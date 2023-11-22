Your Messy Home Wants You To See The Before And After Photos For These 32 Cleaning And Organization Products

1. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product you can use to restore so many things (both indoors and outdoors) back to practically new condition. It's so good, you may just be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own.
This awesome stuff can be used to clean like, a bajillion and one things, but note that it shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces, so of course, you can use it on cooktops and grills, just be sure to do so once they've cooled down! Plus, this is vegan!
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
2. A bottle organizer for providing a nice little area to keep you and your fam's water bottles when they're not being used.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that sells kitchen storage products!
Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I’ve been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" —RT17
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available with two or three shelves).
3. Dishwasher cleaning tablets so the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat isn't gunking them up even more.
These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help get rid of lime and mineral build-up that naturally occurs inside dishwashers. The tablet is designed to last throughout the entire wash cycle, and is recommended for use about once a month. These are safe to use in stainless-steel tub and plastic tub dishwashers.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.99.
4. An over-the-door cabinet organizer to give your hair-styling tools their own tidy little storage spot that's not the same drawer where you keep your toothpaste and dental floss.
Promising review: "This product did exactly what I needed it to. Before all my items were in a drawer and the cords were a pain, but with this metal basket it minimized clutter, keeps things organized and separate, and it also looks nice. It fits two of my blow-dryers, a flat iron, and curling wand. The bars are adjustable, as well (just use the twisties it came with to secure them in place). Worth the buy!" —Alyssa Jewell
Get it from Amazon for $20.99 (available in six finishes).
5. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets or small children shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Promising review: "I wish I would have ordered this sooner. It has removed stains that I thought were permanent. When my son moved out, I discovered an old red wine stain under his bedside table that had likely been there for years. No trace of it remains. So easy to use!" —Kristi Rector
Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
6. A cutlery drawer organizer to help consolidate all of your forks, knives, and spoons into one fabulous little space-saving tool.
Promising review: "I thought this would be handy and help with space management in a small apartment. It turned out to be absolutely perfect. It keeps the silverware clean and stores a lot in a very small space. I love it. I got two because I inherited my grandmother's silverware, so there are two types of forks and two types of spoons, and I wanted things separate and organized. Two organizers fit side-by-side in a standard apartment drawer. After getting these, I picked up the knife organizer, and it’s just as handy and useful." —Jerimi
Get it from Amazon for $11.92.
7. A pet hair roller you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired, 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." —DH
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
8. And a pet hair-removal broom and squeegee to help you get rid of furry messes living in your carpet. It might not be visible to the naked eye, but you just KNOW it's living in your carpet...and TBH...it's quite gross.
There's a rake side and a squeegee side, which both effectively do the deed.
Promising review: "This is a genius invention with a rubbery broom that catches everything! Today I didn't think the floor really needed to be swept, but the Furemover proved me wrong. I ended up with a big tumbleweed of dog hair and my hair and who knows what else? The handle telescopes far longer than I need (I'm 5'8") but the telescoping comes in handy when sweeping under the couch or other out-of-the-way places. This is a game-changer if you have a lot of fur or hair in your home. You must try this, I am so happy with this purchase!" —Frannie
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
9. An under sink organizer featuring a sliding basket that'll make whatever clutter you have going on down there a lot easier to deal with. Need a sponge and cleaning spray? No problem! Easy peasy! Right there!
Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based on the high ratings and they hold true." —Brad J. Leahy
Get it from Amazon for $25.97 (available in two colors).
10. A pack of vacuum bags to store clothing items you're not planning on wearing in a given season so there's less clutter in your closet! These don't create the same amount of bulk other storage bags would, so they're good to store under your bed!
These bags are made with anti-microbial materials so you don't have to worry about things like mold, mildew, or bacteria building up. Plus, it comes with a free travel pump!
Promising review: "These are the best storage bags ever. Nothing else works as well or is as effectively. I've tried them all and these are by far my favorite." —CCD
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $29.99.
11. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "Had months of mold and mildew built up in the tub, as we are unable to bend or kneel. This product works as advertised. Spray and rinse two consecutive days and completely clean and shiny! Smells clean too. Will definitely reorder!" —Sheri D.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two scents).
12. A set of drawer trays for keeping the contents of your desk, dresser, and even your token junk drawer more orderly.
The six-piece set comes with (2) 3"x3" bins, (2) 6"x3" bins, and (2) 9"x3" bins.
Promising review: "Great product! I bought these to put in my nightstand drawer to store small things, as the drawer is very deep. I've got ChapStick, hand lotions, a small flashlight, and other bedside items in them so they're not just rolling around the drawer. I just bought some more for my bathroom vanity. They fit together nicely but also lift right out of each other. The plastic is sturdy, and they came individually wrapped to keep them from scratching." —Sparkyj
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $14.99.
13. A power scrubbing cleaning kit you can attach to your drill and get to work in making your living space look picture perfect!
Useful Products is a small biz based in New York — its founder is a former technician living with carpal tunnel who started the company to create products that'll allow folks like him to clean pain-free.
It comes with three different sizes and shapes of brushes. The bristles won't scratch and are good to use on tubs, sinks, baseboards, fiberglass shower enclosures, shower door tracks, and porcelain. BTW, the drill isn't included, but you can find a bunch of great ones on Amazon!
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, so I was hand scrubbing it for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower, it took five minutes AND it scrubbed my shower cleaner than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor, the glass door, everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." —Terry
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in several brush stiffness levels).