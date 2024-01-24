Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    24 Pet Products With Before And After Photos That May Just Convince You To Click “Add To Cart”

    Your pet would thank you for buying these products if they could speak.

    Samantha Wieder
    by Samantha Wieder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Popular products from this list

    • A snout soother stick to provide some much-needed relief to your dog's chapped/crusty nose.

      View in list

    • A cat dander spray infused with oat flour and aloe vera to condition your kitty's dry skin and help reduce flaking.

      View in list

    • A plunger to make the chore of cleaning your furry friend's paws a seamless process for both of you. No more worrying about the dirt they're gonna track around your floors after they come back inside.

      View in list

    1. A stain and odor remover because those messes and unpleasant smells left behind by your fur babies are no match for its cleaning powers.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm not going to lie, this stuff is significantly more expensive than most other available carpet sprays. You could probably buy four or five bottles of Febreze for the cost of this stuff, but the competition won't work nearly as well as Rocco & Roxie. This stuff is AMAZING." —Brian

    Get it from Amazon for $13.98.

    2. A snout soother stick to provide some much-needed relief to your dog's chapped/crusty nose.

    a before, during, and after photo showing a dog&#x27;s nose looking less chapped with use of the snout soother stick
    amazon.com

    This snout soother is organic, vegan, and made with all-natural ingredients!

    Promising review: "Well, I have never before been so shocked at the effectiveness of a product. Our 5-year-old Frenchie, Carol, had a nose that was so crusty, it was sprouting these long strands of more crust. There was literally crust on crust on crust. The nose had strings of crust. This nose was so crusty and repulsive, it was almost beautiful. Her nose might have resembled the rarest, most exotic geode to be mined from the rarest mine in Guatemala. A friend recommended this snout soother for Carol's repulsive nose. I was worried she would just lick it all off and it wouldn't work. We never imagined she could have a regular, soft, moist nose again. Honestly, this product is some black magic stuff! Unbelievable results in three to five days. No one paid me to write this." —Brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $5.95.

    3. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired, 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." —DH

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    4. And a pet hair-removal broom and squeegee that'll help you get rid of the furry mess your fluffy friend leaves behind on your carpet. It might not be visible to the naked eye, but you just KNOW it's living in there...and TBH...it's quite gross.

    reviewer photo of half their carpet covered in fur and the other half clean after using the broom
    Another pile of fur
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing just plain works. We got a mature golden retriever last year and were told he didn't shed. Then in the spring, he started shedding badly. We were tired of hair everywhere, and somehow I realized that dragging my shoe across the carpet balled the hair up. I found this product on a whim one day and knew it had to be better than my shoe! I ordered it and it was tough at first. The bristles pulled the hair up but then caught the tufts and spread them around. I found that using short, quick strokes with the rake turned upside-down got the best results. The backside is more like a squeegee and helps pull the hair up in long rolls and keeps the hair in one big pile." —Nick V.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    Check out our FURemover Evriholder broom review to learn more!

    5. A cleaning magnet to help clear away algae fogging up the fish tank. Now you can really see and marvel at all of your beautiful fishies as they majestically swim about.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "All the time I spent with a long-handled brush scaring my fish while I scrubbed away at the walls of the tank and never once did I think of making something like this. This is incredible! I used to let my tank get a lot dirtier than it should have been because cleaning it was such a messy, time-consuming chore. I saw this while I was looking for a tank to get my daughter's beta fish and it looked like such a good idea, I thought there couldn't be any harm in spending a few bucks to try it out. IT. WORKS. In less than five minutes, I had every surface of the tank scrubbed clean and I didn't have to get my hands in the tank, didn't have to scrub for half an hour with a sponge on a long handle, and didn't spill water all over the counter. The difference in just one pass was like night and day. Now a couple hours later (giving the filter a chance to get rid of the stuff that ended up in the water) and the tank is crystal clear. It's so easy and quick, I'll end up cleaning more often and the tank won't end up the way it did before. I 100% recommend this." —Jack H

    Get it from Amazon for $7.58+ (available in four sizes).

    6. A healing balm that'll help treat an array of skin problems like hot spots, bug bites, cuts, rashes, abrasions, burns, surgical wounds, and dry/itchy skin!

    A before-and-after photo showing a dog's body looking less red after using the balm
    On the left, a dog's leg with white spots, and on the right, the same dog's leg without the spots
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got my puppy a couple of months ago, and he was having some serious skin issues. At first we were trying everything on top of multiple vet visits to see why he was rashing out and scratching (turns out he had a food allergy). With a combo of switching his food AND rubbing NDC’s Organic Skin Soother, he’s back to his normal self. The skin soother was easy to apply, and I could tell it helped relieve my pup. It also has a nice scent to it! I saw great results after three to four weeks." —Ashley C.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two sizes).

