32 Products That’ll Make You Think “Yup, I’m Overhauling My Beauty Routine”

1. A lightweight snail essence (no snails are harmed in the making of this product, promise) that'll deliver seriously good hydration and can help brighten your skin and potentially reduce/prevent acne.
2. A hair and body fragrance mist that'll have you wondering if it's considered proper etiquette to sniff yourself in public. Not to see if you smell bad, but because you'll smell so yummy, you won't be able to resist taking in your delicious aroma.
3. A set of acne patches you can apply over a popped whitehead. Simply put the patch over a zit, let it sit overnight or throughout the day, peel it off, and watch it take all the pore-clogging gunk with it.
I suffer from hormonal acne — it's just something that I have come to terms with and will have to deal with for many more years to come and while it's not fun, these acne patches make it sooo much easier. When I have a pimple about to come to a head, I pop one of these babies on it before bed, and then peel it off along with all the gunk it pulls out. It definitely helps speed up the process and they're gentle on my sensitive skin!
Promising review: "OMG! It actually works! My son gets really large acne breakouts that are really hard to heal. He put these on before bed and woke up to his large white pimples being gone! Like, completely gone. I usually pay $50 a visit to the dermatologist for 30 minutes for him to get extractions, which is pretty painful for him. We will be ordering more of these and using these instead!! If I could give more stars I would!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
4. And because we're huge fans of letting hydrocolloid patches solve our problems, may we also recommend these overnight nose strips to help clean out popped zits taking up residency near your schnozz.
Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling, and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin, I definitely recommend washing your face first and applying it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars, I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas….maybe because it's not cheap." —Justina
Get 10 patches from Amazon for $16.55.
5. A mascara for lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than re-apply throughout the day.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5, you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. A mascara removal solution you'll love if the current story of your life is practically wrestling with stubborn waterproof mascara at the end of the day. All you have to do is apply this solution to your lashes, and after about two or three minutes, mascara (and eyeliner!) will melt right away.
Promising review: "I was skeptical because I have always struggled with removing waterproof mascara 100% on the first wash/wipe. I applied it to both my lashes and immediately washed my face with my normal cleanser, and I felt nothing on my lashes! Like I never applied anything to them. I am amazed and in shock still from this magical formula and invention! Best creation ever!" —Chrisy
Get it from Amazon for $10.89.
7. A Maybelline concealer reviewers love for its excellent price point, smooth sponge applicator, and the fact that it provides great under-eye coverage on those mornings when you wake after broken sleep. It helps brighten up the area and brings a lovely glow to your gorg eyes. ✨
Promising review: "Throughout high school, I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new, I definitely recommend you try this out." —Liela Lee
Get it from Amazon for $8.80+ (available in 18 shades).
8. A 10-ingredient cleansing balm with a buttery and silky texture that'll practically melt your makeup away minus the greasy/stripped feeling other makeup removers tend to cause. Reviewers also love this stuff for sunscreen removal! Basically, you're gonna wonder how you ever made it this far taking off your makeup at the end of a night without this amazing stuff.
Juno & Co. is a small biz that sells personal care and skincare products!
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok, and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I admit it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off, but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1000/10 would recommend!!!" —Deetje Frederick
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
9. A vitamin C serum crafted with an A-list roster of skincare ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, salicylic acid, and retinol. It can help treat acne, brighten the complexion, reduce the appearance of dark spots, and hydrate thirsty skin.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I am 39 and have dark spots on my face from sun damage and some scarring from cystic acne. Holy cow, this has lightened my dark spots by at least 75%. Honestly a miracle. And for the price! Other brands are four times the price. Try this out for sure. Stick to it and give it some time. I saw an amazing difference, so so happy with it. Also, some of the best customer service I’ve ever had." —Ashley F.
Get it from Amazon for $21.97+ (available in two sizes).
10. An eye primer because you didn't spend time perfecting your smoky shadow look just for it to *poof* disappear come lunch time.
Promising review: "I have very oily skin and extremely oily eyelids. I'm not a big makeup person (oily skin, yo), but I picked up some pretty Urban Decay palettes on sale and wanted to give them a fighting chance. I came across this product, and with all the positive reviews, decided to give it a try. Where has this been all my life? It's lightweight, evens out the skin tone on my lids, and keeps my eye makeup looking great all day. Now I even wear the primer by itself with no makeup, because of the oil control. I'll be buying this stuff forever." —amarch99
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
11. A smudge- and waterproof eyeliner with a formula so smooth, creamy, and intensely pigmented you'll ditch every other eyeliner you own the second this baby arrives on your doorstep. Seriously, how did you get by so long without this?!
Kulfi Beauty (named for a type of South Asian ice cream) is a woman-owned small biz that Priyanka Ganjoo founded after spending years working in the beauty industry without ever seeing herself represented. Their mission is all about creating space for self-expression, particularly within the South Asian community, and all of their products are made with the skin concerns of WOC in mind.
Promising review: "This product glides on so smoothly and stays on all day, even on oily lids. The colors also look fantastic on brown skin! I just repurchased a couple of shades; I’m never using another liner." —Devika S.
Get it from Kulfi Beauty or Sephora for $20 (available in seven colors).
12. But if you don't have time to fuss around in the morning and need a time-saving solution, this winged eyeliner stamp helps you get the perfect cat-eye in mere seconds. Just stamp it on and go, go, gooooo!
Lovoir Beauty is a small biz based in New Zealand that sells this genius winged eyeliner stamp known as The Flick Stick.
Promising review: "Eyeliner was the most tedious part of my makeup routine, but The Flick Stick makes me look forward to doing my liner without having the stress of messing it up with my shaky hands." —Zehra Ali
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes and a combo pack).