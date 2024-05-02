If You’re Packing Your Summer Calendar With Trips, Add These 41 Travel Products To Your Cart Now

1. A portable digital luggage scale because it's time we put an end to that gut-wrenching moment the airline counter tells you your suitcase is a few pounds over the weight limit. Being forced to transfer your things from your suitcase into your carry-on in the middle of the terminal for everyone to see is dreadful.
I simply do not need the entire JetBlue terminal judging me for being so indecisive that I felt the need to pack my entire closet into my suitcase.
Promising review: "This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the four flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low cost must-have item for air travel." —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $7.64+ (available in four colors).
2. A set of Tide sink packs if you have a goal to pack less and re-wear more of the items you're bringing. These will make it so simple to do so. No washing machine required!
Each pack comes with three packets. And, because they *are* liquid, they'll easily slide into the side of your toiletries bag.
Promising review: "Game changer for travel! We were gone for two weeks, and I was able to wash all the clothes I had packed! Helped with using only a carry-on for the trip and kept my clothes fresh and clean! So easy to use and smelled nice! Will never travel without them again!" —Kristy
Get nine packs from Amazon for $7.49.
3. A clinical strength deodorant that boasts up to 72 hours of sweat protection from stress, heat, and activity. If you feel like you'll constantly need to freshen up your pits on vacation, this might just be the product for you.
Promising review: "I have been trying all kinds of deodorants for months, trying to find one that works! I sweat a lot at work, and this stuff works! I don’t have to reapply. This doesn’t leave any staining on my clothes. The smell is nice and light. Finally found something that works!" —Zindarella
Get it from Amazon for $7.90.
4. A sundome 6-person tent you only need 10 minutes to set up, so you can spend more time enjoying the great outdoors during your summer camping trips and less time stressing about a bunch of confusing tent parts.
Promising review: "I love Coleman products!!! It's like affordability and quality had a child and named it Coleman. Sure, there may be better/fancier tents, but this second home of mine has gone through the desert heat (Joshua Tree, Grand Canyon, Zion), snow (June Lake, California), perfect weather (Yosemite, Mammoth Lakes), rain, and it has held up beautifully since 2016. I bought the 6-person tent, and it held true. I love this tent, and I will keep using it until it is no longer usable, a lot of awesome memories with this tent." —Nunya B.
Get it from Amazon for $129.99.
5. A reviewer-loved SPF 30 spray sunscreen that'll provide an easy way to apply some sun protection before trotting off to an adventure-filled day of fun.
Just be aware that this is a 6-ounce spray bottle, so it would have to be packed in your checked bag! But not to fret! If you're only bringing a carry-on, you can still enjoy Sun Bum goodness thanks to this 3-ounce roll-on SPF 50!
Promising review: "Worked perfectly on my Disney World vacation. I’m very fair. This stood up to the heat and humidity of the hot Florida sun. I definitely would buy again for body sun protection." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $17.49 (also available in SPF 50 and 70).
6. Or Black Girl Sunscreen! This moisturizing SPF 30 broad-spectrum sunscreen is crafted for people of color. Its lightweight formula contains ingredients like avocado, jojoba, cacao, carrot juice, and sunflower oil to soothe, protect, hydrate, and heal skin, all without leaving behind a white residue.
This is paraben-, fragrance-, oxybenzone-, octinoxate-, silicone-, and aluminum-free. Plus, it's vegan and cruelty-free!
Black Girl Sunscreen is a Black-owned brand that was created as a natural, nonwhite residue sunscreen for women of color. Be sure to also check out their BGS Kids SPF 50 Sunscreen!
Promising review: "I’ve tried many, many sunscreens that claim to blend and not leave a white cast when applied. This was so much better than I expected. A nickel-sized amount goes a long way and blends into a smooth, dewy finish. I also didn’t notice a scent, so there were no worries of walking around smelling like sunscreen." —Target Customer
Get it from Amazon for $10.96 and Target for $15.99.
Check out my colleague's Black Girl Sunscreen review for more info!!
