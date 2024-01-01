Congrats, You Made It Through 2023: Here Are 32 Inexpensive Things To Treat Yourself To Because You Deserve A Little Reward

1. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are waterproof, come with multiple silicone earbuds so you can find your perfect size, and happen to be just as good as more expensive headphones on the market at a fraction of the cost (*cough AirPods cough*).
A single charge provides over 10 hours of usage, and the rechargeable case can have them fully juiced up in under two hours.
Promising review: "These are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well, it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley
Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in five colors).
2. A milk frother so you can enjoy a luxurious homemade bevvy with just the push of a button. It's a heck of a lot better than getting in your car and waiting in line at a coffee shop for a million-dollar concoction.
Promising review: "Best frother that I've ever used...very comfortable to use and powerful, too. Got this to replace another branded one that zonked out on me after only a couple of months. Love love this frother. I use it to 'blend' my morning coffee with coconut oil. This frother is more powerful than my last. The stand is a nice little bonus to keep the frother off the table and from rolling off the counter. The handle is very comfortable to hold. The back (if the label is facing you), has an index finger rest. I highly recommend this frother." —N. Duong
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in 44 colors).
3. And a cold brew coffee maker for enjoying a yummy iced coffee treat whenever your heart desires one.
Promising review: "I love this cold brew system. I did have an expensive Pampered Chef system, but broke the pot. I bought this system as a replacement, and I like it much better. The coffee is great, and I have had zero problems with loose coffee grounds, even when I use bagged ground coffee instead of coarsely ground coffee, as is suggested." —Erin
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
4. An awesome moon lamp that'll add a lovely, subtle glow to your room and look damn good doing so.
Promising review: "I just bought the 3D moon lamp and I'm so happy I did. It's absolutely beautiful and beyond lifelike!! It sits on its little wooden holder and just illuminates the room in pretty much any color you want, bright or dim. It really adds a lovely ambience that is quite soothing. Would definitely recommend for anyone, and children, too!!!" —Chef_Mello
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in four sizes).
5. A winged eyeliner stamp so you can cut down time during your makeup routine trying to nail the perfect cat-eye. Just stamp it on and go, go, gooooo!
Lovoir Beauty is a small biz based in New Zealand that sells this genius winged eyeliner stamp known as The Flick Stick.
Promising review: "Got this before a trip I took a few days ago. I have never been able to do wing eyeliner properly so I was excited to try this. It's very pigmented and goes on beautifully! I've tried other liquid eyeliners before and they were so watery and not close to a dark black I wanted at all but this product was great. I did my makeup and put this eyeliner on at 9 a.m., traveled two hours, walked around a city for about three hours and it was warm so I was sweating, and then went to an NBA game. After all that time (about 16 hours!), the eyeliner was just as perfect as I had put it on! I love this product and can't wait to use it more often!" —Elizabeth
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes).
6. A 1,000-piece The Golden Girls jigsaw puzzle that pairs well with reruns of the iconic show playing in the background and your own set of golden friends accompanying you to help assemble your masterpiece.
7. A silicone tray so genius you'll wonder how you lasted so long without this in your kitchen. (Reviewers swear by for freezing individual servings of soup!) Come home and spend time making dinner or quickly heat up a cube and enjoy a comforting bowl of goodness? Option two, please.
Souper Cubes is a small biz that sells bake-and-freeze kitchen products.
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE. My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned 1/2-cup and 1-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy. There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady — no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around. I purchased this and a cheaper version from another manufacturer at the same time but returned the other product. This one is definitely worth the added cost." —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three colors).
8. A nail concealer to help cover up yellow tones and staining and give the illusion of polished nails without having to go to the salon for a manicure.
Promising review: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in four shades).
9. A pair of fuzzy cross-band slippers you'll never wanna take off and we can't say we blame you. Just look at how comfy these babies look.
Promising review: "These slippers are amazing! Discovered them on TikTok and went back and forth about ordering them but wow, they are so comfortable. I have barely taken them off since receiving them. They are so fluffy and stay on my feet surprisingly well when walking around the house. Can’t wait until more colors are in stock to get another pair." —MSumm
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–10 and 16 colors).
10. A heavy-duty umbrella created with windy conditions in mind. What's more annoying than whipping out your umbrella on a brisk, rainy day just for it to fold over every time a gust of wind blasts through?
Promising review: "So, I'm 33 and the fact that someone thought to redesign the classic umbrella to be more functional blew my mind. And I will say that the way this one looks when it's rolled up still seems odd to me, but my god, it's so functional! I live in Ohio, where spring is just a constant barrage of cold rain and wind. This umbrella is incredibly helpful for dealing with these conditions and I am so happy that I decided to buy it. It opens and closes easily, it's lightweight, and the design on the inside makes me hate everything just a little bit less. I paid $10 more for an umbrella that was rated well on Amazon that takes both hands and all my strength to close, so this one definitely wins." —A. Schoonover
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 13 patterns).
11. A smiley face bracelet that'll make you grin every time you look at it. Is that not the cutest accessory you've EVER seen?!
Babeina is a Texas-based small biz that makes a wide variety of gold-filled and plated jewelry that looks far more expensive than it costs.
Promising review: "Loveee my bracelet. It’s something fun and unique that’s the perfect addition to the stack I’m creating. I’ve worn it since it came in the mail and no tarnishing or scratches so far! Great quality. The extender piece is a bit long but my wrists are smaller than average so I can’t complain. Ship time was pretty quick, too!" —Kira Thomas
Get it from Babeina on Etsy for $30+ (available in three styles and six sizes).
12. A silicone baking mat set so you can finallllllly peel roasted veggies, mini pizza bagels, and baked treats off the pan with ease. Long gone are the days of losing a boxing match just to taste test your freshly baked croissants.
Promising review: "I use these mats multiple times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung
Get a set of two from Amazon for $16.14.
13. A pair of buttery soft cross-waist leggings that'll become your new go-to when working out, running errands, or just lounging around the house. I'll take a pair in every color!
Promising review: "I absolutely love these leggings. As a plus-size girl it’s hard to find really nice leggings on Amazon, but these are so great! They did not move much during my work out, they are squat proof, and they are so comfortable. I will order the next pair a size down because they were a little bit more roomier in the waist than I anticipated. Can’t wait to buy more colors!" —Lillian Williams
Get it from Amazon for $21.98+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL, three lengths, and various colors).