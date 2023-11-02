28 Unique Gifts They Probably Didn't Even Think To Put On Their Wish List

1. A Friends puzzle perfect for the person in your life who can look at all the images in this collage and identify the episodes they're all from.
Promising review: "It's pretty advanced, which I like. With all the different scenes, it makes it harder and more fun! And it's waaay bigger than I expected (I didn't check the measurements). Overall, perfect for a Friends fan!" —Amina
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
2. A pancake art kit complete with a griddle, batter bottles, and nonstick templates to help them bring breakfast time to a whole new level of fun.
Don't forget to also get them some food coloring so they can really bring their creations to life.
Promising review: "I was highly impressed when it came in. It's well made, sturdy, can be used to cook other things (as it is a griddle), and the templates made it super easy. We had a blast making them. All you need is batter and food coloring." —jessee
Get it from Amazon for $39.49.
3. A Christmas light charging cable so they can juice up their phone in the most festive way possible.
Promising review: "I love it! They work great and are so cheerful! I don’t really care if they stop working in a month, they’ll bring my endless delight until then!" —Gertrude Cooper
Get it from Amazon for $6.97+ (available for Lightning and USB-C).
4. An innovative speaker that'll let them create their very own pixel art and then they can watch as their creation comes to life by dancing along while their favorite songs play.
Promising review: "Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover, the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for. Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" —Soul Breaker
Get it from Amazon for $99.90 (available in five colors).
5. A 4-in-1 makeup pen for an eyeliner, brow liner, lip liner, and highlighter all in one fabulous little tool reminiscent of those retractable pens they may have used in their school days.
This is cruelty- and paraben-free and vegan! Plus, it comes in recyclable packaging. Alleyoop is woman-owned and sells a wonderful assortment of beauty products.
Promising review: "I love the ease of this product. It’s so perfect and the colors are great for all looks — casual, fancy, quarantine extra, everything! I love how effortless it is and how easy it is to use. I’m serious that as a makeup novice, these colors are impossible to mess up. I love it! " —Stephanie H.
Get it from Amazon and Alleyoop for $25 (available in three shades).
6. A board game inside of a book that'll look great on their bookshelf and will make a welcome addition at future game nights with family and friends.
7. An incredible cookbook for the Trader Joe's-obsessed person in your life. It's filled with a bunch of great recipes with ingredients they can of course find on their next TJ's run. It doesn't get better than this.
Promising review: "For Trader Joe's lovers everywhere, this is a fantastic cookbook! It is filled with hints and tips, shopping guidelines, nicely organized recipe categories, and beautiful mouthwatering pictures. I love how the recipes are noted if they are gluten-free or vegetarian, etc. I ❤ Trader Joe's and I ❤ this cookbook!" —Love My Bookish Life
Get it from Amazon for $11.99/Kindle or $22.97/paperback.
8. A coffee-scented candle that'll help transform their living space into the coziest coffee shop ever.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $24.99.
9. An indoor mini golf green to keep the kiddos (or the kiddos at heart) entertained on days it's simply too snowy or cold to fathom leaving the house to go mini (or real) golfing.
Promising review: "The surface is large, but it can be rolled up and stored away in two minutes! The holes are slightly elevated (to create the holes) but negligible; unlike the one I had a long time ago that returned the ball. I like the shape of the mat (looks way more natural than a rectangular long strip) and the surface is soft and comfortable, yet it feels durable. I have no doubt I can make things more challenging by elevating certain areas underneath if I so desired. The 'sand trap' is also an excellent inclusion as it stops the golf balls from escaping the mat and keeping me from chasing down golf balls. Hopefully it can interest my kids to get off the electronics for a few minutes now and then, and if so, it will deserve an extra star. —Oniomaniac
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two options).
10. An assortment of Japanese candy and snacks that'll bring their tastebuds on a trip abroad — no passport or plane ticket required!
Promising review: "My 10-year-old daughter requested this because she was interested in finding out more about Japan. We had a one-hour tasting party on the living room floor and we compared the snacks to each other and to American snacks. We loved some, and we hated some. She took some duplicates to school and shared them with her friends. You can tell a lot about the culture by common flavors, textures, packaging, serving sizes, and a lot of other things that we saw in this box." —Amazon Customer
Get 30 pieces from Amazon for $21.97.
11. Who Do the Stars Say You Are? — a book to help guide them through and better understand their sun sign in the most fun way! From unpacking the basics like their strengths and weaknesses and compatibility to the important stuff like which ice cream flavor is actually their favorite to their perfect TV show (helpful if they're contemplating their next binge-watch), and so much more!
Promising review: "We love this author and are big fans of her pet-focused work with BuzzFeed, so we had to check out this book! It’s so fun and very well written! If you’re into astrology, this is an awesome read!!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $9.99/Kindle or $12.99/hardcover.
12. A sleek pet carrier that both the pet paw-rent in your life and their fur baby will like. This clear carrier allows them to ride nice and comfy AND with a view while allowing humans the ability to transport their pet more easily (goodbye bag carriers) AND in style. 😎
Vetreska is a small biz that sells super cute pet products!
Promising review: "I got these for my cats. They are inside boys and when I use the harness in the fenced backyard they tend to eat grass. My ginger is a rotund 19 pounds but this contraption fits his extra large bod with room for him to turn around and check out the ladies." —angjas97
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in four styles).