    7. A cat dander spray infused with oat flour and aloe vera to condition your kitty's dry skin and help reduce flaking.

    On the left, a reviewer&#x27;s cat&#x27;s fur with white specks of dry skin, and on the right, the same cat&#x27;s fur now clear of the specks
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We have an overweight cat that has trouble grooming her back. She was so full of dandruff and greasy fur that I hated petting her We took her to the vet, and he thought it was allergies. We tried prednisone for a while, and it was clear she was less itchy, but the dandruff remained. The vet suggested different food, so we switched to a different flavor (different ingredients) in the same line, and there was no change. Our poor girl looked miserable. We decided to try a bath, but she's 13 years old so we knew she wouldn't enjoy it. While looking for a shampoo for her, I came across this product and decided to try it before torturing her with a bath. After the first application there was a huge difference! After the second application, her dandruff is GONE. We spray her down and then brush her. She is so soft and shiny! She finally looks healthy, and feels good to pet." —Amber Steele

    Get it from Amazon for $11.03 (also available as a two-pack).

    8. Lifting pads that you can just press down into rug stains — ya know, things from pets, spilled drinks, blood, dirt, and more. Keep it there for up to 24 hours and say, "Adios, stains!"

    On the top, a stain on a carpet, and on the bottom, the same carpet now stain-free
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These things are AMAZING. They are magical. If you have a pet who has accidents in the house, these are a MUST-HAVE. After your pet has an accident, all you need to do is open up the packet, place the pad on the accident spot, and then step on the pad to release the magic formula. Leave it there for at least half an hour or up to 24 hours. Why the discrepancy, you might be asking? Because these pads work on DRIED STAINS. Holla!!!! My puppy has been driving me bonkers with accidents in the house, but I don't sweat it anymore thanks to these pads. They are seriously miracle-workers, and I will always have a supply of them in my house going forward." —Lisa Koivu

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.48.

    9. A microfiber cloth perfect for giving doggy paws a quick clean before they have the chance to walk inside the house and leave behind a trail of muddy footprints.

    A dog's feet looking wet and dirty
    The same dog's feet looking dry and cleaner
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this thing! I posted photos of my dog’s legs before and after a quick rub with the towel before coming inside. In one quick rub, it gets most of the water and mud off their paws and legs so no more muddy paw prints on my floors! Great shape. May seem weird, but it’s perfect for drying your dog! I have two poodle-mix dogs, and I use one towel to dry both their paws and legs when they come inside. Haven’t had the chance to use it when their whole bodies are wet, but I can only assume this will definitely do the job! I used to do two loads of towels a day anytime it would rain, but now I only need this one small towel! Will be purchasing another!" —Caitlin

    Get it from Amazon for $22.49 (available in five colors).

    10. A plunger to make the chore of cleaning your furry friend's paws a seamless process for both of you. No more worrying about the dirt they're gonna track around your floors after they come back inside.

    A before-during-and-after photo collage showing a dog&#x27;s dirty paw being dipped into the plunger and looking clean after
    amazon.com

    To use, just add warm water to the top row of bristles, insert your pet's dirty paw, and gently move it in and out as the bristles clean the dirt. Then use a towel to dry their feet, pour away the dirt water, and voilà!

    Promising review: "Best money I've ever spent on a dog with feet. We have a goldendoodle with curly hair and large paws, and a brand-new yard on the coast that is 95% sand. In the past three months, I've been wiping his paws ineffectively and spending most of my housekeeping time sweeping/vacuuming all the sand that he brings in. Our new veterinarian, upon hearing me whine about the situation, recommended I buy this product because she uses it with her own dogs. From the first time I used it, I was sold! It looks like one of those oversize water jugs you can get at a convenience store, with a fitted insert for paws and legs. I stuck my hand (and my kids') inside to try it out, and the bristles inside are very soft and will not hurt sensitive paw pads. I wish I'd found this years ago; it would have saved my sanity and my floors many times over. I've already recommended it to my friends and family who have dogs and understand the struggle." —Heather

    Get it from Amazon for $17.97+ (available in three colors and three sizes).

    11. A cat immune support supplement that reviewers say helps with a wide variety of common health issues including respiratory infections, feline herpes, cat acne, and more. As an added bonus, your kitty will love them because they taste like a delicious treat.

    a reviewer photo of their cat's nose looking red and irritated
    the same cat's nose looking less red and less irritated after using the product
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My cat had had an eye infection and nothing was helping. After reading the reviews I decided to purchase this product to see if it helped. I couldn’t believe in a week her eye cleared up and has been normal since. This will be a part of her daily diet from now on. Super satisfied and so glad I gave it a try." —Dani D.

