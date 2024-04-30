If The Phrase “Spring Cleaning” Sends A Shiver Down Your Spine, Here Are 28 Products That’ll Do The Work For You

Useful Products is a small business based in New York. Its founder is a former technician living with carpal tunnel who started the company to create products that'll allow folks like him to clean pain-free.



It comes with three different sizes and shapes of brushes. The bristles won't scratch and are good to use on tubs, sinks, baseboards, fiberglass shower enclosures, shower door tracks, and porcelain. BTW the drill isn't included, but you can find a bunch of great ones on Amazon!

Promising review: "This is my favorite thing I’ve ever purchased. I’m not a review writer, but I couldn’t help myself. Soooo satisfying. It cleans literal years of grime in minutes. If you’re on the fence, just do it — you won’t regret it!" —Davia DeFries

Get the set of three from Amazon for $18.95 (available in several brush stiffness levels).