlantis: The Lost Empire:
Which Disney dude was your favorite? Who is missing? Comment below!