7. And while we're on the subject of sunscreen, you should also grab a pack of UV-detection stickers that'll alert you (aka turn purple) when it's time to reapply sunscreen. Because let's be real — when you're having a fun time at the beach or water park, it's easy to forget to reapply, and going back to your hotel room with a painful sunburn is not so slay.
Promising review: "After yet another bad sunburn, even though I'm trying VERY HARD to keep sunscreen on, I bought these. First use was at Disneyland on a 90-degree zero clouds day. This helped so much! I kept an eye (as did my friends) on the dot so we all knew when to reapply sunscreen, and not one of us got burned. I also used these on a weeklong hiking adventure in Utah where it was also in the 90s with an extreme UV index. None of us got burned, so all in all, this is one of the best inventions!" —Catherine Shock
Get a 16-pack from Amazon for $15.99 (available in two other pack sizes).
8. But! If you are sunburn-prone, you may also want to bring along this aloe and coconut oil after-sun soothing cream to hydrate sun-exposed skin and leave it feeling refreshed, moisturized, and itch-free after burning.
9. A compact pill organizer complete with six compartments for keeping your medications separate and preventing you from having to pack multiple pill containers.
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $8.97.
10. A carry-on case designed to comfortably fit under your seat. Sure, you might be lucky enough to have plenty of room in the overhead bin, but there's just something really humbling about having to fight your way out of your row and into the aisle just for everyone behind you to watch you have a wrestling match with your carry-on. We're leaving those days behind thanks to this genius invention.
Promising review: "This works out so well for me. I’m a flight attendant, and I’ve had an infinite amount of day trips over the summer. I got tired of carrying around my regular TravelPro spinner, so I finally ordered this. SOOOOO MUCH BETTER FOR ME. It’s light, has enough pockets, and can easily fit under a seat if needed. The ONLY picky thing I can think of is how loud it sounds going across rough concrete. The wheels aren’t as silent as others, but that won’t stop me from buying another in the future." —Kayla T
Get it from Amazon for $42.41+ (available in four colors).
11. A travel belt that'll help free up a hand or some weight on your shoulder by allowing you to clip your personal bag to your suitcase and/or carry-on. Where has this been all my travel life?!
The travel belt is adjustable to 38 inches to fit most bags. The belt itself is vegan leather with elastic accents and a quick-release buckle.
Cincha Travel is a small business in California that develops adjustable travel belts made out of vegan leather. The brand donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families. Plus, they were featured on Shark Tank, where they made a deal with Barbara!
Promising review: "Love this! I am constantly struggling between holding my jacket and two carry-ons. This is the perfect solution! I can’t wait to start using it when I’m back to regular business travel." —Allison
Get it from Amazon (available in 17 styles) and Cincha Travel (available in 25 styles) for $39.99.
12. A mini flat iron for anyone who knows the struggle of packing hot tools in a bag with very limited space. This handy gadget is smol, efficient, and just perfect for your travel needs.
It also comes with a heat-resistant pouch for easy carrying!
Promising review: "100% recommend. Used this plugged into an adapter during my birthday trip to Paris this past week. I was skeptical at first when I saw the size, but it really was a game changer. It worked just as well as my CHI straightener that I typically use. It was cheap enough that if it didn’t work then it wouldn’t be a huge loss, but it worked great and I was very impressed! I have shoulder length fine/medium hair and this straightener got it silky straight in no time!" —David Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three colors).
13. An ultra-supportive neck pillow to make the whole "falling asleep while sitting upright" thing possible (and comfy). Is there any better way to pass the time on a plane than with a nice, long nap? I don't think so.
Promising review: "I am a terrible flyer who recently took the red-eye from Dubai to Chicago (15 hours). The Trtl Pillow was a mini lifesaver! I was able to comfortably rest my head on the support and felt warm enough to actually doze off...a rare accomplishment for this skittish flyer. The Velcro works wonderfully with regard to adjustment, and I liked wrapping the fabric around my mouth and nose. Sort of felt cozy...even if I did look like a ninja in a neck brace! Overall, this product has changed the way that I fly, and I am so thankful for this invention and the opportunity to support a small company with big ideas." —S.Viruly
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in four colors).