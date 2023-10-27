BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Woof Woof: Your Dog Wants You To See The Before And After Photos For These 17 Products

    Your dog is basically begging you to look at these photos and then add these products to cart immediately.

    Samantha Wieder
    by Samantha Wieder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A snout soother stick to provide some much-needed relief to your dog's chapped/crusty nose.

    amazon.com

    This snout soother is organic, vegan, and made with all-natural ingredients!

    Promising review: "Well, I have never before been so shocked at the effectiveness of a product. Our 5-year-old Frenchie, Carol, had a nose that was so crusty, it was sprouting these long strands of more crust. There was literally crust on crust on crust. The nose had strings of crust. This nose was so crusty and repulsive, it was almost beautiful. Her nose might have resembled the rarest, most exotic geode to be mined from the rarest mine in Guatemala. A friend recommended this snout soother for Carol's repulsive nose. I was worried she would just lick it all off and it wouldn't work. We never imagined she could have a regular, soft, moist nose again. Honestly, this product is some black magic stuff! Unbelievable results in three to five days. No one paid me to write this." —Brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $5.95.

    2. A pet hair roller you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It's faster (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We live in a household that contains two humans, two dogs, and two cats. It's a real Noah's Ark furnished with a black sectional couch. Our dogs absolutely hate the vacuum. So much so they will attack the cleaner head with their vicious bite even before we power it on. This makes the task of cleaning our couch extremely unpleasant and nearly impossible. Thanks to Chom Chom, we no longer have this problem! With a simple, quick, SOUNDLESS sweep, we're able to keep our couch pet hair–free in blissful peace. This tool does an amazing job picking up pet hair but not so much with crumbs. We were so impressed, we gifted these as Christmas presents for all of our pet-loving friends." —AnonM

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).

    3. And a pet hair-removal broom and squeegee that'll help you get rid of the furry mess your fluffy friend leaves behind on your carpet. It might not be visible to the naked eye, but you just KNOW it's living in there...and TBH...it's quite gross.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing just plain works. We got a mature golden retriever last year and were told he didn't shed. Then in the spring, he started shedding badly. We were tired of hair everywhere, and somehow I realized that dragging my shoe across the carpet balled the hair up. I found this product on a whim one day and knew it had to be better than my shoe! I ordered it and it was tough at first. The bristles pulled the hair up but then caught the tufts and spread them around. I found that using short, quick strokes with the rake turned upside-down got the best results. The backside is more like a squeegee and helps pull the hair up in long rolls and keeps the hair in one big pile." —Nick V.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    4. A nail grinder for a seamless way to trim your pup's nails. They'll be happy no clippers are involved, and you'll be happy when they don't scratch you.

    before photo of a dog's overgrown nails next to an after photo of the same dog's shorter nails that have been ground down
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our dogs: one is nearly 15 years old and the other is 11 and blind. I could never clip their nails myself as they hate it so much. The only option was to bring them to the vet. I was skeptical with this device but gave it a chance to try to save $$. It's very quiet; I hardly hear any noise. The grinder won't overheat after the continuous use. Very gentle and super easy to use. Both of my dogs couldn't care less while I was working on their nails. They both were so relaxed and ended up falling asleep snoring. Thank you for making the nail trimming without stress for me and the dogs!" —MS

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in six colors).

    5. Or a ScratchPad — a genius tool that'll allow your pup to file their own nails. Say goodbye to scary clippers and noisy grinders you both hate and hello to this wonderful invention.

    a before and after photo showing a dog's nails shorter after using the scratchpad
    ScratchPad / Etsy

    ScratchPad is a small business based in Atlanta, Georgia that sells, well, the ScratchPad, a fancy name for a nail file for dogs! 

    Promising review: "Highly recommend this product! After three months of challenges to cut the nails of our German shepherd, this product saved the day!!! We are now able to file his nails in a non-invasive way. Excellent customer service and fast international shipping." —Michelle Rosenberg

    Get it from ScratchPad on Etsy for $46.95+ (available in three materials and four styles).

    6. Lifting pads you can just press down into rug stains — ya know, things from your beloved pet like dirt, urine, and more. Keep it there for up to 24 hours and say, "Adios, stains!"

