30 Gifts Under $50 That Are Perfect For Mom (And That You Still Have Time To Get)

1. A pair of fleece-lined slippers with a collapsible heel, memory foam cushioning, and a moisture-wicking material so mom's feet can enjoy *just* the right amount of warmth, coziness, and comfort all season long.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman loves these: "I have these (and the version without the collapsible heel) and am OBSESSED. Growing up in Florida I never wanted to slippers; it was just too hot all the time. But then I moved to New York City and had to deal with brutal winters and the lack of radiant floor heating in my prewar apartments. Fuzzy socks are great, but sometimes I want some support, especially after a long day on my feet or if I need to leave my apartment for a second and don't want to meet my neighbors while wearing my penguin-print fuzzy socks. These slippers are stupidly soft; it boggles my mind how something can be so comfortable. And the collapsible heel is great for preventing my toes from overheating (which they have a tendency to do in fuzzy socks). I've had the regular version for almost 2.5 years and they're still going strong, so I expect to enjoy these new ones for as long (and probably even longer)."
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $25.03+ (available in women's sizes 5–10.5 and three colors).
2. A book of NYT Monday-edition crossword puzzles — a perfect little challenge to keep your favorite lady entertained, but without too much difficulty. Sometimes a crossword should just be a relaxing little activity!
Promising review: "Best Christmas gift my dad ever received. About five years ago, my dad randomly asked if I could stop by the bookstore and see if there were any 'New York Times crossword books, but only the Mondays (because they're the easiest)!' My bookstore trip was unsuccessful, so imagine my surprise when I saw that this book DID exist! My dad, who is impossible to buy gifts for, is blowing through this book and back on his crossword game! He's already bought the Tuesday book." —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $9.59 (also available for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday — but they get harder as the week goes on, FYI).
3. A set of miniature embossed rolling pins for taking her baked treats to the next level. Perhaps she'll thank you by making you a big batch of beautiful sugar cookies.
Algis Crafts is a family-owned small business that sells handmade embossed rolling pins, personalized cutting boards, and more!
Promising review: "I actually purchased these rolling pins for making designs in clay/pottery so that is what I am using them for. They make beautiful designs in the clay!" —Amazon Customer
Get a set of three from Algis Crafts on Amazon Handmade for $40.90 (available in seven styles).
4. A bath caddy because she deserves nothing more this holiday season and beyond than to sit in a warm bubble bath accompanied by her favorite book, a glass of something delicious, and a screen to marathon her favorite shows all within easy reach!
Promising review: "I didn’t take baths for the longest time because I found it inconvenient and couldn’t relax. The few times I took a bath in this tub prior to getting a bath tray, I would put my iPad on the toilet a few feet away out of arms reach. Needless to say I’d be getting up every so often to adjust the volume, change the show, etc. I am so happy I ordered this! I can put my iPad or a book against the metal rest, have a drink, put my phone in the phone holder, and put some decorative candles in the sides. I am now a bath lover and would recommend this product to anyone looking to step up their bath or relaxation routine. I can now relax in the tub and multitask easily! My cat even jumped up on the bath tray while I was in the tub and it was completely sturdy. I’ve bought this as a gift for both my mom and boyfriend's mom because I love this product so much!" —Sierra Ritchie-Gruver
Get it from Amazon for $29.97+ (available in 13 styles).
5. And a super lovely bath pillow so all of her relaxing baths are as comfy as can be.
Bath Haven is a small biz!.
Promising review: "We just installed a new tub in our master bathroom. The tub has a steeper slope than our previous. So we were looking for a pillow that provided head rest and back support. The Bath Haven pillow indeed provides both and is very comfortable. The linen material is soft and feels great. Definitely worth the price vs. cheaper plastic pillows." —Alan Z.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
6. A contoured sleep mask that's bound to leave Mom wondering how she ever got by without this thing. For starters, it's SO comfortable, has an adjustable strap so mom can find her perfect fit, and helps block out sunlight (or the light her significant other just HAS to turn on at 4 a.m. when getting ready for work/the gym).
Promising review: "I’ve been using this mask for over a week now, and I must say that it’s the best mask I’ve ever used yet. I have used a sleep mask every night for... probably the last nine years, and it’s the most comfortable one I’ve ever used. I love the strap. No Velcro to get caught in your hair! It’s got adjustable wide elastic that is soft and comfortable. Not the stiff stuff! The mask has nice memory foam in it which cushions your face when sleeping on your side. It has nice deep eye pockets so there is never any pressure on your eyes or eyelashes, which I love. Overall, this is the best mask I’ve ever had. It’s made so well; I feel pampered in it." —DePlume
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven colors).
