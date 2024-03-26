1. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product you can use to restore so many things (both indoors and outdoors) back to practically new condition. It's so good, you may just be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own.
It shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
2. A carpet spot remover spray to clean stains so fast and easy, Stanley Steemer is going to start plugging YOUR phone number in their catchy jingles.
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat-out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
3. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that, no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda, will NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits, dirt, and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
4. Dishwasher cleaning tablets so the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat isn't gunking them up even more. These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help get rid of lime and mineral build-up that naturally occurs inside dishwashers.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then, I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware, which I thought was permanently etched and ruined, came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
5. A wood polish and conditioner to help restore your wooden furniture back to factory condition. Did you just get your entire house redone by an HGTV crew, or are you just super good at picking out cleaning products?
Promising reviews: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn-out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs that jumped up and scratched places. We also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." —Kris
6. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets or small children shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Promising review: "My daughter is queen of spilling juice on her bed and I never fully realized the damage/dirt it was causing. My sister bought this and I decided to try and it is worth every single penny!! I sprayed the bed down with the machine and I left for about five minutes, came back, and began to actually do the suction. It took about 15 minutes to finish but some lighter stains disappeared right away — no scrubbing needed." —Amazon Customer
7. A mold and mildew removal gel for making your bathroom surfaces look brand new. Mold and mildew are bound to happen, there's no need to fret!
Promising review: "Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products, with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement. But, my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible. It's 1,000% worth the (small) investment. Seriously — just buy this. It's amazing!!" —Nicole D.
8. An electric pressure washer that's great to purchase this spring. Time to give your house, yard, and outdoor furniture the clean they deserve before all of your outdoor gatherings.
Promising review: "Incredible value for the money. I've washed everything worth washing at my house — my deck, stone walls, concrete, etc. The product works and outputs the ideal pressure for household jobs. I can't imagine how much scrubbing I would have had to do if I did not have this amazing machine." —Surgeon Rick
9. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing – he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed without getting a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." —DH
10. And a pet hair-removal broom and squeegee that'll help you get rid of the furry mess your fluffy friend leaves behind on your carpet. It might not be visible to the naked eye, but you just KNOW it's living in there...and TBH...it's quite gross.
Promising review: "This thing just plain works. We got a mature golden retriever last year and were told he didn't shed. Then, in the spring, he started shedding badly. We were tired of hair everywhere, and somehow, I realized that dragging my shoe across the carpet balled the hair up. I found this product on a whim one day and knew it had to be better than my shoe! I ordered it, and it was tough at first. The bristles pulled the hair up but then caught the tufts and spread them around. I found that using short, quick strokes with the rake turned upside-down got the best results. The backside is more like a squeegee and helps pull the hair up in long rolls and keeps the hair in one big pile." —Nick V.
11. A pumice toilet bowl ring remover so you can easily scratch away at those yucky stains without leaving behind scratch marks in the bowl.
Promising review: "I never thought I'd be this excited about a clean toilet. I had largely given up on our first-floor toilet. Nothing would take out the ring along the waterline. But I saw this product in a BuzzFeed roundup and figured it was worth a shot. Tried it this morning, and oh. my. goodness. It easily took out the ring, and with some harder scrubbing, the rest of the stains/buildup/whatever the term is for the stuff that made the bowl look gross. It looks just about brand new! Definitely worth the purchase." —Courtney
