Disney has been cranking out movies since, well, it seems like forever! But as a certified Disney nerd, I wanted to imagine what Disney's more recent movies would look like if they were filmed in the era of Old Hollywood. And thanks to the magic of AI, we can!

Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of human experience.