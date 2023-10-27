Woof Woof: Your Dog Wants You To See The Before And After Photos For These 17 Products

2. A pet hair roller you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It's faster (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!
3. And a pet hair-removal broom and squeegee that'll help you get rid of the furry mess your fluffy friend leaves behind on your carpet. It might not be visible to the naked eye, but you just KNOW it's living in there...and TBH...it's quite gross.
4. A nail grinder for a seamless way to trim your pup's nails. They'll be happy no clippers are involved, and you'll be happy when they don't scratch you.
Promising review: "Our dogs: one is nearly 15 years old and the other is 11 and blind. I could never clip their nails myself as they hate it so much. The only option was to bring them to the vet. I was skeptical with this device but gave it a chance to try to save $$. It's very quiet; I hardly hear any noise. The grinder won't overheat after the continuous use. Very gentle and super easy to use. Both of my dogs couldn't care less while I was working on their nails. They both were so relaxed and ended up falling asleep snoring. Thank you for making the nail trimming without stress for me and the dogs!" —MS
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in six colors).
5. Or a ScratchPad — a genius tool that'll allow your pup to file their own nails. Say goodbye to scary clippers and noisy grinders you both hate and hello to this wonderful invention.
ScratchPad is a small business based in Atlanta, Georgia that sells, well, the ScratchPad, a fancy name for a nail file for dogs!
Promising review: "Highly recommend this product! After three months of challenges to cut the nails of our German shepherd, this product saved the day!!! We are now able to file his nails in a non-invasive way. Excellent customer service and fast international shipping." —Michelle Rosenberg
Get it from ScratchPad on Etsy for $46.95+ (available in three materials and four styles).
6. Lifting pads you can just press down into rug stains — ya know, things from your beloved pet like dirt, urine, and more. Keep it there for up to 24 hours and say, "Adios, stains!"
Promising review: "These things are AMAZING. They are magical. If you have a pet who has accidents in the house, these are a MUST-HAVE. After your pet has an accident, all you need to do is open up the packet, place the pad on the accident spot, and then step on the pad to release the magic formula. Leave it there for at least half an hour or up to 24 hours. Why the discrepancy, you might be asking? Because these pads work on DRIED STAINS. Holla!!!! My puppy has been driving me bonkers with accidents in the house, but I don't sweat it anymore thanks to these pads. They are seriously miracle-workers, and I will always have a supply of them in my house going forward." —Lisa Koivu
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.
7. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Promising review: "I was super skeptical. My dog was not feeling well and started relieving himself on our bedroom rug. I had tried multiple spray cleaners and techniques but couldn’t get the smell out. I was convinced I’d need to get rid of my rug and this was my last shot. I honestly thought I’d have to return it. Nope!! Easy to assemble. Easy to use and clean. I used it with the pet cleaning solution. My rug is clean and odor free!!! I’m excited to use this on my couch and in my car now. So happy!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $109.59.
8. A shaver clipper set to make clipping their fur easy peasy lemon squeezy.
Promising review: "I have been so stressed about grooming my poodle mix during quarantine while groomers are closed, because the last few times I attempted with Wahl clippers was stressful for both him and me. I impulse bought these hoping things would be different and they were! I was skeptical, but the cordless clippers were so light, easy to maneuver and cut through his curly, lightly matted fur so well I was pleasantly surprised. One grooming appointment costs more than these clippers and I am very glad I made the investment." —Lisa Vandenberg
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in five colors).
9. A wrinkle paste that'll assist in cleaning out wrinkles, tearstains, and tail pockets from your precious little buddy's body.
10. A stain and odor remover because those messes and unpleasant smells left behind by your fur babies are no match for its cleaning powers.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business that sells all sorts of great pet products like collars and leashes, shampoos, and small-batch treats!
Promising review: "I'm not going to lie, this stuff is significantly more expensive than most other available carpet sprays. You could probably buy four or five bottles of Febreze for the cost of this stuff, but the competition won't work nearly as well as Rocco & Roxie. This stuff is AMAZING." —Brian
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
11. An immune system supplement that serves two purposes: helping to prevent seasonal allergies and reactions, and supporting your pet's digestive health.
Promising review: "My dog loves these. We live in the south so allergies are pretty serious here. When spring came around I noticed he was constantly gnawing at his paw and wasn’t eating as much as he used to. I did some research and found this product. I was skeptical, as he’s kind of picky, but he is obsessed with them. He waits at the pantry door every morning for them. He thinks they are treats. I noticed — within hours — that he was no longer gnawing at his paw and his appetite was also back to normal. When he finished his first tube of these, I decided to wait to order more and see if they really worked or if his allergies just wore off. A few weeks went by and I noticed him gnawing at his paw again and not eating. I ordered them Sunday and he’s back on them again. He was so excited to see them again and is no longer gnawing at his paw :)" —Alyssa
Get 90 chews from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in five formulas).
12. A portable paw cleaner to prevent your little mush from tracking dirt and other yuckiness into the house or car.
13. And a microfiber cloth perfect for giving paws a quick clean before they have the chance to walk inside the house and leave behind a trail of muddy footprints.
14. A vanilla-mint toothpaste that'll make teeth brushing a more seamless experience for both you and your fluffer. They're gonna like the taste and you're gonna like that it doesn't have the same yucky scent meat-flavored pet toothpastes typically have.
15. And a dental health powder you simply sprinkle onto your pet's food as if you're a magical fairy giving them the mystical gift of clean teeth and fresh breath.
16. A Bissell Crosswave pet pro vacuum that can be used on both hardwood floors and carpet to effectively clean stains and eliminate odors. Just look at the magical pictures below.
You'll also get two tangle-free brush rolls, two 8-ounce bottles of cleaning solution with Febreze, and a storage tray.
Promising review: "I’m a big fan! After hours of researching and debating, I took the plunge and ordered it. I just used it for the first time today and I’m in love. We just built a house with all tile floors — it’s very dusty from the new construction. My floors look amazing. If you’re on the edge, just do it. We also have three dogs, and I’m very pleasantly surprised. The amount of dirt and dog hair it picks up is impressive." —kmjacobs
Get it from Amazon for $269.59.
17. A pet ear cleanser for a painless and easy way to treat your dog's dirty ears so they 1) don't suffer from infections down the line, and 2) can REALLY hear all the compliments you want to give them.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.