If The Phrase “Spring Cleaning” Sends A Shiver Down Your Spine, Here Are 28 Products That’ll Do The Work For You

1. A power scrubbing cleaning kit you can attach to your drill and get to work in making your living space look brand freakin' new.
Useful Products is a small business based in New York. Its founder is a former technician living with carpal tunnel who started the company to create products that'll allow folks like him to clean pain-free.
It comes with three different sizes and shapes of brushes. The bristles won't scratch and are good to use on tubs, sinks, baseboards, fiberglass shower enclosures, shower door tracks, and porcelain. BTW the drill isn't included, but you can find a bunch of great ones on Amazon!
Promising review: "This is my favorite thing I’ve ever purchased. I’m not a review writer, but I couldn’t help myself. Soooo satisfying. It cleans literal years of grime in minutes. If you’re on the fence, just do it — you won’t regret it!" —Davia DeFries
Get the set of three from Amazon for $18.95 (available in several brush stiffness levels).
2. Water bottle cleaning tablets to get your beloved drinking bottle back to the condition it was in when you first fell in love with it at the store. I, for one, don't feel like taking a brush and soap and scrubbing away, and I'm going to make the assumption that you don't want to either.
Tablets are biodegradable, chlorine-free, and environmentally safe. Good for use on stainless-steel bottles, mugs, hydration reservoirs, coolers, dishes, and hard-to-clean plastic containers and bottles.
Promising review: "I have achieved this level of clean by hard scrubbing with tons of vinegar and baking soda, but these tablets just pop in and do all the hard work for you. I drink tea every day, but it stains my cup. This has infinitely extended the life of my mugs." —Erin Fleming
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
3. A handy dandy weeding tool so you can easily pluck up those unsightly plants without having to bend, pull, or kneel.
Grampa's Weeder is a family-owned small biz that sells tools to make weeding easier!
Promising review: "I saw this tool used on TikTok, so we decided to try it out. It works really well — is not difficult to get to the root of the weed, and is fairly simple to use, as well. We would recommend this tool to anyone who finds it difficult to do the crouching required to pull weeds." —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
4. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner that'll tackle built-up grime and those nasty smells you gag at every time you're near your kitchen sink. It's truly so...disgusting.
Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately, it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried-and-true." —KS
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $3.78.
5. A microfiber spin mop so you can clean away dirt, grime, and whatever else is living on your floors with...get this...JUST WATER! Plus, the mop heads themselves are reusable for about three months and you can toss them in the washing machine to clean them!
You get the mop, bucket, and two refill heads.
Promising review: "Ashamed to say, but I barely ever mop the floors. I purchased this based on the great reviews. I am here to add a 5-star review of my own. This mop and bucket not only cleaned my floors, but it made the entire process easy (and, dare I say, fun?). I did the entire first floor of my house, both tile and wood. Then wanted more fun, so i scooped up the handy handle and carried it upstairs where I continued on to the bedrooms and bathrooms. I don't want to go on and on, but this mop picked up lots of dirt and grime and then popped easily into the washing machine. It came out great. The swirly thing makes all the difference. It wrings out all of the excess water, so it's easy to mop without using too much muscle, which I do not have. And the mop heads are short, rather than long mop heads, which only make for heavier mops. If you're on the fence, go for it, you'll agree." —LauraP320
Get it from Amazon for $52.04.
6. Or a pair of mop slippers to wear over bare feet, shoes, or place over your Swiffer for wiping the floors as you walk or preventing stains and scuffs from your footwear.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these! I kind of bought them as a joke. I hate wearing socks, shoes, or slippers, but I also HATE dirty feet. These were the answer I was looking for! They are lightweight on my feet...hardly notice I'm wearing them, and by golly they pick up the dust and dirt that our dog leaves behind! They also wash very nicely. We always wish in Tide, and these looked brand-new after being washed. I'm very pleased with my purchase!" —Tim S.
Get five pairs from Amazon for $15.99.
7. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets or small children shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Promising review: "This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok, where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc., and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" —Davina
Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
8. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.35.
9. A four-bag laundry sorter because throwing all of your dirty clothes and linens into one basket and having to sort it all before doing your laundry is annoying! Now all you need to do going forward is place it in the right basket and it's ready to go come laundry day!
Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for. We’re a family of five, so I always have something to wash, and I was tired of separating by colors. Now it's easy, and everybody can do it. It's a simple process for everyone. Now my kids think that it is fun to be separating the clothes and I’m fine with that, ha. I used a stencil and a Sharpie to tag the bags — so easy and l loved the results! Took me 20 minutes to assemble with my 9-year-old son. Looks nice and the bags have a good quality and great capacity. It’s make laundry so easy!!!!" —Lourdes
Get it from Amazon for $40.97 (available in five colors).
10. A pet hair remover glove that'll not only make it easier to brush your fluffy friend (because anyone who owns a furry pet understands the struggle) but also catches the hair as you do it so you can quickly dispose of it afterward! After all, spring is shedding season. Why not get ahead of it?
BuzzFeed contributor AnaMaria Glavan says: "The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much!?!? After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works), but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was 5, and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this *not* bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back. Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use! TL;DR: this is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand."
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
11. And if your home has already become grounds for mounds of fur, you'll want a pet hair remover that you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever, and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie; this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout, and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).