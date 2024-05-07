Just 29 Beauty Products You'll Wish You'd Added To Your Routine Sooner

Differin is a strong acne product, and depending on your skin's sensitivity, you might need to work your way up to daily use. Also! Since retinoids can make you more sensitive to the sun, you should make sure you're applying daily sunscreen while using this product. If you're able to use this at night vs. in the morning, that's awesome — this way, your skin has some time to recover at night and hopefully poses less of an irritation risk the next day!

Promising reviews: "Has completely transformed my skin. I used to get hormonal acne every single month. I still get it now, but far less often and severely. Differin has really made a big difference in my quality of life. I have sensitive skin, so I only use it a couple of times a week and always over a light layer of lotion. When I first started using it, my acne did get worse for about a month, and then magically, one day, my skin looked amazing. It's worth a try for sure!" —Britt

Get it from Amazon for $14.49+ (available in two packaging styles).