    On the top, a stain on a carpet, and on the bottom, the same carpet now stain-free
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These things are AMAZING. They are magical. If you have a pet who has accidents in the house, these are a MUST-HAVE. After your pet has an accident, all you need to do is open up the packet, place the pad on the accident spot, and then step on the pad to release the magic formula. Leave it there for at least half an hour or up to 24 hours. Why the discrepancy, you might be asking? Because these pads work on DRIED STAINS. Holla!!!! My puppy has been driving me bonkers with accidents in the house, but I don't sweat it anymore thanks to these pads. They are seriously miracle-workers, and I will always have a supply of them in my house going forward." —Lisa Koivu

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.

    7. portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.

    a tan suede recliner covered in dark black stains
    the same recliner with all the stains removed and the fabric looks clean again
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was super skeptical. My dog was not feeling well and started relieving himself on our bedroom rug. I had tried multiple spray cleaners and techniques but couldn’t get the smell out. I was convinced I’d need to get rid of my rug and this was my last shot. I honestly thought I’d have to return it. Nope!! Easy to assemble. Easy to use and clean. I used it with the pet cleaning solution. My rug is clean and odor free!!! I’m excited to use this on my couch and in my car now. So happy!" —Brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $109.59.

    8. A shaver clipper set to make clipping their fur easy peasy lemon squeezy. 

    Reviewer photo of a dog pre and post shave showing how efficient the clippers are without hurting the dog
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been so stressed about grooming my poodle mix during quarantine while groomers are closed, because the last few times I attempted with Wahl clippers was stressful for both him and me. I impulse bought these hoping things would be different and they were! I was skeptical, but the cordless clippers were so light, easy to maneuver and cut through his curly, lightly matted fur so well I was pleasantly surprised. One grooming appointment costs more than these clippers and I am very glad I made the investment." —Lisa Vandenberg

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in five colors).

    9. A wrinkle paste that'll assist in cleaning out wrinkles, tearstains, and tail pockets from your precious little buddy's body.

    On the left, a dog with a tear stain, and on the right, the same dog, but with their tear stain gone
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought this for my 4-year-old, 70-pound English bulldog. He’s always had an odor from his wrinkles. Used it on his wrinkles two to three times, and the smell is completely gone. I’ve been using wet wipes for years to clean the area, but it never got rid of the odor the way this wrinkle paste does. I’ll be using this for a long time." —K & G

    Get it from Amazon for $18.70.

    10. stain and odor remover because those messes and unpleasant smells left behind by your fur babies are no match for its cleaning powers.

    A before photo of a carpet looking dirty
    An after photo of the same carpet looking clean after the stain and odor remover has been used
    www.amazon.com

    Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business that sells all sorts of great pet products like collars and leashes, shampoos, and small-batch treats!

    Promising review: "I'm not going to lie, this stuff is significantly more expensive than most other available carpet sprays. You could probably buy four or five bottles of Febreze for the cost of this stuff, but the competition won't work nearly as well as Rocco & Roxie. This stuff is AMAZING." —Brian

    Get it from Amazon for $19.97.

    11. An immune system supplement that serves two purposes: helping to prevent seasonal allergies and reactions, and supporting your pet's digestive health.

    Reviewer before and after photos showing the allergy supplements helped treat their dog's bald patches
    Before photo of a dog with a red, irritated belly
    Same reviewer's dog after taking the allergy supplements, which calmed the dog's skin and made it less red
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My dog loves these. We live in the south so allergies are pretty serious here. When spring came around I noticed he was constantly gnawing at his paw and wasn’t eating as much as he used to. I did some research and found this product. I was skeptical, as he’s kind of picky, but he is obsessed with them. He waits at the pantry door every morning for them. He thinks they are treats. I noticed — within hours — that he was no longer gnawing at his paw and his appetite was also back to normal. When he finished his first tube of these, I decided to wait to order more and see if they really worked or if his allergies just wore off. A few weeks went by and I noticed him gnawing at his paw again and not eating. I ordered them Sunday and he’s back on them again. He was so excited to see them again and is no longer gnawing at his paw :)" —Alyssa

    Get 90 chews from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in five formulas).

    12. A portable paw cleaner to prevent your little mush from tracking dirt and other yuckiness into the house or car.

    A before-during-and-after photo collage showing a dog&#x27;s dirty paw being dipped into the plunger and looking clean after
    amazon.com

    To use, just add warm water to the top row of bristles, insert your pet's dirty paw, and gently move it in and out as the bristles clean the dirt. Then use a towel to dry their feet, pour away the dirt water, and voilà!

