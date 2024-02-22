Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

I Asked AI To Show Me What Animated Disney Movies Would Look As 1950s Live Action Films And The Results Are Truly Magical

I would pay GOOD MONEY to see this version of Ratatouille.

Sarah Aspler
by Sarah Aspler

BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

Disney has been cranking out movies since, well, it seems like forever! But as a certified Disney nerd, I wanted to imagine what Disney's more recent movies would look like if they were filmed in the era of Old Hollywood. And thanks to the magic of AI, we can!

Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of human experience.

1. Frozen:

Elsa from Frozen in a winter setting above, and an animated snowman wearing a scarf below

2. Inside Out:

Top: A concerned young woman; Bottom: Four women operating a control panel with 50s updo&#x27;s

3. The Princess and The Frog:

Top: Woman in a yellow dress holding a serving tray. Bottom: Character resembling a frog dressed in green

4. Toy Story:

Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story, Woody in cowboy outfit, Buzz in space suit with helmet

5. Tangled:

Rapunzel with long hair and a prince with a horse

6. Moana:

Moana and Maui  standing confidently in Polynesian-inspired attire before a tropical backdrop

7. A Bug's Life:

Two characters in costume  with the upper image featuring a person dressed as a bee and the lower as a caterpillar

8. Encanto:

Character with glasses holding a candle. Bottom: Colorful house with flowers

9. Ratatouille:

person dressed as a Rat , and a chef wearing a hat enjoying spaghetti

10. Coco:

kid playing a guitar and the character Héctor in skeleton makeup in a red jacket

11. Cars:

Two stacked images of vintage cars with large cartoon eyes on their windshields

12. The Emperor's New Groove:

buff guy with a mean face and a woman with exaggerated eye makeup and long lashes

And as a bonus, here are some Disney classics:

13. Hercules:

A man and woman in ancient costume, man shirtless with a sash, woman in draped dress. Bottom: Three women sing animatedly, in vibrant tunics

14. Beauty and the Beast:

Belle in a yellow gown and the Beast in formal attire

And finally...

15. The Little Mermaid:

Ariel from The Little Mermaid and Sebastian in an underwater scene. Ariel wears a green dress; Sebastian appears cheerful

Which one was your favorite? Comment below!