7. A set of large claw clips for the mama who's always putting her locks up. These chic pieces of hair candy make for a great stocking stuffer!
Promising review: "I absolutely recommend buying these if you have really thick hair like me. I haven’t been able to find clips that don’t break in my hair or that hold up all my hair. These clips are really tight, and I wear them at work with no problems, and they come in cute colors!" —Bethany
Get a set of four from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two color sets).
8. An insulated tumbler designed to keep her cold drinks and her hot drinks hot for hours. PLUS! Its flip-lip top is designed to prevent leaks! A true hydration game-changer.
I (Sam) recently bought a very similar Simple Modern tumbler and have been consuming more water than usual since buying it! For starters, it's available in SO many gorgie colors and prints (which makes it so fun to use) and my cold water remaining cold for several hours means I don't dread sipping from it over the span of a few hours. Not to mention, it's also cheaper than more expensive brands (looking at you, Stanley/Yeti/Hydro Flask) — always a slay to score a bargain on an equally wonderful, if not better, version of a product!
Promising review: "Not to be dramatic, but I would die for this cup. I bought the all-black version and it's beautiful. Not only that, but the interchangeable tops and two plastic straws!!! I'm so excited to be saving the whales and looking amazing in the process. I should ask for commission on the sales of this because all of my coworkers want one now. Another great part that I don't think the description mentions, there's NO condensation AT ALL. I also accidentally left half an iced coffee WITH CUBES in here for nine hours and when I came home the cubes were still there and the coffee was still cold. ALSO, I have tiny hands which sometimes makes holding things difficult. But the 16 ounce size is tall and slim and easy to carry/fit in small bags." —jacklynn ramos
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 4 sizes and 25 colors and patterns).
9. A milk frother because turning coffee drinks into a luxurious at-home bevvy with the simple push of a button is better than a gift card to a big-name coffee chain. For starters, she doesn't have to change out of her pajamas, leave the house, and brave the cold just to enjoy a tasty hot bev.
Promising review: "Great little frother! I love the wood grain aesthetic, much prettier than your average random plastic color kitchen appliance. Makes a very frothy beverage so it’s equally stylish and useful. Keep in mind batteries not included so make sure you have two double A’s!" —Brooklyn Bean
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 22 colors).
10. And if cold drinks are more of mom's speed than this HyperChiller is a MUST! It's seriously sooo simple and quick to use. All mom has to do is chill the chiller (lol), fill it with water, and place upright in the freezer. When she's ready for iced coffee goodness, she can either brew it directly into the chiller or pour it in, let it sit for 60 seconds, and boom!
Promising review: "Perfect for making iced coffee! I absolutely love this! I was a little uncertain about it when I bought it because I didn't really understand how it worked (and it was a little expensive). That being said, I really care about my iced lattes so I gave it a shot. I have no regrets whatsoever — I use it probably five times a week, and I love that I don't have to deal with watered-down iced coffees!" —Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $11.54+ (available in five colors).
11. A handy little wick trimmer to get the candle-obsessed mom. This thing will make quick work of trimming down unruly wicks so her candles burn more evenly, last a bit longer, and prevent soot buildup.
Promising review: "I've been using scissors for my homemade candles but it's very difficult to get the wick cut evenly when the jar's mouth is so small. I kept getting slanted cuts, of course. I bought this wick cutter and the design is perfect. I can easily fit it within the jar to get a straight trim." —AM
Get it from Amazon for $5.95.
12. A veggie chopper that'll make ridiculously quick work of dicing up carrots, onions, celery, or anything else she might want to whip up alllll the soups and chopped salads.
Fullstar is a small biz that specializes in super useful kitchen gadgets!
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in three colors and four sizes).
13. A gel nail polish kit so she can enjoy a top-notch gel mani all without having to drive to the salon!!! Making awkward eye contact with the tech or marathoning Selling Sunset at home while her hand is in the nail lamp? You know which one she really wants.
A nail lamp isn't included, but you can buy an affordable, highly-reviewed nail lamp here!
Promising review: "Love the colors!! I’ve gotten so many compliments. Such a good set for someone who does their nails like every two to three weeks. There’s a huge variety of colors. Only thing is that the bottles are really small, but I really only do my nails every couple of weeks and usually I use one color at a time so it’ll last me a bit. Also the matte and gloss polishes along with the base are normal size." —beatriz
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in various different set options).