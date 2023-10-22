36 TikTok Products With Before And After Photos That Prove They’re No Joke

1. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than re-apply throughout the day.
Promising review: "I’m a teacher and since the pandemic hit, I no longer wear makeup to school. Makeup irritates my skin with my mask so I just haven’t been wearing anything plus it makes morning time hella easy. #bareface I only put on the mascara, literally no other makeup on my face. Just my lashes were done with this $5 magic. I kid you not — my lashes were literally ALL I heard about that day. Upon walking into the building, a teacher friend from all the way at the other end of the hall and was like 'oh she got makeup on today!!!!' Each kid that came up to me commented on the lashes. And the best story of all: A teammate of mine was out and the sub was having trouble with the announcements and so I went in to help her. Her homeroom just went bananas about my lashes and then they started clapping and I got a standing ovation. A literal standing ovation. Best $5 I’ve ever spent LOL!" —Katie
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
3. A pet hair roller you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!
Promising review: "With two labs, my second job is basically just combatting mountains and mountains of dog hair. This has helped SO. MUCH. I can't believe the amount of dog hair it picks up. I just ordered another one to keep in our camper. It works better than the vacuum for our white couch and is quick to use. Very easy to empty and clean." —M. L.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (clip the $5 off coupon for this price!).
4. A nail strengthening cream to help your nails grow more quickly. Natural tips, here you come.
Promising review: "This product totally works. I actually just ordered a second jar to keep in my car. It has a coconut scent but that dissipates quickly and it’s not greasy at all. It even feels good under your nail bed and seems to melt in quickly. It’s made my nails not peel as much and grow longer." —E. Schall
Get it from Amazon for $7.94.
5. Dishwasher cleaning tablets because the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat shouldn't be gunking them up even more.
These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help get rid of lime and mineral build-up that naturally occurs inside dishwashers. The tablet is designed to last throughout the entire wash cycle, and is recommended for use about once a month. These are safe to use in stainless-steel tub and plastic tub dishwashers.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.99.
6. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets or small children shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
Promising review: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it! Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" —Carlos
Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
7. The Pink Stuff, a cleaning product so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
Promising review: "I got spray paint all over my hardwood floors. The Pink Stuff took it off like butter after one or two minutes of scrubbing! All the other good reviews speak for themselves." —Anonymous JD
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
8. A body scrub for buffing away red bumps. Use it one to two times a week for smoother skin — it's like a microdermabrasion treatment at a fraction of the cost and without having to leave the house.
My colleague Ciera Velarde loves this stuff. Here's what she has to say about it:
"I've had keratosis pilaris since I was a teenager (it's especially bad on my thighs), and after trying dozens of products to treat it with no luck, this magical product is the only thing that's truly worked for me. I usually use this once a week for maintenance, but in the winter if I notice flare-ups and I have drier, rougher, bumpier skin, I use this twice a week, and any flare-ups disappear within the week. I scrub it over my thighs and then actually let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off. I have notoriously sensitive skin, and I've never had an issue with this before. It's truly the best product out there for any fellow KP sufferers out there!"
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in three sizes).
9. A jewelry cleaning pen to get your precious gems looking brand-new with a quick pen swipe.
Promising review: "This thing really works. Jewelry comes out so shiny and sparkly, and it is so quick and easy to use. Seriously, no need for professional cleaning or those expensive home cleaners with steam or whatever — this is so much easier and economical, and just as effective." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.20.
10. A curl spray leave-in conditioner great for both kiddos and adults! Simply spray it on damp or dry hair and bask in the glory of soft, bouncy, defined curls.
This spray is ideal for all hair types and has tons of reviews from folks with 2a–4c curls who absolutely swear by it!
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.58.
11. A pumice cleaning stone that'll scratch away at those — TBH, pretty repulsive — toilet stains without leaving horrid scratch marks in the bowl.
12. A hair finishing stick to help put fussy, flyaway hairs in their rightful place — neatly styled with the rest of your hair, of course!
Promising review: "I have super fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up I have bad flyaways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hair spray." —Jill Stilfield
Get it from Amazon for $5.94.
13. Or an edge control gel for a quick and easy way to help lay edges and baby hairs. Plus, it won't leave behind residue or flakes!
Or an edge control gel for a quick and easy way to help lay edges and baby hairs. Plus, it won't leave behind residue or flakes!

And of course, we want to note that no one should ever feel like they need to lay their edges! Check out, "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."
Promising review: "Hands down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and non greasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" —Mrs.Washington
Get it from Amazon for $5.90+ (available in various sizes).
14. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
