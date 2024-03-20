These 38 Problem-Solving Products Are So Good, You’ll Never Dread The Kinda Embarrassing Problems They Handle Again

1. A saline nasal gel to assist in restoring moisture to your dry, irritated nose. Between cold winter air and allergy season around the corner, this little under-$5 solution may just help you out.
Reviewers say this is also helpful if you use CPAP machines or fly (it helps deal with dry air on a plane).
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year, my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
Get it from Amazon for $3.62.
2. A nail and cuticle care solution that can help your nails look fresh and healthy with consistent use over time — just apply a coat and let it wow you!
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (also available in two other sizes).
3. Schick Silk touch-up tools perfect for painless, precise eyebrow shaping, cleaning up peach fuzz hairs on your face, and even clearing away dead skin. These little guys go a long way.
Promising review: "I'm a hairy gal. Hormonal problems were ruled out by my physician; it's just hereditary. My cheeks, neck, forehead, and chin are covered in a fine, ever-growing peach fuzz. If I cease shaving, I shall acquire a boat and thus forth be dubbed blonde beard. My mustache is darker and thicker, something I think a lot of women experience. I have been shaving for a while with a men's razor (Gillette Fusion ProGlide for reference) and shaving cream, but it just couldn't give me a close enough shave. ENTER SCHICK SILK TOUCH-UP! Holy wow! I've been dry-shaving my entire face and some of my neck with these, and no irritation. Plus, it is the closest shave I have gotten. No pulling or scraping like other 'mini razors.' So very efficient for doing your whole face, and easy for detailing those brows. I love this product and hope that they sell it forever. It works on my peach fuzz, mustache, and brows. If I ever get word that they are going to stop making them, I will hoard them all." —Dr. Eleanor Abernathy
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.84.
4. A set of acne patches you can apply over areas where you're breaking out. Simply put the patch over a zit, let it sit overnight or throughout the day, peel it off, and watch it take all the pore-clogging gunk with it.
Read our Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch review!
I suffer from hormonal acne — it's just something that I have come to terms with and will have to deal with for many more years to come, and while it's not fun, these acne patches make it sooo much easier. When I have a pimple about to come to a head, I pop one of these babies on it before bed and then peel it off along with all the gunk it pulls out. It definitely helps speed up the process, and they're gentle on my sensitive skin!
Promising review: "OMG! It actually works! My son gets really large acne breakouts that are really hard to heal. He put these on before bed and woke up to his large white pimples being gone! Like, completely gone. I usually pay $50 a visit to the dermatologist for 30 minutes for him to get extractions, which is pretty painful for him. We will be ordering more of these and using these instead!! If I could give more stars, I would!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
5. And because we're huge fans of letting hydrocolloid patches solve our problems, may we also recommend these overnight nose strips to help clean out zits/clogged pores taking up residency near your schnozz.
Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling, and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin, I definitely recommend washing your face first and applying it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars, I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas...maybe because it's not cheap." —Justina
Get 10 patches from Amazon for $16.55.
6. A callus-removal gel so you can experience the baby-soft feet you not only want but truly deserve. Soak your feet for two to three minutes in hot water, dry them, and apply a generous layer of the gel to your calloused feet. Then let it sit for three minutes, wipe it off, use a foot scrubber of your choice, and bam — dead skin begone.
If you're looking for recs for a good foot file, we adore this one that you can get from Amazon for $9.99!
Promising review: "Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So, I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned being very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they had ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
7. An aftercare oil that may help reduce the appearance of keloids, bumps, and scars associated with new and old piercings.
Note: This product is not an overnight miracle. Apply this 2–3 times a day; be patient, and you may start to see the results.
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done, and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day. Nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it, and in less than two weeks, my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week, but then, the second week, it started totally disappearing, so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" —Jordan Caprigno
Get it from Amazon for $12.85 (also available in multipacks).
8. A KP body scrub for buffing away red bumps. Use it one to two times a week for smoother skin — it's like a microdermabrasion treatment at a fraction of the cost and without leaving the house.
Promising review: "Amazing! I am so happy to say this product is a game-changer! I have always been so embarrassed by the extremely red and bumpy skin on my arms above my elbow. I've tried tons of products with zero sign of improvement. I always moisturize daily, and nothing has ever helped. I have used this product two times, and the skin on my arms is almost all the same color, and the bumps are gone! I could cry. I am so grateful for this product. It doesn't have any kind of smell, which is perfect cause I can pair it with any moisturizer I like." —Lynn
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in three sizes and a two-pack).
9. A biotin shampoo that could help hair look thicker by strengthening strands to prevent breakage. It's made with a blend of botanical extracts to help nourish and cleanse your scalp.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical about all of the claims with this product and gave myself a few months before I wrote a review. This product delivers. My hair loss has diminished tremendously, probably about a fraction of hair loss compared to a few months ago. And my hair is full and shiny. Very happy with the product. At first, it seemed pricey, but the product goes a long way. I highly recommend giving this shampoo a try. Very worthwhile investment." —jdg
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes).
10. Or a shadow powder for those looking to touch up their roots or fill in areas where their hair is a little thinner. All you have to do is tap the powder and fill!
This stuff is cruelty-free and contains plant fibers and beeswax, so it's safe to use on your skin.
Promising review: "This product is AMAZING! If you have thinning hair or graying hair, this powder is a must-have. It even creates a bit of volume in my very thin hair. I've purchased many different hair products to conceal my thinning hair, most of which are ineffective, messy, or leave my hair feeling greasy. This is super easy to use; I even use it for my sparse eyebrows. I simply use a soft, small lip liner brush to fill in my brows for a natural look. I also love that it lasts till your next shampoo. At first, I didn't like the built-in sponge, but I've grown to really like it. The powder sticks to the sponge, making it easy to apply to whatever area you want to cover up, and the powder doesn't come off on pillows if you leave it on overnight." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.98 (available in 14 shades).