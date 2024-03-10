31 TikTok Travel Products That Are Really And Truly Worth The Hype

1. A portable digital luggage scale because the year is 2024 and it's time we put an end to that gut-wrenching moment the airline counter tells you your suitcase is a few pounds over the weight limit. Being forced to transfer your things from your suitcase into your carry-on in the middle of the terminal for everyone to see is dreadful.
I simply do not need the entire JetBlue terminal judging me for being so indecisive that I felt the need to pack my entire closet into my suitcase.
Promising review: "This has been a game changer to ensure our luggage is underweight for airline limits. It allows us to shuffle clothes at home or from a hotel before we get to the scales at the airport." —Susu
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in two scale types, seven colors, and multipacks).
2. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter that'll allow you to connect your Bluetooth headphones to the airplane entertainment system. It's a heck of a lot better than dealing with the junk headphones the airline tries to sell you.
Promising review: "Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing! It seamlessly connects to my headset, has very clear and reliable audio, and takes the stress away from having to carry multiple headsets! Thank you!!!" —Ryan Malloy
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two colors and three styles).
3. A pair of wireless earbuds with a cult following to make listening to your music, audiobooks, shows, and movies nice and crisp.
Promising review: "Bought these to use on a flight to Hawaii, and I didn't want to spend a bundle on them. They worked great. They have a good sound to them, and did a fair job of knocking out the airplane noise. They made it the entire flight without recharging. I'm very happy with this purchase." —Dane Hewitt
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in five colors).
4. A genius airplane window tray (if you're a window seat kind of traveler) that you can use to hold your drinks, headphones, etc. if you hate keeping the seat back tray down or want to use it for something else like setting up your laptop and playing The Sims 4.
P.S. — This only works if you have full access to the window (rather than those seats where you get the weird halves of two windows between the rows in front and behind you).
Promising review: "A friend recommended this to me as a vital travel companion, now that I've returned to frequent flying. I initially thought of it as a novelty, but now that I've used it, it's a necessity. It keeps the workspace clear for my laptop, but it also organizes all the little pieces that can become so annoying to keep up with — glasses, earphones, etc. It got my seatmate's immediate attention, as well as a few other folks nearby. I suspect they'll have one soon. Watch for one soon in a window near you!" —Timothy G. Wolfe
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
5. A set of Tide sink packs if your goal is to pack less and re-wear more of the items you're bringing. These will make it so simple to do so. No washing machine required!
Each pack comes with three packets. And, because they *are* liquid, they'll easily slide into the side of your toiletries bag.
Promising review: "Game changer for travel! We were gone for two weeks, and I could wash all the clothes I packed! Helped with using only a carry-on for the trip and kept my clothes fresh and clean! So easy to use and smelled nice! Will never travel without them again!" —Kristy
Get nine packs from Amazon for $6.95.
6. A pack of perfume atomizers for bringing your signature scent on your next trip without needing a checked bag just so you can bring a reg. perfume bottle, purchasing the expensive travel-sized version, or settling on a scent you don't typically use or particularly like just because you can get it through TSA.
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy it. One of my favorite purchases. Compact, easy to use, my favorite color. Scent is still great." —Pii E
"This travel size perfume carrier is a game changer! Super easy to use and did not leak at all. Easy to travel with or even take in my purse if I'm gonna be out late, and the colors are pretty and good to differentiate which perfume is in which." —Anamika Khosla
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
7. An ultra-supportive Trtl neck pillow to make the whole falling asleep while sitting upright position thing possible (and comfy). Is there any better way to pass the time on a plane than with a nice, long nap? I don't think so.
Promising review: "I am a terrible flyer who recently took the red-eye from Dubai to Chicago (15 hours). The Trtl Pillow was a mini lifesaver! I was able to comfortably rest my head on the support and felt warm enough to actually doze off...a rare accomplishment for this skittish flyer. The Velcro works wonderfully with regard to adjustment, and I liked wrapping the fabric around my mouth and nose. Sort of felt cozy...even if I did look like a ninja in a neck brace! Overall, this product has changed how I fly, and I am so thankful for this invention and the opportunity to support a small company with big ideas." —S.Viruly
Get it from Amazon for $64.49+ (available in four colors and a breathable style).
8. Or a travel blanket and pillow set that's truly a genius solution for cozying up en route to your next destination. All you have to do is unzip the pillow and remove the fleece blanket that neatly fits inside it when you're ready to snuggle up. Plus, you can either slide it over the handle of your carry-on OR use the included carabiner to clip it to your backpack or duffel.
EverSnug is a small business that sells travel sleeping care kits.
Promising review: "This product, in my opinion, is worth it if you travel anywhere. I just traveled to five different countries with it, and I traveled by airplane, by bus, by train, and in every single one of my travels, this was a godsend. It is so good and so fluffy, and it’s good quality because it has been through a lot, and it’s still in very good shape, so I highly recommend it if you’re looking for a blanket that can potentially turn into a pillow. I highly recommend it if you’re traveling; it is a beautiful blanket, and you will not be disappointed." —Kenlbel
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in six colors).
9. A dry shampoo powder you simply tap onto your roots, shake the excess powder out with your fingertips, style, and be on your merry way. SO easy! Not to mention, thanks to the fact that it's small and a powder (vs. an aerosol), it's easy to pack on trips and bring through TSA or toss in your bag to keep on hand for daytime excursions.
Promising review: "I’ve tried a few dry shampoos, from the spray in a bottle to powder. And I’d have to say this one has been my favorite. My very first time using it, I didn’t know how much to put and ended up coating my hair by A LOT. It left my hair feeling very dry and straw-like. I almost returned and got a refund but decided to give it another chance. A LITTLE GOES A LONG WAY. Trust me. You only need a few dabs on your head and that’s it. You can see the extra volume almost instantly. This stuff works sooo well that I wake up on my third unwashed hair day and it looks better than the second day when I used the dry shampoo. And let’s not forget to mention how convenient and compact the whole thing is. It’s so nice to just pat it on your head with no mess." —Thuy
Get it from Amazon for $18.00.
10. A portable door lock that'll provide some extra security and peace of mind in hotel rooms, hostels, and Airbnbs.
Just be aware that this may get flagged if you bring it through security, so it's best to bring this in a checked bag!
Promising review: "My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced, so if it’s not dead-bolted, anyone can just push my door open. Took a few tries to get this right but makes me feel much more secure, and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it! I also take this when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend, thanks TikTok for showing this to me." —Anna
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
11. Or a wedge doorstop to serve two important purposes: It prevents your room door from opening when you don't want it to, and it sounds a loud alarm to alert you if someone is trying to open said door.
Promising review: "I bought this after seeing it recommended on TikTok by a security expert. I'm a female, and I travel for work. I wanted to feel secure. I also got it so when my family travels, we can feel more secure. It needs a 9V battery (the square battery), so add that to your cart as well. It has an easy on-and-off switch. It's very sensitive. I picked it up, and my hand barely touched the silver part (the trigger), and it went off. It's very loud. I'm pretty sure I woke the neighbors up, which I find a plus because I'd want others to be alerted if someone unwanted came into my room." —Jaena Gumapac
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.