    Promising review: "Best money I've ever spent on a dog with feet. We have a goldendoodle with curly hair and large paws, and a brand-new yard on the coast that is 95% sand. In the past three months, I've been wiping his paws ineffectively and spending most of my housekeeping time sweeping/vacuuming all the sand that he brings in. Our new veterinarian, upon hearing me whine about the situation, recommended I buy this product because she uses it with her own dogs. From the first time I used it, I was sold! It looks like one of those oversize water jugs you can get at a convenience store, with a fitted insert for paws and legs. I stuck my hand (and my kids') inside to try it out, and the bristles inside are very soft and will not hurt sensitive paw pads. I wish I'd found this years ago; it would have saved my sanity and my floors many times over. I've already recommended it to my friends and family who have dogs and understand the struggle." —Heather

    Get it from Amazon for $17.97+ (available in three sizes and four colors).

    13. And a microfiber cloth perfect for giving paws a quick clean before they have the chance to walk inside the house and leave behind a trail of muddy footprints.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this thing! I posted photos of my dog’s legs before and after a quick rub with the towel before coming inside. In one quick rub, it gets most of the water and mud off their paws and legs so no more muddy paw prints on my floors! Great shape. May seem weird, but it’s perfect for drying your dog! I have two poodle-mix dogs, and I use one towel to dry both their paws and legs when they come inside. Haven’t had the chance to use it when their whole bodies are wet, but I can only assume this will definitely do the job! I used to do two loads of towels a day anytime it would rain, but now I only need this one small towel! Will be purchasing another!" —Caitlin

    Get it from Amazon for $22.49 (available in five colors).

    14. A vanilla-mint toothpaste that'll make teeth brushing a more seamless experience for both you and your fluffer. They're gonna like the taste and you're gonna like that it doesn't have the same yucky scent meat-flavored pet toothpastes typically have.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I write this for Pabu, a Shih Tzu. The vanilla-mint flavor disappeared for a long time, and Pabu would refuse all other flavors. This arrived yesterday and he went right for the first lick. Happy breath and dental care again. Woo-hoo!" —Mikah

    Get it from Amazon for $15.30 (available in two other flavors).

    15. And a dental health powder you simply sprinkle onto your pet's food as if you're a magical fairy giving them the mystical gift of clean teeth and fresh breath.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I began to use this product on my Doberman at about 1 year old. He is now 4 years old, and the vet says his teeth and gums are amazing. I have never done any dental work with him and do not brush his teeth. He has fresh breath and no tooth decay or gum issues. I absolutely credit Perio Support for his healthy mouth and will always use it on my dogs." —HappytoGrill

    Get it from Amazon for $20.91.

    16. A Bissell Crosswave pet pro vacuum that can be used on both hardwood floors and carpet to effectively clean stains and eliminate odors. Just look at the magical pictures below.

    A reviewer's tile floor looking dirty
    The same reviewer's tile floor now looking completely clean
    www.amazon.com

    You'll also get two tangle-free brush rolls, two 8-ounce bottles of cleaning solution with Febreze, and a storage tray.

    Promising review: "I’m a big fan! After hours of researching and debating, I took the plunge and ordered it. I just used it for the first time today and I’m in love. We just built a house with all tile floors — it’s very dusty from the new construction. My floors look amazing. If you’re on the edge, just do it. We also have three dogs, and I’m very pleasantly surprised. The amount of dirt and dog hair it picks up is impressive." —kmjacobs

    Get it from Amazon for $269.59.

    17. A pet ear cleanser for a painless and easy way to treat your dog's dirty ears so they 1) don't suffer from infections down the line, and 2) can REALLY hear all the compliments you want to give them.

    On the left, the inside of a dog&#x27;s ear looking dirty, and on the right, the same ear looking clean and dirt-free
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband and I just adopted our cute puppy, Winston, from the Humane Society. When we adopted him, his ears were unfortunately pretty dirty, but after we used this ear cleaner today, his ears are so clean!! I'm so amazed at everything it managed to get out. Our puppy's ears look so much better now! I would highly recommend this product to anyone with a dog." —Jerome F

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.