    Get a pack of 120 chews from Amazon for $13.17 (available in other pack sizes).

    12. A pet ear cleanser for a painless and easy way to treat your fluffer's dirty ears so they 1) may potentially suffer from fewer infections down the line, and 2) can REALLY hear all the compliments you want to tell them.

    On the left, the inside of a dog's ear looking dirty, and on the right, the same dog's ear now clean
    www.amazon.com

    This is of course, free of harsh chemicals and cleaners!

    Promising review: "My husband and I just adopted our cute puppy, Winston, from the humane society. When we adopted him his ears were unfortunately pretty dirty, but after using this ear cleaner today, his ears are so clean!! I'm so amazed at everything it managed to get out. Our puppy's ears look so much better now! I would highly recommend this product to anyone with a dog." —Jerome F

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    13. A medicated shampoo that can help fight off parasitic skin infections your poor friend might be dealing with.

    On the left, a dog's fur with white specks, and on the right, the same dog's fur without the white specks
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Naturally, because of the ingredients, it has a strong smell. However, it does seem to leave my dog's skin feeling dry and provides good relief for her poor itchy skin. My dog, Molly, is a 9-pound mini dachshund whose little chest makes contact with the grass all the time, so her skin gets itchy and irritated. I’ve been bathing her regularly with this shampoo, and it is giving her some relief. No more greasy, flaky skin. Her skin and fur are now dry and soft." —Climbyourarms

    Get it from Amazon for $8.96.

    14. A vanilla-mint toothpaste so you can reduce your pet's yucky mouth odors without having to endure the odors other dog toothpastes typically give off because of their meat flavor.

    A dog's teeth looking yellow
    The same dog's teeth looking whiter
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I write this for Pabu, a Shih Tzu. The vanilla-mint flavor disappeared for a long time, and Pabu would refuse all other flavors. This arrived yesterday and he went right for the first lick. Happy breath and dental care again. Woo-hoo!" —Mikah

    Get it from Amazon for $11.41 (available in two other flavors).

    15. dental health powder — simply sprinkle onto your pet's food as if you're a magical fairy giving them the mystical gift of clean teeth and fresh breath.

    a dog with some red irritation on their gum
    the red irritation on the gum now gone
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I began to use this product on my Doberman at about 1 years old. He is now 4 years old, and the vet says his teeth and gums are amazing. I have never done any dental work with him and do not brush his teeth. He has fresh breath and no tooth decay or gum issues. I absolutely credit Perio Support for his healthy mouth and will always use it on my dogs." —HappytoGrill

    Get it from Amazon for $20.91.

    16. A wood polish and conditioner for anyone who has a pet that decided it would be fun to utilize wooden furniture as a scratch post. Have no fear, because restoring your wooden furniture to pre-pet scratching days is here.

    On the top, a reviewer&#x27;s wooden furniture with scratch marks, and on the bottom, the same wooden furniture now completely free of the scratch marks
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I honestly can’t believe how well this stuff works. Like magic it restored pet claw- AND pet water bowl-damaged wood all over my house. I am amazed at the results. Thank you! (This is NOT a paid review.)" —Nicole Thomas

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in four sizes).

    17. A pet pro vacuum that can be used on both hard wood floors and carpet to effectively clean stains and eliminate odors. Just look at the magical pictures below.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m a big fan! After hours of researching and debating, I took the plunge and ordered it. I just used it for the first time today and I’m in love. We just built a house with all tile floors — it’s very dusty from the new construction. My floors look amazing. If you’re on the edge, just do it. We also have three dogs, and I’m very pleasantly surprised. The amount of dirt and dog hair it picks up is impressive." —kmjacobs

    Get it from Amazon for $329.59.

    18. A cleaning spray to help dissolve and remove bird droppings your chirpy buddy leaves behind in their cage or around the house. This also works for anyone who *isn't* a bird owner but owns outdoor furniture that always seems to double as a restroom for fly-by visitors. 

    a reviewer holding a perch from their pet bird's cage covered in poop
    the same perch now clean after using the spray
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this cleaner. We have a macaw and the cage we built is wood and steel wire. Nothing was really getting the poop off of the wood but this did as soon as I sprayed it on. It cleaned it so effortlessly. Glad I went ahead and bought the gallon refill as well. We will be using this a lot." —Crystal Barnes

    Get it from Amazon for $13.95.