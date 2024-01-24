24 Pet Products With Before And After Photos That May Just Convince You To Click “Add To Cart”

Popular products from this list
1. A stain and odor remover because those messes and unpleasant smells left behind by your fur babies are no match for its cleaning powers.
3. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!
4. And a pet hair-removal broom and squeegee that'll help you get rid of the furry mess your fluffy friend leaves behind on your carpet. It might not be visible to the naked eye, but you just KNOW it's living in there...and TBH...it's quite gross.
Promising review: "This thing just plain works. We got a mature golden retriever last year and were told he didn't shed. Then in the spring, he started shedding badly. We were tired of hair everywhere, and somehow I realized that dragging my shoe across the carpet balled the hair up. I found this product on a whim one day and knew it had to be better than my shoe! I ordered it and it was tough at first. The bristles pulled the hair up but then caught the tufts and spread them around. I found that using short, quick strokes with the rake turned upside-down got the best results. The backside is more like a squeegee and helps pull the hair up in long rolls and keeps the hair in one big pile." —Nick V.
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
5. A cleaning magnet to help clear away algae fogging up the fish tank. Now you can really see and marvel at all of your beautiful fishies as they majestically swim about.
6. A healing balm that'll help treat an array of skin problems like hot spots, bug bites, cuts, rashes, abrasions, burns, surgical wounds, and dry/itchy skin!
Promising review: "I got my puppy a couple of months ago, and he was having some serious skin issues. At first we were trying everything on top of multiple vet visits to see why he was rashing out and scratching (turns out he had a food allergy). With a combo of switching his food AND rubbing NDC’s Organic Skin Soother, he’s back to his normal self. The skin soother was easy to apply, and I could tell it helped relieve my pup. It also has a nice scent to it! I saw great results after three to four weeks." —Ashley C.
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two sizes).
8. Lifting pads that you can just press down into rug stains — ya know, things from pets, spilled drinks, blood, dirt, and more. Keep it there for up to 24 hours and say, "Adios, stains!"
9. A microfiber cloth perfect for giving doggy paws a quick clean before they have the chance to walk inside the house and leave behind a trail of muddy footprints.
Promising review: "I love this thing! I posted photos of my dog’s legs before and after a quick rub with the towel before coming inside. In one quick rub, it gets most of the water and mud off their paws and legs so no more muddy paw prints on my floors! Great shape. May seem weird, but it’s perfect for drying your dog! I have two poodle-mix dogs, and I use one towel to dry both their paws and legs when they come inside. Haven’t had the chance to use it when their whole bodies are wet, but I can only assume this will definitely do the job! I used to do two loads of towels a day anytime it would rain, but now I only need this one small towel! Will be purchasing another!" —Caitlin
Get it from Amazon for $22.49 (available in five colors).
11. A cat immune support supplement that reviewers say helps with a wide variety of common health issues including respiratory infections, feline herpes, cat acne, and more. As an added bonus, your kitty will love them because they taste like a delicious treat.
Promising review: "My cat had had an eye infection and nothing was helping. After reading the reviews I decided to purchase this product to see if it helped. I couldn’t believe in a week her eye cleared up and has been normal since. This will be a part of her daily diet from now on. Super satisfied and so glad I gave it a try." —Dani D.
Get a pack of 120 chews from Amazon for $13.17 (available in other pack sizes).
12. A pet ear cleanser for a painless and easy way to treat your fluffer's dirty ears so they 1) may potentially suffer from fewer infections down the line, and 2) can REALLY hear all the compliments you want to tell them.
This is of course, free of harsh chemicals and cleaners!
Promising review: "My husband and I just adopted our cute puppy, Winston, from the humane society. When we adopted him his ears were unfortunately pretty dirty, but after using this ear cleaner today, his ears are so clean!! I'm so amazed at everything it managed to get out. Our puppy's ears look so much better now! I would highly recommend this product to anyone with a dog." —Jerome F
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
13. A medicated shampoo that can help fight off parasitic skin infections your poor friend might be dealing with.
Promising review: "Naturally, because of the ingredients, it has a strong smell. However, it does seem to leave my dog's skin feeling dry and provides good relief for her poor itchy skin. My dog, Molly, is a 9-pound mini dachshund whose little chest makes contact with the grass all the time, so her skin gets itchy and irritated. I’ve been bathing her regularly with this shampoo, and it is giving her some relief. No more greasy, flaky skin. Her skin and fur are now dry and soft." —Climbyourarms
Get it from Amazon for $8.96.
14. A vanilla-mint toothpaste so you can reduce your pet's yucky mouth odors without having to endure the odors other dog toothpastes typically give off because of their meat flavor.
Promising review: "I write this for Pabu, a Shih Tzu. The vanilla-mint flavor disappeared for a long time, and Pabu would refuse all other flavors. This arrived yesterday and he went right for the first lick. Happy breath and dental care again. Woo-hoo!" —Mikah
Get it from Amazon for $11.41 (available in two other flavors).
15. A dental health powder — simply sprinkle onto your pet's food as if you're a magical fairy giving them the mystical gift of clean teeth and fresh breath.
Promising review: "I began to use this product on my Doberman at about 1 years old. He is now 4 years old, and the vet says his teeth and gums are amazing. I have never done any dental work with him and do not brush his teeth. He has fresh breath and no tooth decay or gum issues. I absolutely credit Perio Support for his healthy mouth and will always use it on my dogs." —HappytoGrill
Get it from Amazon for $20.91.
16. A wood polish and conditioner for anyone who has a pet that decided it would be fun to utilize wooden furniture as a scratch post. Have no fear, because restoring your wooden furniture to pre-pet scratching days is here.
17. A pet pro vacuum that can be used on both hard wood floors and carpet to effectively clean stains and eliminate odors. Just look at the magical pictures below.
18. A cleaning spray to help dissolve and remove bird droppings your chirpy buddy leaves behind in their cage or around the house. This also works for anyone who *isn't* a bird owner but owns outdoor furniture that always seems to double as a restroom for fly-by visitors.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this cleaner. We have a macaw and the cage we built is wood and steel wire. Nothing was really getting the poop off of the wood but this did as soon as I sprayed it on. It cleaned it so effortlessly. Glad I went ahead and bought the gallon refill as well. We will be using this a lot." —Crystal Barnes
Get it from Amazon for $13.95.