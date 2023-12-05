30 Gifts Under $50 That Are Perfect For Mom (And That You Still Have Time To Get)

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman loves these: "I have these (and the version without the collapsible heel) and am OBSESSED. Growing up in Florida I never wanted to slippers; it was just too hot all the time. But then I moved to New York City and had to deal with brutal winters and the lack of radiant floor heating in my prewar apartments. Fuzzy socks are great, but sometimes I want some support, especially after a long day on my feet or if I need to leave my apartment for a second and don't want to meet my neighbors while wearing my penguin-print fuzzy socks. These slippers are stupidly soft; it boggles my mind how something can be so comfortable. And the collapsible heel is great for preventing my toes from overheating (which they have a tendency to do in fuzzy socks). I've had the regular version for almost 2.5 years and they're still going strong, so I expect to enjoy these new ones for as long (and probably even longer)."

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get them from Amazon for $25.03+ (available in women's sizes 5–10.5 and three colors).