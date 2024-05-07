Just 29 Beauty Products You'll Wish You'd Added To Your Routine Sooner

1. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil to help make your nails look fresh and healthy with consistent use over time — just apply a coat and let it wow you!
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size lasted a bit more than a month, with me religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out, and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for $7.92+ (available in three sizes).
2. A wondrously cool lip stain masque that might just make you want to launch your very own beauty influencer career, and here's why: When you first apply it to your lips, it starts off blue (and a quite beautiful blue, at that). After letting it set for 10–30 seconds, you simply wipe it away with a damp tissue or towel to reveal a BEAUTIFUL natural lip stain. How can you NOT want to document that process and share with your followers?!
Promising reviews: "I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it! I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute, and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12-hour stay power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off! If you like lip stains, get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." —Brandy
Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in 19 shades).
3. A makeup remover eraser stick you'll be so grateful you have on mornings when your eyeliner just won't cooperate, you seemingly forgot how to apply lipstick, and your body decides to produce a sneeze right after you've finished putting on mascara.
Promising review: "This is the BEST makeup remover EVER! Makeup melts off! It leaves the skin feeling soft and moisturized! I will never use regular makeup remover again!" —Tammy Gilbert
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
4. A water-based, prescription-strength retinoid acne gel that may help not only clear up breakouts, but also potentially prevent new ones from popping up...all without needing an actual prescription.
Differin is a strong acne product, and depending on your skin's sensitivity, you might need to work your way up to daily use. Also! Since retinoids can make you more sensitive to the sun, you should make sure you're applying daily sunscreen while using this product. If you're able to use this at night vs. in the morning, that's awesome — this way, your skin has some time to recover at night and hopefully poses less of an irritation risk the next day!
Promising reviews: "Has completely transformed my skin. I used to get hormonal acne every single month. I still get it now, but far less often and severely. Differin has really made a big difference in my quality of life. I have sensitive skin, so I only use it a couple of times a week and always over a light layer of lotion. When I first started using it, my acne did get worse for about a month, and then magically, one day, my skin looked amazing. It's worth a try for sure!" —Britt
Get it from Amazon for $14.49+ (available in two packaging styles).
5. And Hero Cosmetics acne patches — simply put one of these little hydrocolloid stickers over a zit, let it sit for a few hours (or overnight!), and then bask in the amazement of the pore-clogging gunk it absorbed when you take it off.
I suffer from hormonal acne — it's just something that I have come to terms with and will have to deal with for many more years to come and while it's not fun, these acne patches make it sooo much easier. When I have a pimple about to come to a head, I pop one of these babies on it before bed, and then peel it off along with all the gunk it pulls out. It definitely helps speed up the process and they're gentle on my sensitive skin!
Promising review: "OMG! It actually works! My son gets really large acne breakouts that are really hard to heal. He put these on before bed and woke up to his large white pimples being gone! Like, completely gone. I usually pay $50 a visit to the dermatologist for 30 minutes for him to get extractions, which is pretty painful for him. We will be ordering more of these and using these instead!! If I could give more stars I would!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
6. A moisturizing hair treatment with a cult following that'll leave your locks looking shiny and silky in just eight seconds.
It's recommended to use this 2–3 times a week on wet hair after you use shampoo — you can use one dose on fine/medium-textured hair and two to three doses on thick/curly textured hair, plus another dose on long hair. You can also use conditioner after if you'd like. Avoid applying to the scalp, and only apply to lengths!
Promising review: "I don’t put a lot of effort into my hair besides regular trims. However, I really like this! My hair (shoulder length, fine, wavy hair) dries really soft and I can just brush it after air drying. Definitely recommend this product for lazy girls like me!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
7. A Revlon hot air brush you can use to dry and style your hair at the same time! If you're someone who is often pressed for time when getting ready, this wonderful gadget is a true game changer.
Promising review: "I have a lot of hair. A LOT. Like, 'Wow, is that Wookiee over there?' LOTS. I have looked into having a third arm surgically implanted. My shoulders are so tired holding up a dryer and a round brush for eternity. I almost have to wake up BEFORE I GO TO SLEEP in order to have enough time to dry my hair before work. This thing took me eight minutes. I naturally assumed, upon finishing, that I had entered some sort of Amazon-created beauty time warp. I checked with my husband in the next room, and in fact, I did not go through a blowout wormhole. The silkier-than-silk style was accomplished by this miracle of a brush in eight minutes. Several more minutes were still lost to running my hands through my hair and flicking it over my shoulder while smiling coquettishly in the mirror. If you struggle with an overabundance of hair as I do, then seriously consider giving this amazing contraption a try." —Chris
Some reviewers with 4a–c hair like this brush but others didn't work — if you're looking for something that was designed with coilier hair in mind, you may wanna check out the Revlon One-Step paddle brush.
Get it from Amazon for $32.41+ (available in nine colors).
8. A magical blush oil that reacts to your skin's pH levels and instantly provides you with a natural-looking flush. Time to break up with whichever blush you were using before this, it simply cannot compare.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small biz that sells cruelty-free makeup formulated with clean and vegan ingredients — so clean, you can wear it when you sleep!
Promising review: "Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." —Summer
Get it from Amazon or Youthforia for $36.
9. A reusable oil-absorbing face roller that'll be a lifesaver for anyone who tends to get extra oily no matter the temperature. Just glide it over your face, it's THAT easy.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $9.07.
10. A nail concealer to help cover up yellow tones and staining and give the illusion of polished nails without having to go to the salon for a manicure.
Londontown is a small biz that sells nail products!
Promising review: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in five shades).
11. A Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer for achieving the "no makeup" makeup look of your dreams — adios acne-causing foundation and hola skincare product providing a nice blurred matte finish. Oh, and btw, this contains SPF 20! 😎
And while SPF 20 is a great addition to a cosmetic product, it's important to note the American Academy of Dermatology recommends wearing SPF 30 and higher, so you'll still want to apply sunscreen while wearing this!
Promising review: "Game changer. Omg. This product legit changed the makeup game for me. I was ready to give up on face makeup forever before I found this. It matches my skin tone perfectly, sinks into my skin well, and is undetectable even after hours of use!" —Nats20
Get it from Sephora for $54 (available in 20 shades and also in a mini size for $29).
12. A hair finishing stick to help put fussy, flyaway hairs in their rightful place — neatly styled with the rest of your hair, of course!
Promising review: "I have super fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up I have bad flyaways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hair spray." —Jill Stilfield
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.